Episode Eight

Sanctuary is remade the way it was intended to be from the start. Christopher, in exile, brings stunning news. Sanctuary is a production of Voyage Media. Starring Lily Rabe, as Reya. Produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas and Dan Benamor. Executive Produced by Levar Kelly. Featuring Albie Robles as Christopher, Veronica Warner as Misha, Rachel Pate as Nan, Jerome St. Jerome as Kerkov, Cheryl Chong as Madame Gao, and Dale Chung as President Wei. Based on an original story by Levar Kelly and a screenplay by Mehul Desai. Podcast story by Adisakdi Tantimedh. Podcast written by Adisakdi Tantimedh, with additional revisions by Matt Altman and Dan Benamor. Directed by Matt Altman. Edited, sound designed and mixed by Nick Messitte. If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you're listening, and subscribe now for future episodes. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices