Spout Lore

Spout Lore Studios
ComedyFiction
Spout Lore
Latest episode

288 episodes

  • Spout Lore

    S14E01 - A Thousand Spout Lore Dollars

    02/13/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    The party picks up the pieces in the aftermath of their fight with Calum's army.

    [Content Warning: Secret Codes, Rotten Chives, Possible Septicemia]

    Want more Spout Lore in your Life?
    Check out our spinoff show 👶🏼Mall Brats 👶🏼: https://linktr.ee/spoutlorestudios
    Get some ✨Bonus Content ✨: https://www.patreon.com/spoutlore
    Join the 🥰 Discord Community 🥰: https://discord.gg/6cAQxeQM2t
    Watch the 🎥 Video Episodes🎥: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxTa_sc-YrmwOEMf3CXGC8O2rasTYWwQU
  • Spout Lore

    Patreon Bonus: Mall Brats Season 2, Episode 15

    12/31/2025 | 17 mins.
    The Cool Treat Kids are at War and Clover is unknowingly in a love triangle.

    [Content Warning: War, Chinese Finger Traps, Love Parallelograms]

  • Spout Lore

    S13E12 - The Night is Closing in My Friends

    12/21/2025 | 1h 26 mins.
    🎁 Hi Spout Lorians 🎁! The Holiday Merch Drop is HERE and we just launched our brand new merch store at ⁠spoutlore.store⁠! 🎄✨

    We've got LIMITED EDITION art prints from Jessica featuring iconic moments from Spout Lore history 🖼️—beautiful giclée prints on thick, velvety fine art paper (the good stuff). Only 50 of each! Plus a brand new, never-before-released drawing of Tuk, Bille, and Vyng 💜🧡💚!

    Also available: Paul's 🎀SEX PERSON🎀 hat in five colors.

    🚚 Orders ship in early January! Gifting for Christmas? Use code CHRISTMAS for 10% off + a special holiday video message from Abdul to send to your giftee 🎅!

    🎲 AND our friends at Fantasy By Numbers have a dice advent calendar featuring Jessica's artwork—24 days, 24 dice, one gorgeous box!

    PRINTS & HATS: ⁠https://spoutlore.store⁠

    DICE ADVENT CALENDAR:⁠ https://bit.ly/sl-cal2025 ⁠

    --------------------------------------

    And if we fall together...not one of us will die alone.

    [Content Warning: Narc Dads, Lies, Endings]

  • Spout Lore

    S13E11 - Speak Now...

    12/05/2025 | 1h 5 mins.
    After disrupting a wedding Vyng attempts regicide, Billie antagonizes a god, and Tuk gets bullied by priests.

    [Content Warning: French Accents, Toxic Exes, Loose Genatalia]

  • Spout Lore

    S13E10 - Wedding Cake

    11/16/2025 | 1h 20 mins.
    The gang takes steps to disrupt Callum and Victoria's wedding plans...and consistently get distracted by Vyng's Cake

    [Content Warning: Flat Ass, Accidental Boners, Theoretical Sex Scenes]

About Spout Lore

A series of comedy bits, loosely connected by dice rolls. Join a well-meaning barbarian, a mysterious druid, and an orphaned halfling child as they try to figure out the world they're in.
Podcast website
ComedyFictionLeisureComedy FictionGamesImprov

