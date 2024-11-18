Cult of One: The Manipulation of Munchausen by Proxy

Andrea Dunlop, author and host of the podcast "Nobody Should Believe Me," is an expert on Munchausen by Proxy. Munchausen by Proxy is a form of mental illness and child abuse where a caregiver, typically a parent, induces or fabricates symptoms in their child to make them appear sicker than they actually are. It's, in Andrea's words, a "cult of one." Muchahusen by Proxy has found its way into the mainstream through the Maya Kowalski case and the story of Gypsy Rose, which was adapted into a documentary and Hulu limited series, "The Act." In today's episode, Andrea explores Munchausen by Proxy abuse, its recent coverage in the news, including the Maya Kowalski court case, and how it could forever impact the medical system.