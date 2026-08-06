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Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast

TMG Studios
ComedyLeisure
Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast
Latest episode

291 episodes

  • Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast

    Eating Crap

    08/06/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Phoebe Berman’s Gonna Lose It out NOW: https://sites.prh.com/phoebe-bermans-gonna-lose-it

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE BNC CHANNEL: https://bit.ly/45Pspyl

    Ad Free & Bonus Episodes: https://bit.ly/3OZxwpr

    This week, Connor is BALD! And Brooke is scared. They talk about her appearance on the Today Show, evil spirits haunting Zillow, and influencers being a little… tongue in cheek.

    Join our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/5356639204457124/

    Get 40% off select Lola Blankets products at https://Lolablankets.com by using code BNC at checkout. Experience the world’s #1 blanket with Lola Blankets.

    Thanks to Article for sponsoring this podcast! Article is offering our listeners $50 off your first purchase of $100 or more. To claim, visit https://www.article.com/discount/bnc and the discount will be

    If you're between 18 and 24, check out Prime for Young Adults and start earning cash back on the purchases you're already making. Prime for Young Adults is only available for 18–24-year-olds. Terms apply.

    Head to https://www.squarespace.com/BANDC to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain using code BANDC.

    Popchips is sending you and your +1 to experience pop culture IRL at THAT Austin music fest!
    Go to https://popchips.com/brookeandconnor and enter for a chance to win a 3-day VIP trip for 2 to THAT Austin Music Fest.

    Shop SKIMS Cotton, and all of Brooke’s favorite pieces, at https://skims.com/bnc

    B+C IG: https://www.instagram.com/bncmap/
    B+C Twitter: https://twitter.com/bncmap

    TMG Studios YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/tinymeatgang

    TMG Studios IG: https://www.instagram.com/realtmgstudios/

    TMG Studios Twitter: https://twitter.com/realtmgstudios

    BROOKE https://www.instagram.com/brookeaverick https://twitter.com/ladyefron https://www.tiktok.com/@ladyefron

    CONNOR https://www.instagram.com/fibula/ https://twitter.com/fibulaa https://www.tiktok.com/@fibulaa

    Hosted by Brooke Averick & Connor Wood, Created by TMG Studios, Brooke Averick & Connor Wood, and Produced by TMG Studios, Brooke Averick & Connor Wood.

    0:00 BALD
    1:07 Intro
    1:25 Soak It In
    7:30 Adverse to Shiny Bald
    9:50 Understand Because You Have To
    11:03 What’s Giving You Anxiety Today?
    16:53 Lola Blankets
    19:07 Article
    20:40 Amazon Prime
    21:57 Evil Spirits On Zillow
    26:18 Eating Crap Meals
    29:45 Falling In The Wedges
    33:40 No Influencers Allowed
    39:50 Squarespace
    41:10 Popchips
    42:38 Skims
    43:18 We Heart West Virginia
    47:41 Busting Out The Tux
    51:40 Obsession Debrief
    57:01 There Are So Many Spider Mans
    1:00:47 TW Brooke’s Lip
    1:04:50 Embracing Connor’s Bald
    1:10:34 Age Existential Crisis
    1:13:13 See You In Bonus!!!
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast

