The Last Hotel Detective is a radio drama. Small-stakes mysteries and outsized moralizing. Told from the perspective of Harrison Charles, America’s last Hotel...

A theft, and a reverse theft: a wristwatch is stolen, and replaced with another watch of higher value. Who would do that?

Who is the mysterious woman in room 213? And how will Harrison Charles try to clean this mess up?

She's spying on her husband for all the right reasons.

Episode 1: There can only be one

