WELCOME TO THE DSV (the Dept. of Space Vehicles) PRT. TWO | Sci-Fi Audio Podcast | WANDERER CHRONICLES RADIO
1/09/2026 | 5 mins.
Welcome to the ITBA Wanderer Absurdity — Part IISome bureaucracies enforce rules. Others enforce meaning.Following the events at the Department of Space Vehicles, a complaint is escalated to the highest authority imaginable: the Interstellar Tribunal of Bureaucracy—where forms go when they die and return as precedent.Summoned to answer for "non-participatory vibes," unfiled declarations of existence, and time-adjacent behavior, the Wanderer and her crew face a court that believes moral authority can be laminated.What follows is a cosmic satire of judgment, process, and the dangerous assumption that order and goodness are the same thing.Told in a single, restrained narration by the Keeper, Welcome to the ITB expands the absurdity to a universal scale—until the universe itself is forced to testify.No spectacle. No sound design. Just a verdict that bureaucracy did not expect to reach.
WELCOME TO THE DSV (the Dept. of Space Vehicles) PRT. ONE | Sci-Fi Audio Podcast | WANDERER CHRONICLES RADIO
1/06/2026 | 6 mins.
Welcome to the DSVA Wanderer Absurdity — Part IThere are many dangers in the universe. Some explode. Some hunt. Some collapse stars.And then there is paperwork.In this absurdist Wanderer tale, a routine traversal is interrupted by an unexpected summons from the Department of Space Vehicles—a bureaucracy dedicated to regulating ships that insist on having hulls, forms, and proper documentation.The Wanderer, who has none of these, is audited anyway.Told as a single, deadpan narration by the Keeper, Welcome to the DSV chronicles lines without numbers, forms that summon other forms, inspectors who briefly cease to exist, and the unsettling realization that bureaucracy can weaponize spacetime itself.No sound effects. No dialogue. Just an official record of what happens when cosmic responsibility collides with administrative certainty.Listener discretion advised: prolonged exposure may cause sympathy, laughter, and a renewed appreciation for exits.Still… we traverse.
THE DISSONANT GAMBIT | Sci-Fi Audio Podcast | WANDERER CHRONICLES RADIO
1/03/2026 | 5 mins.
They didn't fire first.The Marauders never did.They arrived like dissonant memory— rough-edged ships with war-born outlines, their hulls pitted and pulsing with decayed resonance fields.They hovered in formation just outside the ceremonial envelope, not violating space…
ZERO - ZERO - BROADCAST | Sci-Fi Audio Podcast | WANDERER CHRONICLES RADIO
12/30/2025 | 8 mins.
Zero-ZeroAn Encounters StoryIn zero-zero conditions—no ceiling, no visibility—descent becomes an act of trust.Told from a single, uninterrupted point of view, Zero-Zero is an intimate audio story about attention, restraint, and the quiet conversation between motion and gravity. Nothing is explained. Nothing is announced. The listener is asked only to remain present.This episode belongs to the Encounters lineage: moments where meaning emerges not through spectacle, but through precision.One voice.
THE GLOW | Sci-Fi Audio Podcast | WANDERER CHRONICLES RADIO
12/30/2025 | 5 mins.
We called it The Glow.But to the trees of that world, it was kin returning.To the waters, a reason to still.To the animals, a lullaby that sang them into vividness.And to the Wanderer……it was the reunion of color and song, a presence from long ago.
Wanderer Chronicles Radio