Listen to It's Happening with Snooki & Joey in the App

Your girl, Snooki, is here to spill the tea with her best squirrel friend, Joey Camasta! These hot messes will be talking celeb gossip, hot topics, and, of cour...

This week on It’s Happening: Joey’s new puppy, Snooki’s lost wallet, Jimmy John’s Pickle Witch, and more! Subscribe and Watch on YouTube This episode is sponsored by: BetterHelp PrettyLitter Connect with It’s Happening: Instagram | TikTok | Snooki and Joey on Cameo

This week on It’s Happening: Joey’s first week of motherhood, Christmas decorating, safe and unsafe foods for dogs, Heidi Klum’s Halloween party, and more! Subscribe and Watch on YouTube This episode is sponsored by: Uncommon Goods KiwiCo - Promo code: SNOOKI Farmacy Beauty - Promo code: SNOOKI Connect with It’s Happening: Instagram | TikTok | Snooki and Joey on Cameo

This week on It’s Happening: JWoww’s movie premiere, Joey’s first night away from Wiggles, Snooki’s upcoming birthday, and more! Subscribe and Watch on YouTube This episode is sponsored by: BetterHelp OUAI Haircare - Promo code: SNOOKI Hiya Health Connect with It’s Happening: Instagram | TikTok | Snooki and Joey on Cameo

This week on It’s Happening: highlights from past episodes from “On the Move,” “Phone Fun,” and “Unfinished French Toast.” Subscribe and Watch on YouTube This episode is sponsored by: Mint Mobile Uncommon Goods PrettyLitter KiwiCo Connect with It’s Happening: Instagram | TikTok | Snooki and Joey on Cameo

This week on It’s Happening: Joey gets his shelves, Wiggles goes wild, the 15th anniversary of Jersey Shore, and more! Subscribe and Watch on YouTube This episode is sponsored by: KiwiCo - Promo code: SNOOKI OUAI Haircare - Promo code: SNOOKI Hiya Health Connect with It’s Happening: Instagram | TikTok | Snooki and Joey on Cameo

About It's Happening with Snooki & Joey

Your girl, Snooki, is here to spill the tea with her best squirrel friend, Joey Camasta! These hot messes will be talking celeb gossip, hot topics, and, of course, getting WAY TOO personal! Leave a voice message or text your favorite messy mawmas and YOU could be featured on It's Happening: (646) 580-3794