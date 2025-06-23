Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArtsThe Curious Bartender Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Curious Bartender Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Curious Bartender Podcast

Tristan Stephenson
ArtsFood
The Curious Bartender Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 31
  • #31 Dr. Iván Saldaña - Agave Biology, Mezcal & Tequila Production, Lewis Hamilton, Lenny Kravitz, Mexican Whisky
    Iván Saldaña is a Mexican biologist and internationally recognised expert on agave spirits. With a PhD from the University of Sussex, his research focuses on agave ecology and evolution. Saldaña co-founded Montelobos Mezcal and Casa Lumbre, launching innovative brands like Ancho Reyes, Abasolo whisky, and Sotol Nocheluna. He blends scientific expertise with sustainable practices, and is one of the leading voices in the global agave and spirits industries.In this episode, we explore the fascinating world of agave, from biology and genetic diversity to the risks of monoculture farming and crucial pollinators like bats. We discuss the role of terroir in tequila, explore fermentation variables before delving into Mezcal's denominations of origin, ancestral methods, environmental politics, and the balance between tradition and modernity. Lastly, we cover other intriguing Mexican spirits such as Sotol—including celebrity-backed brands like Nocheluna—as well as innovative non-alcoholic spirits like Almave, and concluded with Abasolo Whisky and the cultural significance of nixtamalised corn drinks.This episode is sponsored by Fever-TreeFind Casa Lumbre (and all their products) here - https://www.casalumbretour.comThanks to Paolo for making this happen, and to Carlos for letting us record at Café Pacifico.
    --------  
    1:44:14
  • #30 Luca Gargano - Godfather of Rum, Classification, Haiti, Caroni, Nomad Project, Velier
    Luca Gargano, CEO of Velier, is one of the most influential figures in rum, known for transforming the rum category globally. Based in Genoa, Italy, Luca's expertise spans wine and spirits trading, authorship, and deep-rooted connections within the Caribbean rum world.In this episode, Luca discusses his extensive experience travelling the Caribbean, beginning with his early life and connections to Rhum St James in Martinique. He explores the evolution of the Italian rum market, influenced by historical events like communism and the popularity of Cuban rum. Luca provides insights into rum classification based on raw materials and distillation methods, alongside discussions on tropical ageing, angel's share economics, esterification, and authenticity in production. The conversation touches on critical issues of transparency and labelling regarding additives and sugar in rum.He reflects on the dynamics of partnerships versus independent bottling, highlighting his collaboration with Foursquare Distillery and Richard Seale. Luca offers detailed knowledge of Haiti's Clairin, including historical context, production methods, logistical challenges, and the ageing process. The narrative then turns to his discovery and revitalisation of Trinidad’s Caroni rum. He discusses the philosophy behind knowledge sharing in hospitality, the importance of seminars, and balancing tradition with modern technology.Finally, Luca introduces his visionary "Nomad Project" inspired by HMS Walrus, a floating rum distillery, and Mother Mesccia, an innovative Haitian and Monaco rum project aged in Marsala and Vermouth casks, offering insights into future rum innovations.Velier Official Website: www.velier.itFoursquare Rum Distillery: www.foursquare-rum.comCaroni History: Caroni Rum HistoryClairin - The Spirit of Haiti: Clairin Rum Information
    --------  
    2:27:14
  • #29 Desmond Payne MBE - Beefeater Master Distiller, 50 Years Making Gin, How To Make Gin, Gin Category
    Desmond Payne MBE is Master Distiller Emeritus of Beefeater, one of the world's best loved and most respected gin brands. He is the longest serving gin master distiller in the world, having also spent a 20 year stint at Plymouth Gin. And he is perhaps the most respected gin distiller alive today.I sat down with him in his office at the Beefeater Distillery in London to discuss the history of the brand, the challenges that gin distillers face, the tension between innovation and tradition, what Desmond thinks about the current state and future prospects of the gin category, and much more.If you enjoy this podcast please give it a rating.Episode sponsored by Fever-Tree
    --------  
    53:49
  • #28 Jonathan Downey - Milk & Honey London, Sasha Petraske, Dick Bradsell, Success, Disaster, Street Feast, Vodka
    Jonathan, known to his friends as JD, is a bar and restaurant operator of nearly 30 years who has been responsible for some of the best loved and most influential cocktail bars of the early 21st century. In 1997 he founded the Match Bar group which through JD’s uncompromising vision and an illustrious cast of future superstar bartenders, made for groundbreaking venues as Match Bar, The Player, Milk & Honey London, Sosho and more. These bars along with the likes of LAB, Lonsdale and others set the standard for cocktail excellence in London through the first decade of the century, defining a generation of drinking in the capital and inspiring all that came after globally. JD then went on to found Street Feast which brought together small food and drink vendors in disused or otherwise useless spaces (like old car parks or former markets) with music and entertainment. Street feast was a casualty of covid however, but JD is now back and involved with a couple of new restaurant projects which we touch on briefly at the end of the conversation.The main part of our chat is centred around the remarkable story of the Match Bar group. Expect to learn how JD met Dick Bradsell by pure chance and convinced him to help open the first Match Bar. How Dale DeGroff became the director of cocktails for Match Bars and introduced Jonathan to a certain Sasha Petraske and a new and title known bar in New York called Milk & Honey. How Sosho and the East Rooms burned to the ground in 2010 jeopardising the whole business, what in JD’s eyes makes a great bar, what he thinks of the current state of cocktail bars in London, and much more.This episode is sponsored by Fever-Tree mixers.
    --------  
    1:28:35
  • #27 Jaime Orendain - Tequila, Regulation, Family History, Tequila Arette Production, Agave Economics
    Jaime Orendain is a tequilero based at the El Llano Distillery in Tequila Town, Mexico. The Orendain family are considered one of the four founding families of tequila and remain the only family owned producer of the founding four. Jaime and his brother Eduardo established the Arette brand of tequila in the 1980's from the El Llano distillery, and today are amongst the most respected producers of authentic tequila in Mexico. In this episode, you can expect to learn about the fascinating history of the Orendain family and their deep roots in Tequila Town, as well as the legacy of the El Llano distillery. The conversation explores the evolution of tequila production, from traditional methods to modern efficiencies, including the use of diffusers and additives. You’ll hear about the cooperative spirit among tequila families, agave cultivation, and the production practices at El Llano. The episode also tackles common misconceptions about tequila, and features guided tastings of Arette Artesenal Reposado and Extra Añejo, highlighting the differences between autoclave and brick oven cooking, and the story behind the brand's namesake horse. There’s an in-depth discussion on fermentation vessels—steel versus concrete—and a nostalgic reflection on early Arette tequila and the family business. Finally, the episode delves into high-proof expressions, current concerns around competition, rising agave prices, and cristalino tequilas.https://www.tequilaarette.com/Thankyou to Cafe Paifico in London for hosting this conversation.This episode is sponsored by Fever-Tree Mixers.
    --------  
    1:17:32

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About The Curious Bartender Podcast

Conversations on food and drink through history, science, culture and geography with bestselling author and bar person Tristan Stephenson
Podcast website
ArtsFood

Listen to The Curious Bartender Podcast, The Magnus Archives and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/28/2025 - 2:14:17 PM