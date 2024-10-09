2025 Tony Awards: WAY Too Early Predictions (w/ David Lynch)
"Think of the Pudding"
Producer and friend of the Breakdown David Lynch is back to do WAY too early predictions for the 2025 Tony Awards. Matt and David discuss what can make a Featured Actor/Actress break through, who you don't bet against, and what musicals are rising to the top.
Matt Revisited GYPSY: Now What?
"What did I do it for...?"
Matt went back to see how GYPSY has changed since the reviews all came out. And the answer might surprise you...or maybe it won't.
Broadway 2024-2025 (So Far): Rankings and Tony Noms
"Goodbye 2024, Hello 2025...you're the same season."
Matt recaps the Broadway season so far as well as some of his thoughts on productions this past year and what he's looking forward to in 2025. Plus Matt goes into what he'd personally nominate for Tony Awards! And there are SHOCKERS!
You can still watch Matt's play YOURS, TRULY here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x23enXtcNHY (Starts at the 8:00 min mark)
Matt Reviews CULT OF LOVE and EUREKA DAY
"She's very open minded. We met her at Burning Man..."
Matt saw CULT OF LOVE and EUREKA DAY and has now seen EVERY production of the 2024-2025 season so far! Matt talks about how both shows are quite alike and what they can also learn from each other.
NINE w/ Kevin Duda
"Be Italian..."
The music...the fashion...the women...the plot...? We're talking NINE! Kevin Duda (BOOK OF MORMON, BEAUTIFUL) returns after a long absence to discuss with Matt all things Maury Yeston, Tommy Tune and Anita Morris. The two discuss why the movie adaptation failed, being too seduced by the musical's glamour, and some tumultuousness with the revival...get into it!!!
Matt Koplik is the most opinionated, foul-mouthed, and passionate theatre geek with access to a mic. Every week, Matt and a guest explore Broadway history by diving into the careers of the artists who shaped it. Whether discussing Sondheim and Sweeney or Herman and Dolly, Matt is sure to give you fun facts, deep analysis, and lots of four letter words. Tune in!!