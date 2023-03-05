We don’t always know where exactly our creative path will take us. Thankfully there are clues, breadcrumbs that we can glean from others who share this journey.... More
How to Move Towards Authenticity - Rick Scott - Ep 80
https://Art2Life.com - We make our best art when we are most like ourselves. But the journey to find ourselves is not always as straightforward as it seems. Today I'm joined by my friend and amazing therapist, Rick Scott. His counseling practice has helped countless couples, corporate executives, and individuals be their best selves. On this episode, we're talking all about authenticity and how that flows into the artist's journey. We'll unpack what it looks like to be authentic and vulnerable, the origins of inauthenticity and disconnection, and how to take steps toward being the artist and person you really are. ================================ LISTEN IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN… Unpacking authenticity and vulnerability [1:45] Overcoming self-consciousness and embracing awareness [19:25] The urgency of authenticity and understanding discernment [36:26] Disconnecting to reconnect [42:08] Three steps to move toward authenticity [51:20] ================================ RESOURCES MENTIONED Brené Brown: Listening to shame (TED Talk): https://www.ted.com/talks/brene_brown_listening_to_shame/c Finding Joe (Film): http://findingjoethemovie.com/ The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture (Book): https://www.amazon.com/Myth-Normal-Illness-Healing-Culture/dp/0593083881/ref=sr_1_1?hvadid=642414901615&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9029023&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=10529781929921358664&hvtargid=kwd-1934312112920&hydadcr=7716_13469346&keywords=the+myth+or+normal&qid=1682535678&sr=8-1 ================================= CONNECT WITH RICK SCOTT Website: https://www.rickscottphd.com/
5/3/2023
56:47
Vulnerability Hangover Stories: Part 2 - Noah Woods - Ep 79
https://Art2Life.com - Last week I started a conversation with my dear friend, artist, writer, and teacher Noah Woods that was so good we needed a second part! On this episode, Noah wraps up how he overcame the creative wall of perfectionism and shares a star-studded story about meeting his art idol, David Hockney. ================================ LISTEN IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN… Recapping Part 1 and the time Noah met his Art God [2:25] How Noah finally learned to make a mess [25:31] Overcoming obstacles on the art journey [31:56] Questions for Noah and final thoughts [41:15] ================================ RESOURCES MENTIONED Vulnerability Hangover Stories: Part 1 – Noah Woods – Ep 78: https://www.art2life.com/2023/04/19/vulnerability-hangover-stories-part-1-noah-woods-ep-78/ Kurt Schwitters (Artist): https://www.guggenheim.org/artwork/artist/kurt-schwitters David Hockney (Artist): https://www.hockney.com/home David Hockney By David Hockney (Book): https://www.amazon.com/David-Hockney/dp/0810910586 The Art Spirit (Book): https://www.amazon.com/Art-Spirit-Robert-Henri/dp/0465002633/ref=sr_1_1?hvadid=616863299688&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9029023&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=9896224081184141061&hvtargid=kwd-131406262&hydadcr=24661_13611822&keywords=the+art+spirit&qid=1681320286&sr=8-1 Wabi Sabi: Japanese Wisdom for a Perfectly Imperfect Life (Book): https://www.amazon.com/Wabi-Sabi-Japanese-Perfectly-Imperfect/dp/0062905155 Journals (Book): https://www.amazon.com/Keith-Haring-Journals/dp/0670847747/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1680891331&sr=1-1 Letters to a Young Poet (Book): https://www.amazon.com/Letters-Young-Rainer-Maria-Rilke/dp/0393310396/ref=sr_1_1?crid=AUWY6RZDDXRK&keywords=letters+to+a+young+poet&qid=1681320577&sprefix=letters+to+a+yo%2Caps%2C158&sr=8-1 ================================= CONNECT WITH NOAH WOODS Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/noahwoods__/?hl=en Website: https://www.noahwoods.com/
4/26/2023
54:32
Vulnerability Hangover Stories: Part 1 - Noah Woods - Ep 78
