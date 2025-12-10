197 - More Potential On Paper

This week Elizabeth drops knowledge about emotions stored in the body, Andy finds out that his potential on paper is lacking, questions about "truth tellers" are examined, and much more! It's all covered on this week's Nobody's Listening, Right? Chapters: 00:00 Intro 01:48 Dancer Attention 02:35 Below Deck Guidance 12:14 No More Brown Liquor 18:42 Are Emotions Stored In The Body? 20:39 Ad Break 24:07 The 5 Cognitive Stages Of Life 31:19 Brain Health 32:59 Breaking Up With A Hairdresser 35:09 Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree Brenda Lee 40:23 Doomsday 46:11 Heaven's Gate Cult 48:31 Believers and Non Believers