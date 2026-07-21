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62 episodes
- In 1963, civil rights activist Medgar Evers was gunned down in front of his family home by white supremacist Byron De La Beckwith. But the story didn’t end with Medgar’s death and Byron’s swift arrest. In fact, it wouldn’t be over for more than three decades…
Every week, American Criminal dives deep into the lives and stories behind some of history’s most shocking, era-defining crimes. This particular episode explores the devastating assassination of an inspiring civil rights leader that stunned the nation.
To hear the rest of the episodes in this story, search your podcast app for the 11th season of American Criminal: The Murder of Medgar Evers.
Link to American Criminal: The Murder of Medgar Evers: https://www.americancriminal.com/episodes/season/11/
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- 'History Daily' is a new podcast from host Lindsay Graham which does history, daily. Every weekday beginning November 1st—the same day President John Adams first moved into the White House—this new podcast will bring you a slice of the history that happened that day.
Whether it’s to remember the tragedy of December 7th, 1941, the day “that will live in infamy,” or to celebrate that 20th day in July, 1969, when mankind reached the moon, History Daily is there to tell you the true stories of the people and events that shaped our world—one day at a time.
So if you’re stuck in traffic, bored at work—wherever you are, listen to History Daily to remind yourself that something incredible happened to make that day historic.
History Daily premiers November 1st. Search for and subscribe to History Daily wherever you get your podcasts.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- In the season finale, Grant’s decision to testify for Orville Babcock has disastrous consequences for the Freedmen.
In this Inside the Episode bonus feature, co-executive producer Robert McCollum interviews the creators Steven Walters and Erik Archilla about the true history behind the podcast.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- In this season finale, Grant’s decision to testify for Orville Babcock has disastrous consequences for the Freedmen.
Starring James Black as Ulysses S Grant and featuring Jeremy Schwartz as Edwin Stanton and William Jackson Harper as John Mercer Langston.
Also featuring:
Jason Douglas
Matthew Gray
Christopher Murney
Kurt Rhoads
Sydney James Harcourt
Blake Hackler
Kelly Jenrette
Randy Perrine
Christopher Salazar
Created by Steven Walters and Erik Archilla
Written by Jonathan Norton, Erik Archilla and Steven Walters
Directed by Steven Walters
Executive Producer: Lindsay Graham and Steven Walters
Co-executive Producers: Erik Archilla and Robert McCollum
Consulting Producer: Jonathan Norton
Sound Design by Derek Behrens and Lindsay Graham
Music by Lindsay Graham
To find out more about 1865, go to 1865podcast.com, or find us on Facebook and Twitter.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- In Episode 9, Grant’s presidency is imperiled when his newly appointed special prosecutor launches an investigation into Grant’s right-hand man, Orville Babcock.
In this Inside the Episode bonus feature, co-executive producer Robert McCollum interviews the creators Steven Walters and Erik Archilla about the true history behind the podcast with special guest Dr. Greg Jackson.
1865 is an Airship production. Support this show to get early, ad-free access to episodes and more.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About 1865
April 15, 1865. President Lincoln is dead and the country in turmoil.Secretary of War Edwin Stanton takes control, determined to bring the assassin to justice—but the hunt for John Wilkes Booth isn’t all that grips Stanton.Lincoln’s successor, Vice President Andrew Johnson, is likely to bend to southern interests and undo the very progress for which Lincoln died. Edwin Stanton must employ every bit of political wile he can muster to secure the future of the freed slaves, and the nation.Consumed by his conviction, Stanton will betray his friends, his honor, and the very constitution he is sworn to protect, all to steer the country towards justice.Audible subscribers can listen to all episodes of 1865 ad-free right now. Join Audible today by downloading the Audible app.Podcast website
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