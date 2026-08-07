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352 episodes
357: MY ALASKAN HORROR STORY | 11 TERRIFYING True Scary Stories / Rain Ambience | EP 34308/04/2026 | 1h 45 mins.This episode includes narrations of true creepy encounters submitted by normal folks just like yourself. Today you'll experience horrifying stories about Alaska & delivery drivers
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LetsReadSubmissions@gmail.com
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►YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/letsreadofficial
► Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/letsread.official/
♫ Music & Cover art: INEKT
https://www.youtube.com/@inekt
Today's episode is sponsored by:
Vinted - https://www.vinted.com
356: THE SWAMPS HELD AN EVIL CURSE | 9 TERRIFYING True Scary Stories / Rain Ambience | EP 34207/28/2026 | 1h 34 mins.This episode includes narrations of true creepy encounters submitted by normal folks just like yourself. Today you'll experience horrifying stories about taxi drivers & swamps
HAVE A STORY TO SUBMIT?
LetsReadSubmissions@gmail.com
FOLLOW ME ON -
►YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/letsreadofficial
► Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/letsread.official/
♫ Music & Cover art: INEKT
https://www.youtube.com/@inekt
355: SHE HAD A DARK SECRET | 9 TERRIFYING True Scary Stories / Rain Ambience | EP 34107/21/2026 | 1h 53 mins.This episode includes narrations of true creepy encounters submitted by normal folks just like yourself. Today you'll experience horrifying stories about people with dark secrets & freaky fairgrounds
HAVE A STORY TO SUBMIT?
LetsReadSubmissions@gmail.com
FOLLOW ME ON -
►YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/letsreadofficial
► Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/letsread.official/
♫ Music & Cover art: INEKT
https://www.youtube.com/@inekt
Today's episode is sponsored by:
- Betterhelp --> Use Code "READ"
354: I WAS ATTACKED IN THE WOODS BY MADMEN | 7 TERRIFYING True Scary Stories | EP 34007/14/2026 | 1h 39 mins.This episode includes narrations of true creepy encounters submitted by normal folks just like yourself. Today you'll experience horrifying stories about Cabins in the Woods & Blackouts
HAVE A STORY TO SUBMIT?
LetsReadSubmissions@gmail.com
FOLLOW ME ON -
►YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/letsreadofficial
► Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/letsread.official/
♫ Music & Cover art: INEKT
https://www.youtube.com/@inekt
Today's episode is sponsored by:
Mint Mobile --> Promo Code: [read]
353: I WAS TRAPPED OUT IN THE SNOWY WILDERNESS | 9 TERRIFYING True Scary Stories / Rain Ambience | EP 33907/07/2026 | 1h 50 mins.This episode includes narrations of true creepy encounters submitted by normal folks just like yourself. Today you'll experience horrifying stories about Winter Camping & High School Stalkers
HAVE A STORY TO SUBMIT?
LetsReadSubmissions@gmail.com
FOLLOW ME ON -
►YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/letsreadofficial
► Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/letsread.official/
♫ Music & Cover art: INEKT
https://www.youtube.com/@inekt
Today's episode is sponsored by:
- Betterhelp --> Use Code "READ"
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About The Lets Read Podcast
The Lets Read Podcast centers around narrating True Scary Experiences from real people, just like yourself. Ranging from creepy stalkers to paranormal encounters with the other side. My goal is to lull you into beautiful nightmares. This Podcast updates every Tuesday at 12pm EST! Catch all the new stories, Mon & Thursday at 7pm EST on my YouTube channel, Lets Read!Podcast website
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