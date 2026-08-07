Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsDocumentaryThe Lets Read Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Lets Read Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Lets Read Podcast

Audioboom Studios
DocumentaryDrama
The Lets Read Podcast
Latest episode

352 episodes

  • The Lets Read Podcast

    357: MY ALASKAN HORROR STORY | 11 TERRIFYING True Scary Stories / Rain Ambience | EP 343

    08/04/2026 | 1h 45 mins.
    This episode includes narrations of true creepy encounters submitted by normal folks just like yourself. Today you'll experience horrifying stories about Alaska & delivery drivers
    HAVE A STORY TO SUBMIT?
    LetsReadSubmissions@gmail.com
    FOLLOW ME ON -
    ►YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/letsreadofficial

    ► Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/letsread.official/

    ♫ Music & Cover art: INEKT
    https://www.youtube.com/@inekt

    Today's episode is sponsored by:
    Vinted - https://www.vinted.com
  • The Lets Read Podcast

    356: THE SWAMPS HELD AN EVIL CURSE | 9 TERRIFYING True Scary Stories / Rain Ambience | EP 342

    07/28/2026 | 1h 34 mins.
    This episode includes narrations of true creepy encounters submitted by normal folks just like yourself. Today you'll experience horrifying stories about taxi drivers & swamps
    HAVE A STORY TO SUBMIT?
    LetsReadSubmissions@gmail.com
    FOLLOW ME ON -
    ►YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/letsreadofficial

    ► Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/letsread.official/

    ♫ Music & Cover art: INEKT
    https://www.youtube.com/@inekt
  • The Lets Read Podcast

    355: SHE HAD A DARK SECRET | 9 TERRIFYING True Scary Stories / Rain Ambience | EP 341

    07/21/2026 | 1h 53 mins.
    This episode includes narrations of true creepy encounters submitted by normal folks just like yourself. Today you'll experience horrifying stories about people with dark secrets & freaky fairgrounds
    HAVE A STORY TO SUBMIT?
    LetsReadSubmissions@gmail.com
    FOLLOW ME ON -
    ►YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/letsreadofficial

    ► Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/letsread.official/

    ♫ Music & Cover art: INEKT
    https://www.youtube.com/@inekt

    Today's episode is sponsored by:
    - Betterhelp --> Use Code "READ"
  • The Lets Read Podcast

    354: I WAS ATTACKED IN THE WOODS BY MADMEN | 7 TERRIFYING True Scary Stories | EP 340

    07/14/2026 | 1h 39 mins.
    This episode includes narrations of true creepy encounters submitted by normal folks just like yourself. Today you'll experience horrifying stories about Cabins in the Woods & Blackouts
    HAVE A STORY TO SUBMIT?
    LetsReadSubmissions@gmail.com
    FOLLOW ME ON -
    ►YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/letsreadofficial

    ► Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/letsread.official/

    ♫ Music & Cover art: INEKT
    https://www.youtube.com/@inekt

    Today's episode is sponsored by:
    Mint Mobile --> Promo Code: [read]
  • The Lets Read Podcast

    353: I WAS TRAPPED OUT IN THE SNOWY WILDERNESS | 9 TERRIFYING True Scary Stories / Rain Ambience | EP 339

    07/07/2026 | 1h 50 mins.
    This episode includes narrations of true creepy encounters submitted by normal folks just like yourself. Today you'll experience horrifying stories about Winter Camping & High School Stalkers
    HAVE A STORY TO SUBMIT?
    LetsReadSubmissions@gmail.com
    FOLLOW ME ON -
    ►YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/letsreadofficial

    ► Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/letsread.official/

    ♫ Music & Cover art: INEKT
    https://www.youtube.com/@inekt

    Today's episode is sponsored by:
    - Betterhelp --> Use Code "READ"
More Documentary podcasts
Trending Documentary podcasts
  • Podcast Wind of Change
    Wind of Change
    Documentary, Music, Society & Culture
  • Podcast Question Everything
    Question Everything
    Documentary, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture, Technology
About The Lets Read Podcast
The Lets Read Podcast centers around narrating True Scary Experiences from real people, just like yourself. Ranging from creepy stalkers to paranormal encounters with the other side. My goal is to lull you into beautiful nightmares. This Podcast updates every Tuesday at 12pm EST! Catch all the new stories, Mon & Thursday at 7pm EST on my YouTube channel, Lets Read!
Podcast website
DocumentaryDramaFictionPersonal JournalsSociety & CultureTrue Crime

Listen to The Lets Read Podcast, Criminal and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
The Lets Read Podcast: Podcasts in Family
  • Podcast Public Figures
    Public Figures
    Comedy, Improv, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
  • Podcast Murder, Mystery & Makeup
    Murder, Mystery & Makeup
    Documentary, History, Society & Culture, True Crime
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 12:58:35 PM
A company fromMADSACK