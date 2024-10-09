Broadway 2024-2025 (So Far): Rankings and Tony Noms

"Goodbye 2024, Hello 2025...you're the same season." Matt recaps the Broadway season so far as well as some of his thoughts on productions this past year and what he's looking forward to in 2025. Plus Matt goes into what he'd personally nominate for Tony Awards! And there are SHOCKERS! You can still watch Matt's play YOURS, TRULY here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x23enXtcNHY (Starts at the 8:00 min mark) Join the Broadway Breakdown Discord Channel Here: https://discord.gg/J85f9FhQ