Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast in the App
Listen to Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast

Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast

Podcast Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast
Podcast Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast

Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast

TMG Studios
add
The Internet’s favorite dynamic duo, Brooke Averick and Connor Wood, make a podcast — and they’re not holding back. Together, the two break down pop culture's b...
More
Society & CultureRelationshipsComedyLeisure
The Internet’s favorite dynamic duo, Brooke Averick and Connor Wood, make a podcast — and they’re not holding back. Together, the two break down pop culture's b...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 75
  • 74: Catching Up With Kelsey Ko
    MERCH: http://bncmerch.com  Ad Free & Bonus Episodes: https://tmgstudios.tv  Brooke looks a little different. This week, Connor is joined by none other than Kelsey as his co-host. They catch up on each other’s lives, discuss Kelsey’s thoughts on being a DJ wife, and also check in on Brooke after her European tour!   Highlights Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/BrookeAndConnorHighlights  Email us at [email protected] !! If you listen on Apple Podcasts, go to: https://apple.co/bandc Get PayPal Honey for FREE at https://JoinHoney.com/bandc. Go to https://Zocdoc.com/BANDC and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Then find and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours. Get 20% OFF @honeylove by going to https://www.honeylove.com/BANDC! #honeylovepod This episode is sponsored by/brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://betterhelp.com/BANDC  B+C IG: https://www.instagram.com/bncmap/ B+C Twitter: https://twitter.com/bncmap TMG Studios YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/tinymeatgang TMG Studios IG: https://www.instagram.com/realtmgstudios/ TMG Studios Twitter: https://twitter.com/realtmgstudios BROOKE https://www.instagram.com/brookeaverick https://twitter.com/ladyefron https://www.tiktok.com/@ladyefron  CONNOR https://www.instagram.com/fibula/ https://twitter.com/fibulaa https://www.tiktok.com/@fibulaa 0:00 Is there ANY ONE Else 1:14 Intro 1:47 Clearing Up The Rumors 2:20 Life With Insurance 5:05 Know Your Worth 6:19 Catching Up! 10:20 Accents Under Pressure 11:40 Honey 13:09 Checking In On Brooke! 16:38 The Lost Submarine 26:24 ZocDoc 28:05 Connor’s Co Worker 29:34 Drunk Tik Toks 33:23 Cody’s Hair Eras 34:00 DJ Wife Kelsey!! 36:17 Cody’s Winston House Show 37:34 When You Gotta Go… 41:18 International Jet Setters  47:17 Traveling With Friends 45:47 HoneyLove 50:15 A Regular Poop Schedule 53:01 Stressful Inside Jokes 54:37 Party Planner Connor 57:11 BetterHelp 58:29 Name 5 1975 Songs… 59:54 Weird Bodily Noises 1:01:20 Stewart Little Ick 1:03:05 Paddington Spoilers Ahead 1:06:27 Connor’s Pet Pig 1:09:41 The Scariest Animals 1:11:55 Cucumba! 1:14:33 Rolling Da Bones 1:15:34 See You In Bonus!!!
    6/22/2023
    1:16:24
  • 73: Do Married People Get The Ick?
    MERCH: http://bncmerch.com  Ad Free & Bonus Episodes: https://tmgstudios.tv  This week, Brooke and Connor are diving into their DMs to answer some of the juiciest AITA from you guys. Should you text your ex? How do you tell a coworker they smell bad? Plus, do married people get the ick? They answer all of these AND MORE, so you definitely don’t want to miss out.  Highlights Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/BrookeAndConnorHighlights  Email us at [email protected] !! If you listen on Apple Podcasts, go to: https://apple.co/bandc Go to https://HelloFresh.com/bandc16 and use code bandc16 for 16 free meals plus free shipping!  Go to https://JULIECARE.CO to learn more or find Julie at your nearest CVS, Target, or Walmart today.  B+C IG: https://www.instagram.com/bncmap/ B+C Twitter: https://twitter.com/bncmap TMG Studios YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/tinymeatgang TMG Studios IG: https://www.instagram.com/realtmgstudios/ TMG Studios Twitter: https://twitter.com/realtmgstudios BROOKE https://www.instagram.com/brookeaverick https://twitter.com/ladyefron https://www.tiktok.com/@ladyefron  CONNOR https://www.instagram.com/fibula/ https://twitter.com/fibulaa https://www.tiktok.com/@fibulaa 0:00 Brooke’s Got A PSA 0:38 Intro 1:13 Meeting Friends of the Pod 2:03 Pussy Talk Spench 3:43 Brooke’s Show Recommendation 7:25 Premiere After Parties 9:59 Official Show Rating! 