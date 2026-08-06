Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast

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This week, Connor is BALD! And Brooke is scared. They talk about her appearance on the Today Show, evil spirits haunting Zillow, and influencers being a little… tongue in cheek.



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Hosted by Brooke Averick & Connor Wood, Created by TMG Studios, Brooke Averick & Connor Wood, and Produced by TMG Studios, Brooke Averick & Connor Wood.



0:00 BALD

1:07 Intro

1:25 Soak It In

7:30 Adverse to Shiny Bald

9:50 Understand Because You Have To

11:03 What’s Giving You Anxiety Today?

16:53 Lola Blankets

19:07 Article

20:40 Amazon Prime

21:57 Evil Spirits On Zillow

26:18 Eating Crap Meals

29:45 Falling In The Wedges

33:40 No Influencers Allowed

39:50 Squarespace

41:10 Popchips

42:38 Skims

43:18 We Heart West Virginia

47:41 Busting Out The Tux

51:40 Obsession Debrief

57:01 There Are So Many Spider Mans

1:00:47 TW Brooke’s Lip

1:04:50 Embracing Connor’s Bald

1:10:34 Age Existential Crisis

1:13:13 See You In Bonus!!!

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