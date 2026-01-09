Welcome to the DSVA Wanderer Absurdity — Part IThere are many dangers in the universe. Some explode. Some hunt. Some collapse stars.And then there is paperwork.In this absurdist Wanderer tale, a routine traversal is interrupted by an unexpected summons from the Department of Space Vehicles—a bureaucracy dedicated to regulating ships that insist on having hulls, forms, and proper documentation.The Wanderer, who has none of these, is audited anyway.Told as a single, deadpan narration by the Keeper, Welcome to the DSV chronicles lines without numbers, forms that summon other forms, inspectors who briefly cease to exist, and the unsettling realization that bureaucracy can weaponize spacetime itself.No sound effects. No dialogue. Just an official record of what happens when cosmic responsibility collides with administrative certainty.Listener discretion advised: prolonged exposure may cause sympathy, laughter, and a renewed appreciation for exits.Still… we traverse.NEW EPISODES EVERY 4 DAYS.Join the Journey and welcome to the Drift, traveler. Subscribe to stay tuned for every Keeper Log and new transmission:👉 https://www.youtube.com/@WandererChroniclesKeeperWelcome to the Drift, traveler. You’re already aboard.Still… we traverse.SUPPORT PAGE:https://www.buzzsprout.com/2543842/support↗️🔗 Official Links📘 The Wanderer Chronicles Book➡️ https://books2read.com/Wanderer-Chron...🌐 Books2Read Home➡️ https://books2read.com/🛒 Wanderer Chronicles Shop➡️ https://wanderer-chronicles.com/📖 Publish via Draft2Digital (D2D)➡️ https://draft2digital.com/login/?next...🎙️ Listen on Buzzsprout➡️ https://www.buzzsprout.com/#TheWandererChronicles #SciFiPodcast #AudioFiction #CosmicStorytelling #KeeperArchive #ExistentialSciFi #StoryTime #DeepThinking #MindExpandingSend us a textSupport the showWhere science fiction meets soul and stewardship; Mythic stories and modern wisdom from the edge of the known. Cosmic parables for leaders, dreamers, and wayfarers, exploring the harmonics of purpose, power, and humanity. A living sentient starship’s reflections on legacy and light; Stories from beyond the stars—meant for the world within.