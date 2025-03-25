Powered by RND
Fiction
The Last Hotel Detective
The Last Hotel Detective

Harrison Charles (nom de plume)
The Last Hotel Detective is a radio drama. Small-stakes mysteries and outsized moralizing. Told from the perspective of Harrison Charles, America’s last Hotel...
Fiction

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Episode 1: There can only be one
    Meet Harrison Charles, America's last hotel detective. 
    --------  
    40:44
  • Episode 2: Employee code
    A strange code appears in the custodial break room. 
    --------  
    45:02
  • Episode 3: The food blogger's wife
    She's spying on her husband for all the right reasons. 
    --------  
    52:58
  • Episode 4: Not a prostitute/Not a John
    Who is the mysterious woman in room 213?  And how will Harrison Charles try to clean this mess up? 
    --------  
    38:43
  • Episode 5: The missing watch
    A theft, and a reverse theft: a wristwatch is stolen, and replaced with another watch of higher value. Who would do that?
    --------  
    54:55

About The Last Hotel Detective

The Last Hotel Detective is a radio drama. Small-stakes mysteries and outsized moralizing. Told from the perspective of Harrison Charles, America's last Hotel Detective.
