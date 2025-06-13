Powered by RND
Young Ben Franklin
Young Ben Franklin
Young Ben Franklin

Arts
Young Ben Franklin
  • S2 E8: The Future of New York
    In the exciting season finale, Ben solves the mystery of George Williamson's murder. But if he's not careful, he might wind up the killer's next victim. The future of New York City could depend on Ben and Hanna's next move.
    30:36
  • S2 E7: High Society
    Ben and Hanna disguise themselves to attend Lord Billingsgate's masked ball. But when Ben is discovered, he's faced with a choice that could mean life or death.
    27:36
  • S2 E6: Man on Fire
    Ben, Hanna and the Dirty Dogs attempt to print the truth, but Ben's powerful enemies attempt to stop them at all costs. Ben decides to attend a party at a place where he is decidedly unwelcome.
    19:36
  • S2 E5: The Body
    Ben throws in his lot with the Dirty Dogs in an attempt to solve a mystery plaguing the city. An unexpected ally arrives with a secret.
    24:45
  • S2 E4: Blood Will Tell
    Ben uses his wits and bravery to make a daring escape from the law. But when Ben and Hanna return to the scene of the crime, they make a horrible discovery.
    20:33

About Young Ben Franklin

Before he was Benjamin Franklin, inventor and statesman, he was just Ben, a boy in Colonial Boston with an adventurous spirit, a curious mind...and a penchant for getting into trouble. Meet our most endearing founding father at fourteen; a charming rebel years away from discovering the ageless sayings and brilliant inventions that made him famous. When Ben and his friends stumble upon a mysterious letter leading to a legendary treasure, he'll have to use his wits and bravery to outsmart the cruel British governor of Massachusetts. For more great shows, visit GZMShows.com
Fiction

