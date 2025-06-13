Ben uses his wits and bravery to make a daring escape from the law. But when Ben and Hanna return to the scene of the crime, they make a horrible discovery. For more great shows, visit GZMshows.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Ben throws in his lot with the Dirty Dogs in an attempt to solve a mystery plaguing the city. An unexpected ally arrives with a secret.

Ben, Hanna and the Dirty Dogs attempt to print the truth, but Ben's powerful enemies attempt to stop them at all costs. Ben decides to attend a party at a place where he is decidedly unwelcome.

Ben and Hanna disguise themselves to attend Lord Billingsgate's masked ball. But when Ben is discovered, he's faced with a choice that could mean life or death.

In the exciting season finale, Ben solves the mystery of George Williamson's murder. But if he's not careful, he might wind up the killer's next victim. The future of New York City could depend on Ben and Hanna's next move.

About Young Ben Franklin

Before he was Benjamin Franklin, inventor and statesman, he was just Ben, a boy in Colonial Boston with an adventurous spirit, a curious mind...and a penchant for getting into trouble. Meet our most endearing founding father at fourteen; a charming rebel years away from discovering the ageless sayings and brilliant inventions that made him famous. When Ben and his friends stumble upon a mysterious letter leading to a legendary treasure, he'll have to use his wits and bravery to outsmart the cruel British governor of Massachusetts.