11:19 Hello Fresh 14:04 Paying For Your Own Streaming? 15:03 TV Show Hot Takes 18:50 TV Show Hit Lists 21:55 Going To Celebs Houses 23:42 Julie  25:37 Brooke’s Euro Trip 28:06 Potential Celebrity Run-Ins 29:38 Attempting British Accents  31:40 More Euro Adventures 32:29 Connor’s Adventures 33:08 Advice Time 34:52 AITA For Getting Burned 38:56 Blow Torch vs Thermometer 40:20 AITA: Playing Golf w/ Friend’s Dad 45:57 Venmo Etiquette  46:52 Should You Text Your Ex? 48:37 AITA: Ending A Relationship 54:55 Dealing With A Work Crush 58:38 The Marriage Ick 1:00:26 AITA: Ghosting A Friend 1:01:18 AITA: Not Wanting To Hang w/ Smelly People 1:04:32 Should I Squash The Beef? 1:06:30 AITA For Not Liking Instagrams  1:08:25 See You In Bonus!!!
    6/15/2023
    1:09:33
  • 72: Becoming Self Aware w/ Grace Kuhlenschmidt
    MERCH: http://bncmerch.com  Ad Free & Bonus Episodes: https://tmgstudios.tv  This week, we can’t stop cracking up because we have the hilariously talented Grace Kuhlenschmidt in the library today! Grace teaches Connor all her stand up secrets, reminisces on her softball years with Brooke, and shares her take on all things pop culture. And, of course, there’s some Timmy and Larry role playing at the end.  Highlights Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/BrookeAndConnorHighlights  Email us at [email protected] !! If you listen on Apple Podcasts, go to: https://apple.co/bandc Check out https://Squarespace.com/BANDC for a free trial, and use offer code: BANDC to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain!  This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://betterhelp.com/BANDC   Go to https://TakeCareOf.com and enter code bandc50 for 50% off your first Care/of order!  B+C IG: https://www.instagram.com/bncmap/ B+C Twitter: https://twitter.com/bncmap TMG Studios YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/tinymeatgang TMG Studios IG: https://www.instagram.com/realtmgstudios/ TMG Studios Twitter: https://twitter.com/realtmgstudios BROOKE https://www.instagram.com/brookeaverick https://twitter.com/ladyefron https://www.tiktok.com/@ladyefron  CONNOR https://www.instagram.com/fibula/ https://twitter.com/fibulaa https://www.tiktok.com/@fibulaa 0:00 Welcome Grace!!! 1:26 Intro 2:01 Dishonorably Discharged 3:39 Love Fest 4:21 Meeting At The Rolling Stones Party 6:00 Making Wigs Cool 7:05 The Dangers of Filters 8:01 Ranking Our Personalities 11:37 A Stand Ups Mindset 12:57 Bombing on Stage 13:52 Squarespace 15:12 Leaving Sets Early 15:44 Recording Sets 17:38 Grace’s Stand Up Tips 19:36 What Connor’s Sets Are Like 21:51 Getting DMs From Comedians  23:22 Online Celebrity Interactions  25:44 BetterHelp 27:03 Cool Celebrity Experiences  28:46 Everyone In LA Is A Celebrity 30:24 The Stanley Tucci Pause 32:14 All Of Larry David's Friends 33:10 Timmy and Larry Role Play 34:24 Horny4Larry 37:08 Feisty Brooke 38:38 Manifesting Larry 40:07 Brooke’s Good Doctor Era 43:34 Care/Of 45:18 Apple Vision  46:51 MVP Softball Player 48:16 Pop Fly Adrenaline  51:42 Connor’s Boardwalk Massage 54:55 Picking Our Noses 57:23 Taylor Swift Dating Advice 1:00:57 Taylor’s Insane Live Show 1:03:29 3 Hour Movies 1:04:51 Celebrity Run Ins 1:07:22 Lewis Capaldi’s Statue 1:09:41 High School Reunions 1:11:34 The Lazer Tag Experience 1:13:17 Sneaking Into LA Bars 1:14:54 Tennis Shoes vs Sneakers 1:16:50 Thank You Grace! 1:17:45 See You In Bonus!!!
    6/8/2023
    1:18:29
  • 71: There Is Evil Afoot
    MERCH: http://bncmerch.com  Ad Free & Bonus Episodes: https://tmgstudios.tv  This week, Brooke and Connor are breaking down the phonics of the English language, exposing each other's beige flags, and discuss how they would survive a big tsunami. Plus, Brooke gives us an important update on last week’s appendicitis – spoiler alert: it’s not what you’re expecting.  