This episode includes narrations of true creepy encounters submitted by normal folks just like yourself. Today you'll experience horrifying stories about Winter Camping & High School Stalkers HAVE A STORY TO SUBMIT? LetsReadSubmissions@gmail.com FOLLOW ME ON - ►YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/letsreadofficial ► Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/letsread.official/ ♫ Music & Cover art: INEKT https://www.youtube.com/@inekt Today's episode is sponsored by: - Betterhelp --> Use Code "READ"

This episode includes narrations of true creepy encounters submitted by normal folks just like yourself. Today you'll experience horrifying stories about Cabins in the Woods & Blackouts HAVE A STORY TO SUBMIT? LetsReadSubmissions@gmail.com FOLLOW ME ON - ►YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/letsreadofficial ► Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/letsread.official/ ♫ Music & Cover art: INEKT https://www.youtube.com/@inekt Today's episode is sponsored by: Mint Mobile --> Promo Code: [read]

This episode includes narrations of true creepy encounters submitted by normal folks just like yourself. Today you'll experience horrifying stories about people with dark secrets & freaky fairgrounds HAVE A STORY TO SUBMIT? LetsReadSubmissions@gmail.com FOLLOW ME ON - ►YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/letsreadofficial ► Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/letsread.official/ ♫ Music & Cover art: INEKT https://www.youtube.com/@inekt Today's episode is sponsored by: - Betterhelp --> Use Code "READ"

This episode includes narrations of true creepy encounters submitted by normal folks just like yourself. Today you'll experience horrifying stories about taxi drivers & swamps HAVE A STORY TO SUBMIT? LetsReadSubmissions@gmail.com FOLLOW ME ON - ►YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/letsreadofficial ► Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/letsread.official/ ♫ Music & Cover art: INEKT https://www.youtube.com/@inekt

This episode includes narrations of true creepy encounters submitted by normal folks just like yourself. Today you'll experience horrifying stories about Alaska & delivery drivers HAVE A STORY TO SUBMIT? LetsReadSubmissions@gmail.com FOLLOW ME ON - ►YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/letsreadofficial ► Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/letsread.official/ ♫ Music & Cover art: INEKT https://www.youtube.com/@inekt Today's episode is sponsored by: Vinted - https://www.vinted.com

About The Lets Read Podcast

About The Lets Read Podcast

About The Lets Read Podcast

The Lets Read Podcast centers around narrating True Scary Experiences from real people, just like yourself. Ranging from creepy stalkers to paranormal encounters with the other side. My goal is to lull you into beautiful nightmares. This Podcast updates every Tuesday at 12pm EST! Catch all the new stories, Mon & Thursday at 7pm EST on my YouTube channel, Lets Read!