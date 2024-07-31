The Next Thriller Audio Drama From Voyage Media... PRIMAL (Starring Bruce Greenwood)
Bruce Greenwood (Netflix's The Fall Of The House Of Usher, Fox's The Resident) stars in the new thriller/horror audio drama, Primal. An FBI agent on the trail of a bizarre killer stumbles upon a terrifying plot to return mankind to its primal roots.
Look for Primal, from Voyage Media, anywhere you listen to podcasts.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:54
Trailer
Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) stars in this new epic sci-fi audio drama, as the last women to be awakened from cryosleep on a terraformed Mars, who discovers her husband has become its dictator.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:52
Episode Eight
Sanctuary is remade the way it was intended to be from the start. Christopher, in exile, brings stunning news.
Sanctuary is a production of Voyage Media. Starring Lily Rabe, as Reya. Produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas and Dan Benamor. Executive Produced by Levar Kelly. Featuring Albie Robles as Christopher, Veronica Warner as Misha, Rachel Pate as Nan, Jerome St. Jerome as Kerkov, Cheryl Chong as Madame Gao, and Dale Chung as President Wei. Based on an original story by Levar Kelly and a screenplay by Mehul Desai. Podcast story by Adisakdi Tantimedh. Podcast written by Adisakdi Tantimedh, with additional revisions by Matt Altman and Dan Benamor. Directed by Matt Altman. Edited, sound designed and mixed by Nick Messitte.
If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you're listening, and subscribe now for future episodes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
22:55
Episode Seven
Misha is "reborn" into the most powerful Martian on the planet.
Sanctuary is a production of Voyage Media. Starring Lily Rabe, as Reya. Produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas and Dan Benamor. Executive Produced by Levar Kelly. Featuring Albie Robles as Christopher, Veronica Warner as Misha, Rachel Pate as Nan, Jerome St. Jerome as Kerkov, Cheryl Chong as Madame Gao, and Dale Chung as President Wei. Based on an original story by Levar Kelly and a screenplay by Mehul Desai. Podcast story by Adisakdi Tantimedh. Podcast written by Adisakdi Tantimedh, with additional revisions by Matt Altman and Dan Benamor. Directed by Matt Altman. Edited, sound designed and mixed by Nick Messitte.
If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you're listening, and subscribe now for future episodes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
20:15
Episode Six
Reya, Misha and Madame Gao find the power source, and permanently change Mars.
Sanctuary is a production of Voyage Media. Starring Lily Rabe, as Reya. Produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas and Dan Benamor. Executive Produced by Levar Kelly. Featuring Albie Robles as Christopher, Veronica Warner as Misha, Rachel Pate as Nan, Jerome St. Jerome as Kerkov, Cheryl Chong as Madame Gao, and Dale Chung as President Wei. Based on an original story by Levar Kelly and a screenplay by Mehul Desai. Podcast story by Adisakdi Tantimedh. Podcast written by Adisakdi Tantimedh, with additional revisions by Matt Altman and Dan Benamor. Directed by Matt Altman. Edited, sound designed and mixed by Nick Messitte.
If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you're listening, and subscribe now for future episodes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Starring Lily Rabe (American Horror Story). A woman wakes up on a future terraformed Mars, only to discover her husband has become the dictator of Mars, and the only way she can secure a free and peaceful future for the planet is to kill him.