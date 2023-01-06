Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast

The Internet’s favorite dynamic duo, Brooke Averick and Connor Wood, make a podcast — and they’re not holding back. Together, the two break down pop culture's b...
74: Catching Up With Kelsey Ko
Brooke looks a little different. This week, Connor is joined by none other than Kelsey as his co-host. They catch up on each other’s lives, discuss Kelsey’s thoughts on being a DJ wife, and also check in on Brooke after her European tour!
Get PayPal Honey for FREE at https://JoinHoney.com/bandc.
Go to https://Zocdoc.com/BANDC and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Then find and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours.
Get 20% OFF @honeylove by going to https://www.honeylove.com/BANDC! #honeylovepod
This episode is sponsored by/brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://betterhelp.com/BANDC
0:00 Is there ANY ONE Else
1:14 Intro
1:47 Clearing Up The Rumors
2:20 Life With Insurance
5:05 Know Your Worth
6:19 Catching Up!
10:20 Accents Under Pressure
13:09 Checking In On Brooke!
16:38 The Lost Submarine
28:05 Connor’s Co Worker
29:34 Drunk Tik Toks
33:23 Cody’s Hair Eras
34:00 DJ Wife Kelsey!!
36:17 Cody’s Winston House Show
37:34 When You Gotta Go…
41:18 International Jet Setters
47:17 Traveling With Friends
50:15 A Regular Poop Schedule
53:01 Stressful Inside Jokes
54:37 Party Planner Connor
58:29 Name 5 1975 Songs…
59:54 Weird Bodily Noises
1:01:20 Stewart Little Ick
1:03:05 Paddington Spoilers Ahead
1:06:27 Connor’s Pet Pig
1:09:41 The Scariest Animals
1:11:55 Cucumba!
1:14:33 Rolling Da Bones
1:15:34 See You In Bonus!!!
6/22/2023
1:16:24
73: Do Married People Get The Ick?
This week, Brooke and Connor are diving into their DMs to answer some of the juiciest AITA from you guys. Should you text your ex? How do you tell a coworker they smell bad? Plus, do married people get the ick? They answer all of these AND MORE, so you definitely don’t want to miss out.
Go to https://HelloFresh.com/bandc16 and use code bandc16 for 16 free meals plus free shipping!
Go to https://JULIECARE.CO to learn more or find Julie at your nearest CVS, Target, or Walmart today.
0:00 Brooke’s Got A PSA
0:38 Intro
1:13 Meeting Friends of the Pod
2:03 Pussy Talk Spench
3:43 Brooke’s Show Recommendation
7:25 Premiere After Parties
9:59 Official Show Rating!
14:04 Paying For Your Own Streaming?
15:03 TV Show Hot Takes
18:50 TV Show Hit Lists
21:55 Going To Celebs Houses
25:37 Brooke’s Euro Trip
28:06 Potential Celebrity Run-Ins
29:38 Attempting British Accents
31:40 More Euro Adventures
32:29 Connor’s Adventures
33:08 Advice Time
34:52 AITA For Getting Burned
38:56 Blow Torch vs Thermometer
40:20 AITA: Playing Golf w/ Friend’s Dad
45:57 Venmo Etiquette
46:52 Should You Text Your Ex?
48:37 AITA: Ending A Relationship
54:55 Dealing With A Work Crush
58:38 The Marriage Ick
1:00:26 AITA: Ghosting A Friend
1:01:18 AITA: Not Wanting To Hang w/ Smelly People
1:04:32 Should I Squash The Beef?
1:06:30 AITA For Not Liking Instagrams
1:08:25 See You In Bonus!!!
6/15/2023
1:09:33
72: Becoming Self Aware w/ Grace Kuhlenschmidt
This week, we can’t stop cracking up because we have the hilariously talented Grace Kuhlenschmidt in the library today! Grace teaches Connor all her stand up secrets, reminisces on her softball years with Brooke, and shares her take on all things pop culture. And, of course, there’s some Timmy and Larry role playing at the end.
Check out https://Squarespace.com/BANDC for a free trial, and use offer code: BANDC to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain!
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://betterhelp.com/BANDC
Go to https://TakeCareOf.com and enter code bandc50 for 50% off your first Care/of order!
0:00 Welcome Grace!!!
