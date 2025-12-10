This week: A diabolical would-you-rather question helps pass the time, Andy and Elizabeth feel their age at a party, a UPS man is scarred for life, and much more! It's all covered on this week’s Nobody’s Listening, Right?
Chapters:
00:00 Intro
08:45 Would You Rather
15:17 Ad Break
20:11 Waiting For Britney Spears by Jeff Weiss
25:26 Nitro Pop Popcorn
27:00 An Unforgettable Delivery
35:56 A Gift Question
41:14 Holiday Hopes
44:46 Solvang California
48:56 Christmas In Las Vegas
51:18 Below Deck
54:29 I Want To Be Petty
197 - More Potential On Paper
This week Elizabeth drops knowledge about emotions stored in the body, Andy finds out that his potential on paper is lacking, questions about “truth tellers” are examined, and much more! It's all covered on this week’s Nobody’s Listening, Right?
Chapters:
00:00 Intro
01:48 Dancer Attention
02:35 Below Deck Guidance
12:14 No More Brown Liquor
18:42 Are Emotions Stored In The Body?
20:39 Ad Break
24:07 The 5 Cognitive Stages Of Life
31:19 Brain Health
32:59 Breaking Up With A Hairdresser
35:09 Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree Brenda Lee
40:23 Doomsday
46:11 Heaven's Gate Cult
48:31 Believers and Non Believers
196 - Shhh, It's Complicated
Happy Thanksgiving! This week we revisit a shaman and learn not to sweat the small stuff, Elizabeth’s stock is soaring at Trader Joe’s and Andy explains a complicated yet nuanced food situation. It's all covered on this week’s Nobody’s Listening, Right?
Chapters:
00:00 Intro
03:17 San Pedro and Ayahuasca
09:29 Don't Sweat The Small Stuff
10:14 Sick Kids / Super Mom
15:21 Trader Joe's Models
21:49 Ad Break
24:47 Go Duck Yourself
26:42 Shhh It's Complicated
35:21 Below Deck
44:33 Charli XCX
49:16 Trade Joe's Sugar Momma
195 - Canceled, Finally?
This week Andy learns that it’s sometimes better to keep your thoughts inside your head, Elizabeth reminisces on an emotional movie, Protein is put under the microscope, and much more! It's all covered on this week’s Nobody’s Listening, Right?
Chapters:
00:00 Intro
00:56 More Untamed Heart
02:00 Beaches, My Betchez
08:12 The Great British Bake Off
25:46 Ad Break
27:21 The Old Person Smell
31:26 2-Nonenal
34:15 GLP-1 and Protein
37:29 Protein In In-N-Out Burger
44:09 Time To Exercise
194 - It’s Not A Job, It’s A Calling
This week Elizabeth ditches her gripes and sharpens her skills as a life coach, Andy issues an apology and navigates the complicated world of sports videography, and Bearsy may hold the answers to a cat conundrum… It's all covered on this week’s Nobody’s Listening, Right?
Chapters:
00:00 Intro
01:37 How To Make Your Cat Love You
05:20 Come See Me In The Good Light
08:44 No More Gripes
12:06 The Farmers Almanac
16:55 Grief Update
21:11 Ad Break
24:27 An Apology
35:27 Another Human Moment
36:04 Dodgers World Series Champions
44:05 A New Calling
A married couple talking like no one's listening - Food, money, sex, neighborhood gossip, parenting, love of Costco, medical mishaps, relationship advice, therapy and bathroom etiquette and more! Formerly known as Totally Married, join podcast veterans Andy Rosen and Elizabeth Laime in this unfiltered marriage podcast touted as “A show about nothing that I can’t get enough of”, “The only podcast that makes me laugh so hard I have to pull over,” and “Binge-worthy audio comfort-food but don’t recommend listening in public”