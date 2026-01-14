In this conversation, Brent and Rob explore the significance of habits, particularly in the context of sleep, transitions in life, and midlife changes. They discuss the importance of understanding and improving sleep habits, navigating the anxiety of transitions, and the value of slowing down to create space in life. The discussion also emphasizes the need for self-reflection during midlife, envisioning changes before they occur, and the process of building new habits through cues and rewards. Ultimately, they highlight the journey of habit formation and the importance of creating healthy habits for a fulfilling life. Links, resources, books mentioned:Visit Episode WebsiteJoin the Midlife Circus Community on SubstackFollow us: Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTubeThe Power of Habit - Charles Duhigg(This post includes affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, we may earn a small commission if you purchase through these links—at no extra cost to you.) Topics we are covering in this episode:Navigating transitions can create anxiety, but it's important to find a new pace.Creating space in life allows for better enjoyment of activities and reduces stress.Midlife is a time for reflection and reassessment of habits and priorities.Envisioning changes before they happen can help ease transitions.Practicing new habits in advance increases the likelihood of success.Understanding the cues and rewards associated with habits can facilitate change.It's essential to identify habits that serve you well and those that don't.Sleep is a crucial habit that can significantly impact productivity and well-being.Midlife offers an opportunity to create a new version of yourself through healthy habits.