    Filling Our Cups w/ Lizzy McAlpine

    07/31/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Lizzy’s new album ‘Angel' is out September 18th. Pre-order and pre-save here: https://lizzymcalpine.lnk.to/angel
    Phoebe Berman’s Gonna Lose It out NOW: https://sites.prh.com/phoebe-bermans-gonna-lose-it
    SUBSCRIBE TO THE BNC CHANNEL: https://bit.ly/45Pspyl
    Ad Free & Bonus Episodes: https://bit.ly/3OZxwpr
    This week, Brooke and Connor welcome the one and only Lizzy McAlpine! Lizzy talks about her process writing songs, making her big Broadway debut, and dealing with anxiety while performing on stage. Plus, they plan out a group Prenuvo session!
    Join our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/5356639204457124/
    If you're between 18 and 24, check out Prime for Young Adults and start earning cash back on the purchases you're already making. Prime for Young Adults is only available for 18–24-year-olds. Terms apply.
    B+C IG: https://www.instagram.com/bncmap/
    B+C Twitter: https://twitter.com/bncmap
    TMG Studios YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/tinymeatgang
    TMG Studios IG: https://www.instagram.com/realtmgstudios/
    TMG Studios Twitter: https://twitter.com/realtmgstudios
    BROOKE https://www.instagram.com/brookeaverick https://twitter.com/ladyefron https://www.tiktok.com/@ladyefron
    CONNOR https://www.instagram.com/fibula/ https://twitter.com/fibulaa https://www.tiktok.com/@fibulaa
    Hosted by Brooke Averick & Connor Wood, Created by TMG Studios, Brooke Averick & Connor Wood, and Produced by TMG Studios, Brooke Averick & Connor Wood.
    Chapters:
    0:00 Snack Time!!
    0:53 Intro
    1:09 Cups Are Flowing With Lizzy!!!
    2:20 Girls From The Main Line
    5:10 Lizzy’s New Album
    6:34 Broadway Girls
    8:23 Lizzy’s Writing Process
    9:20 Hunger Games Loopholes
    12:34 Working Through Anxiety
    18:21 Prime For Young Adults
    19:50 Rakuten
    20:41 Releasing Medical Records
    25:50 Light In The Painting Analysis
    32:25 Testing Connor’s Broadway Knowledge
    36:51 Quince
    38:27 Drunk Texting Lizzy
    43:00 Responding To Birthday Texts
    45:27 How Lizzy Picks Her Track Lists
    49:17 Getting Album Inspiration
    56:20 Voice Training
    1:03:56 Empath IBS on Broadway
    1:09:53 Pre-Save Angel & Thank You Lizzy!
    1:11:06 See You In Bonus!!!
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast

    Filling Our Cups w/ Lizzy McAlpine

    07/30/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Lizzy’s new album ‘Angel' is out September 18th. Pre-order and pre-save here: https://lizzymcalpine.lnk.to/angel

    Phoebe Berman’s Gonna Lose It out NOW: https://sites.prh.com/phoebe-bermans-gonna-lose-it

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE BNC CHANNEL: https://bit.ly/45Pspyl

    Ad Free & Bonus Episodes: https://bit.ly/3OZxwpr

    This week, Brooke and Connor welcome the one and only Lizzy McAlpine! Lizzy talks about her process writing songs, making her big Broadway debut, and dealing with anxiety while performing on stage. Plus, they plan out a group Prenuvo session!

    Join our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/5356639204457124/ Popchips is sending you and your +1 to experience pop culture IRL at THAT Austin music fest!Go to https://popchips.com/brookeandconnor and enter for a chance to win a 3-day VIP trip for 2 to THAT Austin Music Fest.

    If you're between 18 and 24, check out Prime for Young Adults and start earning cash back on the purchases you're already making. Prime for Young Adults is only available for 18–24-year-olds. Terms apply.
    Join for free at https://rakuten.com or download the Rakuten app to start saving money todayMake your summer wardrobe feel easier. Go to https://Quince.com/bandc for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too.

    B+C IG: https://www.instagram.com/bncmap/
    B+C Twitter: https://twitter.com/bncmap

    TMG Studios YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/tinymeatgang

    TMG Studios IG: https://www.instagram.com/realtmgstudios/

    TMG Studios Twitter: https://twitter.com/realtmgstudios

    BROOKE https://www.instagram.com/brookeaverick https://twitter.com/ladyefron https://www.tiktok.com/@ladyefron

    CONNOR https://www.instagram.com/fibula/ https://twitter.com/fibulaa https://www.tiktok.com/@fibulaa

    Hosted by Brooke Averick & Connor Wood, Created by TMG Studios, Brooke Averick & Connor Wood, and Produced by TMG Studios, Brooke Averick & Connor Wood.

