Cult of One: The Manipulation of Munchausen by Proxy (Part 2)
This is the second part of a two-part interivew. Listen to Part 1 here. When describing a cult, the first thing that comes to mind is often a powerful leader at the helm of a large group of followers. That's not the case with today's guest. Andrea Dunlop, author and host of the podcast "Nobody Should Believe Me," is an expert on Munchausen by Proxy. Munchausen by Proxy is a form of mental illness and child abuse where a caregiver, typically a parent, induces or fabricates symptoms in their child to make them appear sicker than they actually are. It's, in Andrea's words, a "cult of one." Muchahusen by Proxy has found its way into the mainstream through the Maya Kowalski case and the story of Gypsy Rose, which was adapted into a documentary and Hulu limited series, "The Act." In today's episode, Andrea explores Munchausen by Proxy abuse, its recent coverage in the news, including the Maya Kowalski court case, and how it could forever impact the medical system.
Cult of One: The Manipulation of Munchausen by Proxy
Dinner for Vampires: The Star of a Cult TV Show on Leaving a Real Life Cult (Part 2)
This is the second part of a two-part interview, listen to Part 1 here. Bethany Joy Lenz became a household face during the meteoric rise of the teen CW soap "One Tree Hill." However, as she appeared in homes across the country every week, she was leading a double life with her participation in a culty Bible group for a decade. Lenz found her voice to break free and had the inspiration to write a personal memoir on the experience, "Dinner for Vampires," sharing for the first time publicly her experience in the group and her struggles to break free. In this episode, Sarah and Nippy talk with Bethany about the surprising connections between her experience and NXIVM, the cult of fame, and their overlapping work in Hallmark movies.
Dinner for Vampires: The Star of a Cult TV Show on Leaving a Real Life Cult
Bethany Joy Lenz became a household face during the meteoric rise of the teen CW soap "One Tree Hill." However, as she appeared in homes across the country every week, she was leading a double life with her participation in a culty Bible group for a decade. Lenz found her voice to break free and had the inspiration to write a personal memoir on the experience, "Dinner for Vampires," sharing for the first time publicly her experience in the group and her struggles to break free. In this episode, Sarah and Nippy talk with Bethany about the surprising connections between her experience and NXIVM, the cult of fame, and their overlapping work in Hallmark movies.
The Cult of True Crime: Terry Dunn Meurer and "Unsolved Mysteries"
Today's show puts a different spin on our usual subject matter. We're going to discuss something that has millions of followers and has become a world-wide obsession: true crime! Alright, it isn't a cult (technically!), but it's definitely infiltrated our minds and media. Our guest today is Terry Dunn Meurer, the co-creator and executive producer of Unsolved Mysteries—the OG in crime-related television. Terry's talks about the evolution of true crime in media, and the massive surge of interest it's seen in recent years. Fascination with true crime is extremely common and mostly harmless, but today we delve into its dark side. From armchair detectives interfering with police investigations, to the glorification of serial killers, this episode might make you wonder if maybe there is something culty here, after all… We take a trip down memory lane with Terry, talking true crime and cold cases. Plus, Sarah pitches Terry on covering an unsolved NXIVM mystery.
Think you might be in a cult? Want to know the signs? Join Sarah Edmondson and Anthony “Nippy” Ames to talk about things that are..a little bit culty. Or in their case: a whole bunch of culty. As whistleblowers documented in the critically-acclaimed HBO series “The Vow,” Sarah and Nippy have a lot to say about their experience, and burning questions to ask people with similar stories. They’re here to help people understand, heal from, and avoid abusive situations one little red flag at a time. Listen in as they share their stories, have frank and unscripted conversations with other survivors and cult experts, and do a deep dive on how devotion can turn to dysfunction.