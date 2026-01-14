Someday Is a Lie: Adventures Expire
1/14/2026 | 42 mins.
In this episode of Midlife Circus, Brent and Rob unpack why adventures and experiences don’t last forever—and why waiting for the “right time” is often the biggest risk of all. From scratched bucket-list dreams and changing travel styles to family windows that close faster than we expect, they explore how health, relationships, and energy shape what’s still possible—and what’s already expired. This isn’t about drastic change or reckless decisions—it’s about awareness, choice, and action. Because the most expensive decision in midlife isn’t what you do—it’s what you keep postponing. Links, resources, books mentioned:Visit Episode WebsiteJoin the Midlife Circus Community on SubstackFollow us: Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTubeOutlive: The Science and Art of Longevity - Peter Attia(This post includes affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, we may earn a small commission if you purchase through these links—at no extra cost to you.) Topics we are covering in this episode:Adventures can expire due to health, relationships, or interests.Seizing opportunities is crucial as life changes.Family dynamics affect the timing of adventures.Experiences with children have a finite window.Health impacts the ability to pursue adventures as we age.Writing down goals can help prioritize adventures.Sharing your goals with others can lead to support and accountability.It's important to embrace adventures before they expire.
Setting Goals for the Year Ahead
1/07/2026 | 54 mins.
In this episode, Rob and Brent discuss their intentions and goals for 2026, focusing on themes of health, balance, and personal growth. They reflect on the past year, share their adventures planned for the upcoming year, and emphasize the importance of building a community through the Midlife Circus podcast. The conversation highlights the significance of setting intentions, being flexible with goals, and fostering relationships. Links, resources, books mentioned:Visit Episode Website Join the Midlife Circus Community on SubstackFollow us: Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTubeThe One Word That’ll Change Your Life - John Gordon, Dan Britton, and Jimmy Page(This post includes affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, we may earn a small commission if you purchase through these links—at no extra cost to you.)Topics we are covering in this episode:Reflecting on the past year helps set intentions for the new year.Choosing a one-word theme can guide personal growth.Health encompasses physical, mental, and relationship aspects.Setting goals should be flexible and adaptable.Quality time with loved ones enhances relationship health.Adventures can be both personal and shared experiences.Building a community can provide support and connection.Intentions for the year can be documented and revisited.Creating a balance between work and personal life is essential.
New Habits, New Year, New You
12/31/2025 | 48 mins.
In this conversation, Brent and Rob explore the significance of habits, particularly in the context of sleep, transitions in life, and midlife changes. They discuss the importance of understanding and improving sleep habits, navigating the anxiety of transitions, and the value of slowing down to create space in life. The discussion also emphasizes the need for self-reflection during midlife, envisioning changes before they occur, and the process of building new habits through cues and rewards. Ultimately, they highlight the journey of habit formation and the importance of creating healthy habits for a fulfilling life. Links, resources, books mentioned:Visit Episode WebsiteJoin the Midlife Circus Community on SubstackFollow us: Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTubeThe Power of Habit - Charles Duhigg(This post includes affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, we may earn a small commission if you purchase through these links—at no extra cost to you.) Topics we are covering in this episode:Navigating transitions can create anxiety, but it's important to find a new pace.Creating space in life allows for better enjoyment of activities and reduces stress.Midlife is a time for reflection and reassessment of habits and priorities.Envisioning changes before they happen can help ease transitions.Practicing new habits in advance increases the likelihood of success.Understanding the cues and rewards associated with habits can facilitate change.It's essential to identify habits that serve you well and those that don't.Sleep is a crucial habit that can significantly impact productivity and well-being.Midlife offers an opportunity to create a new version of yourself through healthy habits.
Holiday Traditions
12/24/2025 | 32 mins.
In this festive conversation, Brent and Rob explore their cherished Christmas traditions, childhood memories of Santa, and the nostalgia that surrounds the holiday season. They share humorous anecdotes about family Christmas tree adventures, unique traditions, and the significance of ornaments. The discussion also touches on the experience of celebrating Christmas in warmer climates, the joy of holiday music and movies, and the meaning of Christmas in their lives today. Ultimately, they emphasize the importance of family and friends during the holiday season. Links, resources, books mentioned:Visit Episode WebsiteNewsletter Sign UpFollow us: Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTubeTopics we are covering in this episode:Christmas traditions evoke nostalgia and create lasting memories.Family adventures in finding Christmas trees can be humorous.Unique family traditions can evolve over time.Ornaments can hold sentimental value and represent memories.Celebrating Christmas in warm climates can feel different.Holiday music sets the tone for the Christmas season.Movies play a significant role in holiday traditions.The meaning of Christmas shifts as families grow and change.Quality time with loved ones is the essence of the holidays.
Repurposed NOT Retired
12/17/2025 | 52 mins.
In this conversation, Brent shares his experiences and challenges faced after retirement, particularly around identity and purpose. He discusses the awkwardness of answering the question 'What do you do?' and the discomfort that comes with losing a professional identity. The dialogue explores the journey of finding new opportunities, the importance of experimentation, and the need to create a balanced portfolio of skills and activities that bring joy and fulfillment. Both Rob and Brent reflect on their transitions and the significance of taking time to discover their next great act after a long career. Links, resources, books mentioned:Visit Episode Website Newsletter Sign UpFollow us: Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTubeTopics we are covering in this episode:The question 'What do you do?' can be challenging post-retirement.Finding purpose after retirement is a common struggle.Exploring new opportunities can lead to unexpected paths.It's important to balance activities and not overcommit.Experimentation is key in discovering new passions.Creating a portfolio of skills can provide fulfillment.It's okay to take time to figure out what's next.Lingering in discomfort can lead to personal growth.
Midlife Circus