Highlights Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/BrookeAndConnorHighlights  Email us at [email protected] !! If you listen on Apple Podcasts, go to: https://apple.co/bandc Go to https://TakeCareOf.com and enter code bandc50 for 50% off your first Care/of order! On Tinder, it starts with a Swipe. Download Tinder today and explore all of the possibilities for yourself. B+C IG: https://www.instagram.com/bncmap/ B+C Twitter: https://twitter.com/bncmap TMG Studios YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/tinymeatgang TMG Studios IG: https://www.instagram.com/realtmgstudios/ TMG Studios Twitter: https://twitter.com/realtmgstudios BROOKE https://www.instagram.com/brookeaverick https://twitter.com/ladyefron https://www.tiktok.com/@ladyefron  CONNOR https://www.instagram.com/fibula/ https://twitter.com/fibulaa https://www.tiktok.com/@fibulaa 0:00 Still Finding Our Intro 1:04 Intro 1:38 Brooke’s Appendix Update 4:03 The Silent UTI 6:01 How To Find A Doctor 7:21 Deconstructing Words 11:21 Care/Of 13:28 Brooke’s Succession Realization 16:38 Eating With Stimmy 17:24 We Are Chimps 18:49 Eat To Live or Live To Eat? 21:09 Toxic Contacts 22:57 The OG Clout Chaser 24:21 Echo Location 25:15 Tinder 26:58 Connor’s Alien Encounter 31:15 Aliens vs Tsunamis 32:55 How To Survive A Tsunami 34:45 Shook via Earthquake 36:46 The Longest Weekend Update Ever 39:03 UGG PSA 40:40 Doppelgänger PSA 42:11 Evil Tik Tok Chefs 43:16 Pee Break!  43:31 Fan Interaction Icks 45:23 Little Mermaid Review 47:33 Good Mom Movies 49:25 Red Flags vs Beige Flags  53:18 Our Beige Flags 54:48 Scary Twitter Videos 57:26 Discovering Fresh Water Sharks 59:05 Al Paccino’s New Baby 1:00:34 The Euphoria Delay 1:01:16 The New vs Old Creator Wave 1:03:30 AHS Advertising Campaign 1:06:40 The Unhinged Brain Chip 1:08:18 Elon vs Jeff 1:08:50 Getting the Chip Or…. 1:11:34 See You In Bonus!!!
    6/1/2023
    1:13:03
  • 70: The Jugs Film Festival
    MERCH: http://bncmerch.com  Ad Free & Bonus Episodes: https://tmgstudios.tv  This week, Brooke and Connor have a lot to discuss from Connor’s first Spirit flight experience, the Wizard’s Snapchat mix up, and the viral blue couch that is trending all over Twitter. Plus, Brooke may or may not be experiencing appendicitis (we still aren’t really sure). Hold onto your jugs for this one!  Highlights Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/BrookeAndConnorHighlights  Email us at [email protected] !! If you listen on Apple Podcasts, go to: https://apple.co/bandc Go to https://Zocdoc.com/BANDC and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Then find and book a top- rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours. On Tinder, it starts with a Swipe. Download Tinder today and explore all of the possibilities for yourself. Go to https://EarthBreeze.com/bandc to save 40% off your order!  Get PayPal Honey for FREE at https://JoinHoney.com/bandc. B+C IG: https://www.instagram.com/bncmap/ B+C Twitter: https://twitter.com/bncmap TMG Studios YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/tinymeatgang TMG Studios IG: https://www.instagram.com/realtmgstudios/ TMG Studios Twitter: https://twitter.com/realtmgstudios BROOKE https://www.instagram.com/brookeaverick https://twitter.com/ladyefron https://www.tiktok.com/@ladyefron  CONNOR https://www.instagram.com/fibula/ https://twitter.com/fibulaa https://www.tiktok.com/@fibulaa 0:00 Cough Drop Problems  0:32 Intro 1:06 Old Dog, New Tricks  2:51 Reminiscing on Kid Games 3:35 Weekend Recap 8:29 Brooke’s Appendicitis  11:07 Urgent Care Role Play 14:01 ZocDoc 15:56 Unnecessary Human Organs 21:46 Life Without Fibs 23:28 Connor’s First Spirit Experience 26:46 Tinder 27:47 The Flight From Hell 30:30 Connor’s Turbulence Idea 32:55 Too Fast, Too Furious 35:00 Connor Takes A Tumble 38:02 Earth Breeze 41:27 What’s a Nugget Game? 44:50 Childhood Memories 45:55 Notes App Deep Dive 50:04 Honey 52:14 Blue Couch Gate 56:45 The Wizards Snapchat Intern 1:00:00 How To Avoid Screenshot Controversy 1:01:55 Huge Basketball Chicas 1:03:32 Wicked Origin Story 1:05:38 Working At The Oscars 1:07:53 Spongebob Deep Dive 1:10:53 Montana Tik Tok Ban 1:14:45 The Jugs Festival 1:16:02 The Idol 1:17:10 Rotten Tomatoes Reviews 1:20:05 Bad High School Nicknames 1:20:31 Congrats Jeff 1:21:10 See You In Bonus!!!
    5/25/2023
    1:22:02

More Society & Culture podcasts

About Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast

The Internet’s favorite dynamic duo, Brooke Averick and Connor Wood, make a podcast — and they’re not holding back. Together, the two break down pop culture's biggest moments, share their hottest takes, and push each other’s buttons. Nothing’s off limits.
Podcast website

Listen to Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast, This American Life and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast

Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast: Podcasts in Family