1:26 Intro
2:01 Dishonorably Discharged
3:39 Love Fest
4:21 Meeting At The Rolling Stones Party
6:00 Making Wigs Cool
7:05 The Dangers of Filters
8:01 Ranking Our Personalities
11:37 A Stand Ups Mindset
12:57 Bombing on Stage
15:12 Leaving Sets Early
15:44 Recording Sets
17:38 Grace’s Stand Up Tips
19:36 What Connor’s Sets Are Like
21:51 Getting DMs From Comedians
23:22 Online Celebrity Interactions
27:03 Cool Celebrity Experiences
28:46 Everyone In LA Is A Celebrity
30:24 The Stanley Tucci Pause
32:14 All Of Larry David's Friends
33:10 Timmy and Larry Role Play
34:24 Horny4Larry
37:08 Feisty Brooke
38:38 Manifesting Larry
40:07 Brooke’s Good Doctor Era
45:18 Apple Vision
46:51 MVP Softball Player
48:16 Pop Fly Adrenaline
51:42 Connor’s Boardwalk Massage
54:55 Picking Our Noses
57:23 Taylor Swift Dating Advice
1:00:57 Taylor’s Insane Live Show
1:03:29 3 Hour Movies
1:04:51 Celebrity Run Ins
1:07:22 Lewis Capaldi’s Statue
1:09:41 High School Reunions
1:11:34 The Lazer Tag Experience
1:13:17 Sneaking Into LA Bars
1:14:54 Tennis Shoes vs Sneakers
1:16:50 Thank You Grace!
1:17:45 See You In Bonus!!!
6/8/2023
1:18:29
71: There Is Evil Afoot
This week, Brooke and Connor are breaking down the phonics of the English language, exposing each other's beige flags, and discuss how they would survive a big tsunami. Plus, Brooke gives us an important update on last week’s appendicitis – spoiler alert: it’s not what you’re expecting.
Go to https://TakeCareOf.com and enter code bandc50 for 50% off your first Care/of order!
On Tinder, it starts with a Swipe. Download Tinder today and explore all of the possibilities for yourself.
0:00 Still Finding Our Intro
1:04 Intro
1:38 Brooke’s Appendix Update
4:03 The Silent UTI
6:01 How To Find A Doctor
7:21 Deconstructing Words
13:28 Brooke’s Succession Realization
16:38 Eating With Stimmy
17:24 We Are Chimps
18:49 Eat To Live or Live To Eat?
21:09 Toxic Contacts
22:57 The OG Clout Chaser
24:21 Echo Location
26:58 Connor’s Alien Encounter
31:15 Aliens vs Tsunamis
32:55 How To Survive A Tsunami
34:45 Shook via Earthquake
36:46 The Longest Weekend Update Ever
39:03 UGG PSA
40:40 Doppelgänger PSA
42:11 Evil Tik Tok Chefs
43:16 Pee Break!
43:31 Fan Interaction Icks
45:23 Little Mermaid Review
47:33 Good Mom Movies
49:25 Red Flags vs Beige Flags
53:18 Our Beige Flags
54:48 Scary Twitter Videos
57:26 Discovering Fresh Water Sharks
59:05 Al Paccino’s New Baby
1:00:34 The Euphoria Delay
1:01:16 The New vs Old Creator Wave
1:03:30 AHS Advertising Campaign
1:06:40 The Unhinged Brain Chip
1:08:18 Elon vs Jeff
1:08:50 Getting the Chip Or….
1:11:34 See You In Bonus!!!
6/1/2023
1:13:03
70: The Jugs Film Festival
This week, Brooke and Connor have a lot to discuss from Connor’s first Spirit flight experience, the Wizard’s Snapchat mix up, and the viral blue couch that is trending all over Twitter. Plus, Brooke may or may not be experiencing appendicitis (we still aren’t really sure). Hold onto your jugs for this one!
Go to https://Zocdoc.com/BANDC and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Then find and book a top-
On Tinder, it starts with a Swipe. Download Tinder today and explore all of the possibilities for yourself.
Go to https://EarthBreeze.com/bandc to save 40% off your order!
Get PayPal Honey for FREE at https://JoinHoney.com/bandc.
0:00 Cough Drop Problems
0:32 Intro
1:06 Old Dog, New Tricks
2:51 Reminiscing on Kid Games
3:35 Weekend Recap
8:29 Brooke’s Appendicitis
11:07 Urgent Care Role Play
15:56 Unnecessary Human Organs
21:46 Life Without Fibs
23:28 Connor’s First Spirit Experience
27:47 The Flight From Hell
30:30 Connor’s Turbulence Idea
32:55 Too Fast, Too Furious
35:00 Connor Takes A Tumble
41:27 What’s a Nugget Game?
44:50 Childhood Memories
45:55 Notes App Deep Dive
52:14 Blue Couch Gate
56:45 The Wizards Snapchat Intern
1:00:00 How To Avoid Screenshot Controversy
1:01:55 Huge Basketball Chicas
1:03:32 Wicked Origin Story
1:05:38 Working At The Oscars
1:07:53 Spongebob Deep Dive
1:10:53 Montana Tik Tok Ban
1:14:45 The Jugs Festival
1:16:02 The Idol
1:17:10 Rotten Tomatoes Reviews
1:20:05 Bad High School Nicknames
1:20:31 Congrats Jeff
1:21:10 See You In Bonus!!!
The Internet’s favorite dynamic duo, Brooke Averick and Connor Wood, make a podcast — and they’re not holding back. Together, the two break down pop culture's biggest moments, share their hottest takes, and push each other’s buttons. Nothing’s off limits.