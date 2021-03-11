Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast 1865
Airship / Wondery
April 15, 1865. President Lincoln is dead and the country in turmoil.Secretary of War Edwin Stanton takes control, determined to bring the assassin to justice—b... More
FictionDramaHistoryGovernment
Available Episodes

5 of 61
  • Introducing 'History Daily' From Host Lindsay Graham
    'History Daily' is a new podcast from host Lindsay Graham which does history, daily. Every weekday beginning November 1st—the same day President John Adams first moved into the White House—this new podcast will bring you a slice of the history that happened that day.Whether it’s to remember the tragedy of December 7th, 1941, the day “that will live in infamy,” or to celebrate that 20th day in July, 1969, when mankind reached the moon, History Daily is there to tell you the true stories of the people and events that shaped our world—one day at a time.So if you’re stuck in traffic, bored at work—wherever you are, listen to History Daily to remind yourself that something incredible happened to make that day historic.History Daily premiers November 1st. Search for and subscribe to History Daily wherever you get your podcasts. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    11/3/2021
    16:00
  • Inside the Episode: S2E10
    In the season finale, Grant’s decision to testify for Orville Babcock has disastrous consequences for the Freedmen.In this Inside the Episode bonus feature, co-executive producer Robert McCollum interviews the creators Steven Walters and Erik Archilla about the true history behind the podcast.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    7/13/2021
    23:35
  • Cincinnatus | 10
    In this season finale, Grant’s decision to testify for Orville Babcock has disastrous consequences for the Freedmen.Starring James Black as Ulysses S Grant and featuring Jeremy Schwartz as Edwin Stanton and William Jackson Harper as John Mercer Langston.Also featuring:Jason DouglasMatthew GrayChristopher MurneyKurt RhoadsSydney James HarcourtBlake HacklerKelly JenretteRandy PerrineChristopher SalazarCreated by Steven Walters and Erik ArchillaWritten by Jonathan Norton, Erik Archilla and Steven Walters Directed by Steven WaltersExecutive Producer: Lindsay Graham and Steven WaltersCo-executive Producers: Erik Archilla and Robert McCollumConsulting Producer: Jonathan NortonSound Design by Derek Behrens and Lindsay GrahamMusic by Lindsay GrahamTo find out more about 1865, go to 1865podcast.com, or find us on Facebook and Twitter.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    7/13/2021
    40:58
  • Inside the Episode: S2E09
    In Episode 9, Grant’s presidency is imperiled when his newly appointed special prosecutor launches an investigation into Grant’s right-hand man, Orville Babcock. In this Inside the Episode bonus feature, co-executive producer Robert McCollum interviews the creators Steven Walters and Erik Archilla about the true history behind the podcast with special guest Dr. Greg Jackson.1865 is an Airship production. Support this show to get early, ad-free access to episodes and more.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    7/6/2021
    28:39
  • Loyalty | 9
    Grant’s presidency is imperiled when his newly appointed special prosecutor launches an investigation into Grant’s right-hand man, Orville Babcock. 1865 is an Airship production. Support this show to get early, ad-free access to episodes and more.Starring James Black as Ulysses S GrantAlso featuring:Sydney James HarcourtDoug JacksonJason DouglasMatthew GrayBlake HacklerKurt RhoadsCreated by Steven Walters and Erik ArchillaWritten by Steven Walters Directed by Robert McCollumExecutive Producer: Lindsay Graham and Steven WaltersCo-executive Producers: Erik Archilla and Robert McCollumConsulting Producer: Jonathan NortonSound Design by Derek Behrens and Lindsay GrahamMusic by Lindsay GrahamTo find out more about 1865, go to 1865podcast.com, or find us on Facebook and Twitter.And if you like this show, please support it. Become a patron at Patreon.com/1865podcast.New episodes air weekly, and look for special “Inside the Episode” interviews with the writers and producers of the series to find out more about the real history behind 1865.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    7/6/2021
    35:22

About 1865

April 15, 1865. President Lincoln is dead and the country in turmoil.

Secretary of War Edwin Stanton takes control, determined to bring the assassin to justice—but the hunt for John Wilkes Booth isn’t all that grips Stanton.

Lincoln’s successor, Vice President Andrew Johnson, is likely to bend to southern interests and undo the very progress for which Lincoln died. Edwin Stanton must employ every bit of political wile he can muster to secure the future of the freed slaves, and the nation.

Consumed by his conviction, Stanton will betray his friends, his honor, and the very constitution he is sworn to protect, all to steer the country towards justice.

All episodes are available for free, with ad-free episodes available for Wondery+ subscribers.

1865 is an Airship production. Support this show to get early, ad-free access to episodes and more.

