It's Happening with Snooki & Joey

This week on It’s Happening: Joey gets his shelves, Wiggles goes wild, the 15th anniversary of Jersey Shore, and more!
Subscribe and Watch on YouTube
This episode is sponsored by:
KiwiCo - Promo code: SNOOKI
OUAI Haircare - Promo code: SNOOKI
Hiya Health
Connect with It’s Happening:
Instagram | TikTok | Snooki and Joey on Cameo
--------
38:01
S8 Ep17: Best of Listener Questions
This week on It’s Happening: highlights from past episodes from “On the Move,” “Phone Fun,” and “Unfinished French Toast.”
Subscribe and Watch on YouTube
This episode is sponsored by:
Mint Mobile
Uncommon Goods
PrettyLitter
KiwiCo
Connect with It’s Happening:
Instagram | TikTok | Snooki and Joey on Cameo
--------
39:06
S8 Ep16: Snoopy Christmas
This week on It’s Happening: JWoww’s movie premiere, Joey’s first night away from Wiggles, Snooki’s upcoming birthday, and more!
Subscribe and Watch on YouTube
This episode is sponsored by:
BetterHelp
OUAI Haircare - Promo code: SNOOKI
Hiya Health
Connect with It’s Happening:
Instagram | TikTok | Snooki and Joey on Cameo
--------
45:43
S8 Ep15: Dog Moms
This week on It’s Happening: Joey’s first week of motherhood, Christmas decorating, safe and unsafe foods for dogs, Heidi Klum’s Halloween party, and more!
Subscribe and Watch on YouTube
This episode is sponsored by:
Uncommon Goods
KiwiCo - Promo code: SNOOKI
Farmacy Beauty - Promo code: SNOOKI
Connect with It’s Happening:
Instagram | TikTok | Snooki and Joey on Cameo
--------
44:36
S8 Ep14: Joey Gives Birth
This week on It’s Happening: Joey’s new puppy, Snooki’s lost wallet, Jimmy John’s Pickle Witch, and more!
Subscribe and Watch on YouTube
This episode is sponsored by:
BetterHelp
PrettyLitter
Connect with It’s Happening:
Instagram | TikTok | Snooki and Joey on Cameo
Your girl, Snooki, is here to spill the tea with her best squirrel friend, Joey Camasta! These hot messes will be talking celeb gossip, hot topics, and, of course, getting WAY TOO personal!
Leave a voice message or text your favorite messy mawmas and YOU could be featured on It's Happening: (646) 580-3794