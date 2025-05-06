The World of Wodehouse Podcast with Paul Kent

The PG Wodehouse Society (UK) presents The World of Wodehouse Podcasts

The PG Wodehouse Society (UK) celebrates the work of the great humourist in a series of audio podcasts by Wodehouse's celebrity fans.

The World of Wodehouse Podcast by Paul Kent

Paul Kent, author and Vice-Chairman of the P G Wodehouse Society (UK), is a distinguished Wodehouse scholar. He has written 14 books about Plum, the latest of which – "Plum's Literary Heroes" - is published in May. Paul Kent is a keynote speaker at a celebration of the life of Wodehouse to be staged at The British Library on 9 May 2025: "P G Wodehouse: The Man, the Musicals, the Manuscripts". Buy tickets now via: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/p-g-wodehouse-the-man-the-musicals-the-manuscripts-tickets-1263773373179