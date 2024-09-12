Mason goes to Portifoi to talk to Hues; Leon and Phyllis check out the town.Join us on Discord!Follow us on Twitter at @maeltopiaWant to learn more about the world of Maeltopia? Check out our website!Want additional perks like extra lore, stories, art, and more? Check out our Patreon at: www.patreon.com/maeltopiaWant unique art and animations to go along with your Maeltopia episodes? Check out our Youtube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmmrdXEvkEPfQvCKT4pha4QBe sure to like, comment, rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast platform! We appreciate your support!--Written by Mark AnzaloneEdited by Walker KornfeldSound mastering by Steven J. Anzalone--Mace voiced by Steven ZivicPhylis voiced by Aubrey AkersLeon voiced by Sam StarkWhitlock voiced by Matt Van HoveHues voiced by David Cummings--Intro music by Steven AnzaloneMusic and Sound effects are licensed from third party providers including Envato, Epidemic Sound, Artlist, Soundstripe, Melody Loops, Pond 5, Soundcrate, Music Vine, Youtube, Melodie, Slipstream, and Storyblocks Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Mace, Leon, and Phyllis head into town to investigate the barn, where they unexpectedly encounter some peculiar sights.Join us on Discord!Follow us on Twitter at @maeltopiaWant to learn more about the world of Maeltopia? Check out our website!Want additional perks like extra lore, stories, art, and more? Check out our Patreon at: www.patreon.com/maeltopiaWant unique art and animations to go along with your Maeltopia episodes? Check out our Youtube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmmrdXEvkEPfQvCKT4pha4QBe sure to like, comment, rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast platform! We appreciate your support!--Written by Mark AnzaloneEdited by Walker KornfeldSound mastering by Steven J. Anzalone--Mace voiced by Steven ZivicPhylis voiced by Aubrey AkersLeon voiced by Sam StarkMale voiced voiced by Steven AnzaloneFemale voice voiced by Jesse Van Hove--Intro music by Steven AnzaloneMusic and Sound effects are licensed from third party providers including Envato, Epidemic Sound, Artlist, Soundstripe, Melody Loops, Pond 5, Soundcrate, Music Vine, Youtube, Melodie, Slipstream, and Storyblocks Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

The group returns to the house to listen to more tapes, gradually uncovering troubling similarities that raise suspicion.Join us on Discord!Follow us on Twitter at @maeltopiaWant to learn more about the world of Maeltopia? Check out our website!Want additional perks like extra lore, stories, art, and more? Check out our Patreon at: www.patreon.com/maeltopiaWant unique art and animations to go along with your Maeltopia episodes? Check out our Youtube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmmrdXEvkEPfQvCKT4pha4QBe sure to like, comment, rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast platform! We appreciate your support!--Written by Mark AnzaloneEdited by Walker KornfeldSound mastering by Steven J. Anzalone--Mace voiced by Steven ZivicPhylis voiced by Aubrey AkersLeon voiced by Sam StarkBenjamin voiced by Mark AnzaloneRupert voiced by Steven Zivic--Intro music by Steven AnzaloneMusic and Sound effects are licensed from third party providers including Envato, Epidemic Sound, Artlist, Soundstripe, Melody Loops, Pond 5, Soundcrate, Music Vine, Youtube, Melodie, Slipstream, and Storyblocks Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Benjamin has a discussion with his therapist; the group go to the local cemetery.Join us on Discord!Follow us on Twitter at @maeltopiaWant to learn more about the world of Maeltopia? Check out our website!Want additional perks like extra lore, stories, art, and more? Check out our Patreon at: www.patreon.com/maeltopiaWant unique art and animations to go along with your Maeltopia episodes? Check out our Youtube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmmrdXEvkEPfQvCKT4pha4QBe sure to like, comment, rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast platform! We appreciate your support!--Written by Mark AnzaloneEdited by Walker KornfeldSound mastering by Steven J. Anzalone--Mace voiced by Steven ZivicPhylis voiced by Aubrey AkersLeon voiced by Sam StarkBenjamin voiced by Mark AnzaloneDr. Raglynn voiced by Aubrey AkersWhitlock voiced by Matt Van HoveStrange woman voiced by Jess Van HoveStrange Man voiced by Steven Zivic--Intro music by Steven AnzaloneMusic and Sound effects are licensed from third party providers including Envato, Epidemic Sound, Artlist, Soundstripe, Melody Loops, Pond 5, Soundcrate, Music Vine, Youtube, Melodie, Slipstream, and Storyblocks Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Mace, Leon, and Phyll explore a hidden mausoleum located in the Cold Sparrow graveyard.Join us on Discord!Follow us on Twitter at @maeltopiaWant to learn more about the world of Maeltopia? Check out our website!Want additional perks like extra lore, stories, art, and more? Check out our Patreon at: www.patreon.com/maeltopiaWant unique art and animations to go along with your Maeltopia episodes? Check out our Youtube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmmrdXEvkEPfQvCKT4pha4QBe sure to like, comment, rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast platform! We appreciate your support!--Written by Mark AnzaloneEdited by Walker KornfeldSound mastering by Steven J. Anzalone--Mace voiced by Steven ZivicPhylis voiced by Aubrey AkersLeon voiced by Sam StarkWhitlock voiced by Matt Van Hove--Intro music by Steven AnzaloneMusic and Sound effects are licensed from third party providers including Envato, Epidemic Sound, Artlist, Soundstripe, Melody Loops, Pond 5, Soundcrate, Music Vine, Youtube, Melodie, Slipstream, and Storyblocks Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About The Gentleman From Hell

An entire town… gone. Without a trace. No signs, no warnings. Just silence. This is the story of Cold Sparrow.Twenty-four years ago, the peaceful town of Cold Sparrow became the center of one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in modern history. Every resident vanished. Among them, the enigmatic billionaire Benjamin Veers, whose strange ways made him an icon of intrigue. The town, once forgotten, now infamous. The questions? Endless. The answers? Nonexistent.For over two decades, investigators have been left baffled—cults, kidnappings, disappearances—none have led them closer to the truth. But now, three celebrated private investigators—famous for bringing down one of the most dangerous cults in history—have been called upon to tackle this mystery. Known for taking on the cases no one else could solve, they’re determined to uncover what really happened in Cold Sparrow.Yet, the deeper they dig, the darker the whispers become. Rumours swirl of something far more sinister than anyone ever imagined. Could the mystery of Cold Sparrow be tied to forces that reach far beyond our world? Could it be linked to something… infernal?Some mysteries, once uncovered, may be better left untouched. Cold Sparrow: A town that disappeared… but something still lingers in the shadows.The investigation begins… now. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.