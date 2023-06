Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast

73: Do Married People Get The Ick?

This week, Brooke and Connor are diving into their DMs to answer some of the juiciest AITA from you guys. Should you text your ex? How do you tell a coworker they smell bad? Plus, do married people get the ick? They answer all of these AND MORE, so you definitely don't want to miss out. 0:00 Brooke's Got A PSA 0:38 Intro 1:13 Meeting Friends of the Pod 2:03 Pussy Talk Spench 3:43 Brooke's Show Recommendation 7:25 Premiere After Parties 9:59 Official Show Rating! 11:19 Hello Fresh 14:04 Paying For Your Own Streaming? 15:03 TV Show Hot Takes 18:50 TV Show Hit Lists 21:55 Going To Celebs Houses 23:42 Julie 25:37 Brooke's Euro Trip 28:06 Potential Celebrity Run-Ins 29:38 Attempting British Accents 31:40 More Euro Adventures 32:29 Connor's Adventures 33:08 Advice Time 34:52 AITA For Getting Burned 38:56 Blow Torch vs Thermometer 40:20 AITA: Playing Golf w/ Friend's Dad 45:57 Venmo Etiquette 46:52 Should You Text Your Ex? 48:37 AITA: Ending A Relationship 54:55 Dealing With A Work Crush 58:38 The Marriage Ick 1:00:26 AITA: Ghosting A Friend 1:01:18 AITA: Not Wanting To Hang w/ Smelly People 1:04:32 Should I Squash The Beef? 1:06:30 AITA For Not Liking Instagrams 1:08:25 See You In Bonus!!!