Open app
Top Stations
Top Stations
1
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
2
MSNBC
3
94 WIP Sportsradio
4
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
5
FOX News
6
CNN
7
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
8
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
9
WEPN-FM - ESPN New York 98.7 FM
10
WABC - 77 WABC Radio
Top 100 Stations
Podcast
Top podcasts
1
The Mel Robbins Podcast
2
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
3
The Joe Rogan Experience
4
The Daily
5
The MeidasTouch Podcast
6
Crime Junkie
7
THREE
8
This is Gavin Newsom
9
Big Time
10
Blink | Jake Haendel's Story
Show podcast categories
Live Sports
Live Sports streams
Now new and free: Live sports on radio.net.
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
MLS
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Show more
Near You
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
See all topics
Podcasts
Fiction
The Last Hotel Detective
Listen to The Last Hotel Detective in the App
(36,319)
(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App Store
Download for free in the Play Store
The Last Hotel Detective
Harrison Charles (nom de plume)
add
The Last Hotel Detective is a radio drama. Small-stakes mysteries and outsized moralizing. Told from the perspective of Harrison Charles, America’s last Hotel...
More
Fiction
Available Episodes
5 of 7
Episode 1: There can only be one
Meet Harrison Charles, America's last hotel detective.
--------
40:44
Episode 2: Employee code
A strange code appears in the custodial break room.
--------
45:02
Episode 3: The food blogger's wife
She's spying on her husband for all the right reasons.
--------
52:58
Episode 4: Not a prostitute/Not a John
Who is the mysterious woman in room 213? And how will Harrison Charles try to clean this mess up?
--------
38:43
Episode 5: The missing watch
A theft, and a reverse theft: a wristwatch is stolen, and replaced with another watch of higher value. Who would do that?
--------
54:55
Show more
More Fiction podcasts
Scary Horror Stories by Dr. NoSleep
Fiction
Sherlock Holmes Short Stories
Fiction, Drama, Arts, Books
It's Storytime with Wil Wheaton
Fiction
Welcome to Night Vale
Fiction, Science Fiction
The Sleepy Bookshelf
Fiction, Health & Wellness
Table Read
Fiction, TV & Film
The NoSleep Podcast
Fiction, Science Fiction, Arts, Performing Arts, Society & Culture
پادکست رخ
Fiction
Six Minutes
Fiction, Science Fiction, Arts, Performing Arts
Who The F**K Killed My Sister?
Fiction, Drama
Trending Fiction podcasts
Haunted American History
Fiction, History
Leylines
Fiction, Science Fiction
Paralyzed
Fiction, Drama
Academy
Fiction
Wrong Station
Fiction, Drama
The Edge of Sleep
Fiction, Arts
The Silt Verses
Fiction, Science Fiction, Fiction, Drama
The Ghost Story Guys
Fiction, Drama, Religion & Spirituality
The Set Up
Fiction, Society & Culture
I Am Echo
Fiction, Science Fiction
NOCTURNAL
Fiction, Science Fiction, Arts, Books
Hidden Island
Fiction
Fear Daily
Fiction
Narcissa
Fiction
Creepscast
Fiction, Leisure, Arts, Performing Arts
Pandemic
Fiction
Borrasca
Fiction, Drama
Sanctuary
Fiction, Science Fiction
The Genome Killer
Fiction, Drama
The Handmaid's Tale
Fiction, Drama
Woodbine: A Parkdale Haunts Production
Fiction, Drama, Comedy, Society & Culture
Unwell, a Midwestern Gothic Mystery
Fiction, Drama
Hollow Disciple
Arts, Performing Arts, Fiction, Science Fiction
Batman: The Audio Adventures
Fiction, Comedy Fiction
DUST
Fiction, Science Fiction, Fiction, Drama
Oakbridge - A Sci-Fi Mystery Audio Drama
Fiction, Science Fiction
EXTRA ANORMAL
Fiction, Science Fiction
Trap Street
Fiction, Science Fiction
Scott Sigler Slices: SLAY Season 3
Fiction, Science Fiction, Arts, Books
Ad Lucem
Fiction, Science Fiction, TV & Film
About The Last Hotel Detective
The Last Hotel Detective is a radio drama. Small-stakes mysteries and outsized moralizing. Told from the perspective of Harrison Charles, America’s last Hotel Detective.
Podcast website
Listen to The Last Hotel Detective, Scary Horror Stories by Dr. NoSleep and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
The Last Hotel Detective
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.13.0
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/2/2025 - 2:19:46 AM