    Chapters:
    0:00 Snack Time!!
    0:53 Intro
    1:09 Cups Are Flowing With Lizzy!!!
    2:20 Girls From The Main Line
    5:10 Lizzy’s New Album
    6:34 Broadway Girls
    8:23 Lizzy’s Writing Process
    9:20 Hunger Games Loopholes
    12:34 Working Through Anxiety
    18:21 Prime For Young Adults
    19:50 Rakuten
    20:41 Releasing Medical Records
    25:50 Light In The Painting Analysis
    32:25 Testing Connor’s Broadway Knowledge
    36:51 Quince
    38:27 Drunk Texting Lizzy
    43:00 Responding To Birthday Texts
    45:27 How Lizzy Picks Her Track Lists
    49:17 Getting Album Inspiration
    56:20 Voice Training
    1:03:56 Empath IBS on Broadway
    1:09:53 Pre-Save Angel & Thank You Lizzy!
    1:11:06 See You In Bonus!!!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast

    The Lost Episode

    07/23/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    Phoebe Berman’s Gonna Lose It out NOW: https://sites.prh.com/phoebe-bermans-gonna-lose-it

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE BNC CHANNEL: https://bit.ly/45Pspyl

    Ad Free & Bonus Episodes: https://bit.ly/3OZxwpr

    Here it is! The long lost episode of BNCMAP. The pilot that was never released.

    Join our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/5356639204457124/

    If you're between 18 and 24, check out Prime for Young Adults and start earning cash back on the purchases you're already making. Prime for Young Adults is only available for 18–24-year-olds. Terms apply.

    For a limited time, Nutrafol is offering our listeners $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you visit https://Nutrafol.com and enter promo code BANDC.

    Shop SKIMS Cotton, and all of my favorite pieces, at https://skims.com/bnc

    Get a full meal plus premium chicken bites for just $7, only at SONIC. Live Free, Eat SONIC.

    Let Rocket Money help you reach your financial goals faster. Join at https://RocketMoney.com/BANDC.

    B+C IG: https://www.instagram.com/bncmap/

    B+C Twitter: https://twitter.com/bncmap

    TMG Studios YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/tinymeatgang

    TMG Studios IG: https://www.instagram.com/realtmgstudios/

    TMG Studios Twitter: https://twitter.com/realtmgstudios

    BROOKE https://www.instagram.com/brookeaverick https://twitter.com/ladyefron https://www.tiktok.com/@ladyefron

    CONNOR https://www.instagram.com/fibula/ https://twitter.com/fibulaa https://www.tiktok.com/@fibulaa

    Hosted by Brooke Averick & Connor Wood, Created by TMG Studios, Brooke Averick & Connor Wood, and Produced by TMG Studios, Brooke Averick & Connor Wood.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast

    The Lost Episode

    07/23/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    Phoebe Berman’s Gonna Lose It out NOW: https://sites.prh.com/phoebe-bermans-gonna-lose-it

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE BNC CHANNEL: https://bit.ly/45Pspyl

    Ad Free & Bonus Episodes: https://bit.ly/3OZxwpr

    Here it is! The long lost episode of BNCMAP. The pilot that was never released.

    Join our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/5356639204457124/

    If you're between 18 and 24, check out Prime for Young Adults and start earning cash back on the purchases you're already making. Prime for Young Adults is only available for 18–24-year-olds. Terms apply.

    For a limited time, Nutrafol is offering our listeners $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you visit https://Nutrafol.com and enter promo code BANDC.

    Shop SKIMS Cotton, and all of my favorite pieces, at https://skims.com/bnc

    Get a full meal plus premium chicken bites for just $7, only at SONIC. Live Free, Eat SONIC.

    Let Rocket Money help you reach your financial goals faster. Join at https://RocketMoney.com/BANDC.

    B+C IG: https://www.instagram.com/bncmap/

    B+C Twitter: https://twitter.com/bncmap

    TMG Studios YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/tinymeatgang

    TMG Studios IG: https://www.instagram.com/realtmgstudios/

    TMG Studios Twitter: https://twitter.com/realtmgstudios

    BROOKE https://www.instagram.com/brookeaverick https://twitter.com/ladyefron https://www.tiktok.com/@ladyefron

    CONNOR https://www.instagram.com/fibula/ https://twitter.com/fibulaa https://www.tiktok.com/@fibulaa

    Hosted by Brooke Averick & Connor Wood, Created by TMG Studios, Brooke Averick & Connor Wood, and Produced by TMG Studios, Brooke Averick & Connor Wood.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast
The Internet’s favorite dynamic duo, Brooke Averick and Connor Wood, make a podcast — and they’re not holding back. Together, the two break down pop culture's biggest moments, share their hottest takes, and push each other’s buttons. Nothing’s off limits.
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