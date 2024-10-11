Set in the expansive universe of the Dead Space games - Emmeline Ayuba is a journalist looking for her sister. After last hearing reports of her sister joining ...

Ayuba stumbles into the history of Gandymede's colony... Written by Ben CounterStarring Jordan Cobb as Emmeline AyubaAnd Nhea Durousseau as Maddie Featuring David Ault as Earth Gov InfoPacific S. Obadiah as KitzlerAtticus Jackson as HarmonRhys Tirado as Juanita Dialogue editing by Atticus JacksonSound Editing by Brad ColbroockOriginal Music by Matt Roi BergerShowrunning by Veronica California and Rhys TiradoProduced by Pacific S. ObadiahExecutive Producers Tom Owen and Brad Miska Produced in partnership with Electronic Arts and Motive Studio.

About Dead Space: Deep Cover

Set in the expansive universe of the Dead Space games - Emmeline Ayuba is a journalist looking for her sister. After last hearing reports of her sister joining the local Unitologist's church on Ganymede, Ayuba follows in her footsteps. For the first time, see the inner workings of a Unitologist church, the internal conflicts, strange customs, and the steep price Ayuba must pay to see her sister. Created in partnership with EA and Motive Studio.