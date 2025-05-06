Powered by RND
The World of Wodehouse
The World of Wodehouse

Alexander Armstrong
ArtsBooks
The World of Wodehouse
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • The World of Wodehouse Podcast with Paul Kent
    The PG Wodehouse Society (UK) presentsThe World of Wodehouse PodcastsThe PG Wodehouse Society (UK) celebrates the work of the great humourist in a series of audio podcasts by Wodehouse’s celebrity fans.The World of Wodehouse Podcast by Paul KentPaul Kent, author and Vice-Chairman of the P G Wodehouse Society (UK), is a distinguished Wodehouse scholar. He has written 14 books about Plum, the latest of which – “Plum’s Literary Heroes” - is published in May. Paul Kent is a keynote speaker at a celebration of the life of Wodehouse to be staged at The British Library on 9 May 2025: “P G Wodehouse: The Man, the Musicals, the Manuscripts”. Buy tickets now via: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/p-g-wodehouse-the-man-the-musicals-the-manuscripts-tickets-1263773373179This podcast and others in the series is brought to you by The PG Wodehouse Society (UK).With grateful thanks to our wonderful contributors:Sir Stephen FryLynne TrussBen EltonNigel ReesSimon BrettLucy TregearNeil PearsonMartin JarvisPaul KentFaceBook https://www.facebook.com/groups/pgwodehouseukInstagram https://www@pgwsocietyukThreads https://www.threads.net/@pgwsocietyukBluesky https://bsky.app/profile/pgwsocietyuk.bsky.socialSound Editor - Adrian Gordon www.cuttingmustard.comArtwork: Jonathan MorganCopyright ©The PG Wodehouse Society (UK) except where otherwise indicated.
    --------  
    10:15
  • The World of Wodehouse Podcast by Martin Jarvis
    Martin Jarvis, a Patron of the PG Wodehouse Society (UK), is a distinguished actor and a long-standing fan of Wodehouse. With thanks to Jarvis & Ayres Productions for use of the clip. Image credit: Dawn Bowery.
    --------  
    13:51
  • The World of Wodehouse Podcast by Neil Pearson
    The PG Wodehouse Society (UK) presents: The World of Wodehouse PodcastsThe PG Wodehouse Society (UK) celebrates the work of the great humourist in a series of audio podcasts by Wodehouse’s celebrity fans.The World of Wodehouse Podcast by Neil Pearson.Neil Pearson, a Patron of the PG Wodehouse Society (UK), is an acclaimed actor and antiquarian book dealer anddevotee of Wodehouse.This podcast and others in the series is brought to you by The PG Wodehouse Society (UK).With grateful thanks to our wonderful contributors:Sir Stephen FryLynne TrussBen EltonNigel ReesSimon BrettLucy TregearNeil PearsonMartin JarvisFaceBook https://www.facebook.com/groups/pgwodehouseukInstagram https://www@pgwsocietyuk Threads https://www.threads.net/@pgwsocietyukBluesky https://bsky.app/profile/pgwsocietyuk.bsky.socialSound Editor: Adrian Gordon www.cuttingmustard.comArtwork: Jonathan MorganCopyright ©The PG Wodehouse Society (UK) except where otherwise indicated.
    --------  
    15:02
  • The World of Wodehouse Podcast by Lucy Tregear
    The PG Wodehouse Society (UK) presentsThe World of Wodehouse PodcastsThe PG Wodehouse Society (UK) celebrates the work of the great humourist in a series of audio podcasts by Wodehouse’s celebrity fans.The World of Wodehouse Podcast by Lucy Tregear.Lucy Tregear, a Patron of the PG Wodehouse Society (UK), is a distinguished actor who has been a Patron for 28 years. She was cast as Honoria Glossop in By Jeeves, the musical, by Alan Ayckbourn (another Society Patron) and Andrew Lloyd Webber.This podcast and others in the series is brought to you by The PG Wodehouse Society (UK).With grateful thanks to our wonderful contributors:Sir Stephen FryLynne TrussBen EltonNigel ReesSimon BrettLucy TregearNeil PearsonMartin JarvisFaceBook https://www.facebook.com/groups/pgwodehouseukInstagram https://www@pgwsocietyuk Threads https://www.threads.net/@pgwsocietyuk Bluesky https://bsky.app/profile/pgwsocietyuk.bsky.socialSound Editor - Adrian Gordon www.cuttingmustard.comArtwork: Jonathan MorganCopyright ©The PG Wodehouse Society (UK) except where otherwise indicated.
    --------  
    10:25
  • The World of Wodehouse Podcast by Simon Brett
    The PG Wodehouse Society (UK) presentsThe World of Wodehouse PodcastsThe PG Wodehouse Society (UK) celebrates the work of the great humourist in a series of audio podcasts by Wodehouse’s celebrity fans.The World of Wodehouse Podcast by Simon Brett.Simon Brett, Patron of the PG Wodehouse Society (UK), is an eminent writer and producer who attended the same school as Wodehouse.This podcast and others in the series is brought to you by The PG Wodehouse Society (UK).With grateful thanks to our wonderful contributors:Sir Stephen FryLynne TrussBen EltonNigel ReesSimon BrettLucy TregearNeil PearsonMartin JarvisFaceBook https://www.facebook.com/groups/pgwodehouseukInstagram https://www@pgwsocietyuk Threads https://www.threads.net/@pgwsocietyuk Bluesky https://bsky.app/profile/pgwsocietyuk.bsky.socialSound Editor - Adrian Gordon www.cuttingmustard.comArtwork: Jonathan MorganCopyright ©The PG Wodehouse Society (UK) except where otherwise indicated.
    --------  
    7:40

About The World of Wodehouse

The PG Wodehouse Society (UK) brings you The World of Wodehouse Podcasts, marking the 50th anniversary of the death of PG Wodehouse. The Society has invited Patrons and other celebrated fans of the great humourist to discuss why they love his work and to share favourite passages.With grateful thanks to our wonderful contributors:Sir Stephen FryLynne TrussBen EltonNigel ReesSimon BrettLucy TregearNeil PearsonMartin JarvisFollow the Society’s news on social media:FaceBook https://www.facebook.com/groups/pgwodehouseukInstagram https://www@pgwsocietyukThreads https://www.threads.net/@pgwsocietyukBluesky https://bsky.app/profile/pgwsocietyuk.bsky.socialSound Editor: Adrian Gordon www.cuttingmustard.comArtwork: Jonathan MorganCopyright ©The PG Wodehouse Society (UK) except where otherwise indicated.
