The Lets Read Podcast centers around narrating True Scary Experiences from real people, just like yourself. Ranging from creepy stalkers to paranormal encounter... More
185: LIKE THE WORLD WAS ENDING | 21 True Scary Stories | EP 173
This episode includes narrations of true creepy encounters submitted by normal folks just like yourself. Today you'll experience horrifying stories about Pizza, Unsolved Mysteries, the End of the World...
HAVE A STORY TO SUBMIT?► www.Reddit.com/r/LetsReadOfficial
FOLLOW ME ON -
►YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/letsreadofficial
► Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/letsread.official/
► Twitter - https://twitter.com/LetsReadCreepy
♫ Background Music & Audio Remastering: INEKT
https://www.instagram.com/_inekt/
PATREON for EARLY ACCESS!►http://patreon.com/LetsRead
5/2/2023
2:32:58
184: HE MOPPED UP HER BLOOD | 24 True Scary Stories | EP 172
This episode includes narrations of true creepy encounters submitted by normal folks just like yourself. Today you'll experience horrifying stories about Crazy Janitors, Dating, & Close Calls...
4/25/2023
2:31:26
183: LAND OF THE DYING SUN | 24 True Scary Stories | EP 171
This episode includes narrations of true creepy encounters submitted by normal folks just like yourself. Today you'll experience horrifying stories about Japan, Baby Thieves, & Night Shift...
4/18/2023
2:33:15
182: HE PRETENDED TO BE A COP | 22 True Scary Stories | EP 170
This episode includes narrations of true creepy encounters submitted by normal folks just like yourself. Today you'll experience horrifying stories about Fake Cops, Missing Persons, & Pennsylvania...
4/11/2023
2:23:03
181: CONFESSIONS OF A PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR | 19 True Scary Stories | EP 169
This episode includes narrations of true creepy encounters submitted by normal folks just like yourself. Today you'll experience horrifying stories about Private Investigators, Mining Towns, & Coffee Shops...
The Lets Read Podcast centers around narrating True Scary Experiences from real people, just like yourself. Ranging from creepy stalkers to paranormal encounters with the other side. My goal is to lull you into beautiful nightmares.
This Podcast updates every Tuesday at 12pm EST!
Catch all the new stories, Mon/Wed/Friday at 7pm EST on my YouTube channel, Lets Read!