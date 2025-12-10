Open app
Nobody's Listening, Right?
radio.net
Elizabeth Laime and Andy Rosen
ComedySociety & Culture
  • 198 - An Unforgettable Delivery
    This week: A diabolical would-you-rather question helps pass the time, Andy and Elizabeth feel their age at a party, a UPS man is scarred for life, and much more! It's all covered on this week’s Nobody’s Listening, Right? Check out our new True Crime podcast: BETH'S DEAD Learn more at: https://www.patreon.com/cw/BethsDead Support NLR Join Patreon for bonus episodes! Buy the Merch! Find us on Instagram Find us on TikTok⁠⁠ Watch us on YouTube Shop our Amazon recommendations Here ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Chapters: 00:00 Intro 08:45 Would You Rather 15:17 Ad Break 20:11 Waiting For Britney Spears by Jeff Weiss 25:26 Nitro Pop Popcorn 27:00 An Unforgettable Delivery 35:56 A Gift Question 41:14 Holiday Hopes 44:46 Solvang California 48:56 Christmas In Las Vegas 51:18 Below Deck 54:29 I Want To Be Petty Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:09:22
  • 197 - More Potential On Paper
    This week Elizabeth drops knowledge about emotions stored in the body, Andy finds out that his potential on paper is lacking, questions about “truth tellers” are examined, and much more! It's all covered on this week’s Nobody’s Listening, Right? Check out our new True Crime podcast: BETH'S DEAD Learn more at: https://www.patreon.com/cw/BethsDead Support NLR Join Patreon for bonus episodes! Buy the Merch! Find us on Instagram Find us on TikTok⁠⁠ Watch us on YouTube Shop our Amazon recommendations Here ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Chapters: 00:00 Intro 01:48 Dancer Attention 02:35 Below Deck Guidance 12:14 No More Brown Liquor 18:42 Are Emotions Stored In The Body? 20:39 Ad Break 24:07 The 5 Cognitive Stages Of Life 31:19 Brain Health 32:59 Breaking Up With A Hairdresser 35:09 Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree Brenda Lee 40:23 Doomsday 46:11 Heaven's Gate Cult 48:31 Believers and Non Believers Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:06:45
  • 196 - Shhh, It's Complicated
    Happy Thanksgiving! This week we revisit a shaman and learn not to sweat the small stuff, Elizabeth’s stock is soaring at Trader Joe’s and Andy explains a complicated yet nuanced food situation. It's all covered on this week’s Nobody’s Listening, Right? Check out our new True Crime podcast: BETH'S DEAD Learn more at: https://www.patreon.com/cw/BethsDead Support NLR Join Patreon for bonus episodes! Buy the Merch! Find us on Instagram Find us on TikTok⁠⁠ Watch us on YouTube Shop our Amazon recommendations Here ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Chapters: 00:00 Intro 03:17 San Pedro and Ayahuasca 09:29 Don't Sweat The Small Stuff 10:14 Sick Kids / Super Mom 15:21 Trader Joe's Models 21:49 Ad Break 24:47 Go Duck Yourself 26:42 Shhh It's Complicated 35:21 Below Deck 44:33 Charli XCX 49:16 Trade Joe's Sugar Momma Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:03:34
  • 195 - Canceled, Finally?
    This week Andy learns that it’s sometimes better to keep your thoughts inside your head, Elizabeth reminisces on an emotional movie, Protein is put under the microscope, and much more! It's all covered on this week’s Nobody’s Listening, Right? Check out our new True Crime podcast: BETH'S DEAD Learn more at: patreon.com/BethsDead Support NLR Join Patreon for bonus episodes! Buy the Merch! Find us on Instagram Find us on TikTok⁠⁠ Watch us on YouTube Shop our Amazon recommendations Here ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Chapters: 00:00 Intro 00:56 More Untamed Heart 02:00 Beaches, My Betchez 08:12 The Great British Bake Off 25:46 Ad Break 27:21 The Old Person Smell 31:26 2-Nonenal 34:15 GLP-1 and Protein 37:29 Protein In In-N-Out Burger 44:09 Time To Exercise Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:01:31
  • 194 - It’s Not A Job, It’s A Calling
    This week Elizabeth ditches her gripes and sharpens her skills as a life coach, Andy issues an apology and navigates the complicated world of sports videography, and Bearsy may hold the answers to a cat conundrum… It's all covered on this week’s Nobody’s Listening, Right? Check out our new True Crime podcast: BETH'S DEADLearn more at: patreon.com/BethsDead Support NLR Join Patreon for bonus episodes! Buy the Merch! Find us on Instagram Find us on TikTok⁠⁠ Watch us on YouTube Shop our Amazon recommendations Here ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Chapters: 00:00 Intro 01:37 How To Make Your Cat Love You 05:20 Come See Me In The Good Light 08:44 No More Gripes 12:06 The Farmers Almanac 16:55 Grief Update 21:11 Ad Break 24:27 An Apology 35:27  Another Human Moment 36:04 Dodgers World Series Champions 44:05 A New Calling Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:06:00

About Nobody's Listening, Right?

A married couple talking like no one's listening - Food, money, sex, neighborhood gossip, parenting, love of Costco, medical mishaps, relationship advice, therapy and bathroom etiquette and more! Formerly known as Totally Married, join podcast veterans Andy Rosen and Elizabeth Laime in this unfiltered marriage podcast touted as “A show about nothing that I can’t get enough of”, “The only podcast that makes me laugh so hard I have to pull over,” and “Binge-worthy audio comfort-food but don’t recommend listening in public”
ComedySociety & CultureRelationships