https://Art2Life.com - Being in connection with other artists means you can support and inspire each other through all the ups and downs of the artistic journey. Few have been there for me in this way like Noah Woods. He's an artist, writer, and art instructor extraordinaire who's been validating my hunches and showing me what's possible in my art for over 40 years. Join us as we discuss our time at school and early careers in NYC, life lessons from prolific teachers, and how Noah has and continues to find his way as he goes. ================================ LISTEN IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN… Getting to know Noah Woods and his early days with Nick in New York City [2:18] The biggest challenges Noah is helping his students overcome [17:48] Noah's journey as a writer [21:16] How Noah found simplicity, authenticity, and flow in his artwork and life lessons from Dwight Harmon [25:51] Four books that changed Noah's life [43:13] Final thoughts [51:39] ================================ RESOURCES MENTIONED The Art Spirit (Book): https://www.amazon.com/Art-Spirit-Robert-Henri/dp/0465002633/ref=sr_1_1?hvadid=616863299688&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9029023&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=9896224081184141061&hvtargid=kwd-131406262&hydadcr=24661_13611822&keywords=the+art+spirit&qid=1681320286&sr=8-1 Wabi Sabi: Japanese Wisdom for a Perfectly Imperfect Life (Book): https://www.amazon.com/Wabi-Sabi-Japanese-Perfectly-Imperfect/dp/0062905155 Journals (Book): https://www.amazon.com/Keith-Haring-Journals/dp/0670847747/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1680891331&sr=1-1 Letters to a Young Poet (Book): https://www.amazon.com/Letters-Young-Rainer-Maria-Rilke/dp/0393310396/ref=sr_1_1?crid=AUWY6RZDDXRK&keywords=letters+to+a+young+poet&qid=1681320577&sprefix=letters+to+a+yo%2Caps%2C158&sr=8-1 ================================= CONNECT WITH NOAH WOODS Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/noahwoods__/?hl=en Website: https://www.noahwoods.com/
4/19/2023
54:36
4 Big Questions Answered - Nicholas Wilton - Ep 77
https://Art2Life.com - Over the last few weeks, your burning artist questions have been pouring into the website through our voice recorder tool. I wish I could personally answer them all, but today I will address the four biggest and most asked questions to help you along on your journey. Join me as I dive into how we can know our work is finished, better develop our flow state, find our way out of a rut, and scale up our work. ================================ LISTEN IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN… When do you know a piece is finished? [2:23] Training your brain to flow better [12:37] Finding your way out of a rut [20:13] Scaling up your work [29:41] ================================ RESOURCES MENTIONED Your Brain on Art – Ivy Ross and Susan Magsamen – Ep 74: https://www.art2life.com/2023/03/22/your-brain-on-art-ivy-ross-and-susan-magsamen-ep-74/
4/12/2023
41:42
How to Work Less but Better - Nicholas Wilton - Ep 76
https://Art2Life.com - If you're anything like me, your schedule is probably jam-packed. I'm always trying to do too many things, so the idea that less is more has become really important. We have to find the sweet spot of working less (which creates spaciousness and opportunities for something new) while refusing to sacrifice quality. It opens up our schedule so we don't feel so starved for time while producing better work. Join me as I share three tips for developing efficiency in your art practice. ================================ LISTEN IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN… Finding your flow state [1:46] Keeping your art, your practice, and your studio fresh [8:36] Cultivating your why and how it impacts your art practice [15:37]
We don’t always know where exactly our creative path will take us. Thankfully there are clues, breadcrumbs that we can glean from others who share this journey. Each week Nicholas Wilton, artist and founder of Art2Life, will be sharing stories, insights, and inspiring talks with creatives from all walks of life from painters, writers, filmmakers, thought leaders, and all those just super passionate about sharing their wisdom of self-discovery. So whether you are new to art, an established artist, or just creatively curious, this podcast is a weekly invitation to discern, discover, and then dive deeper into what brings you alive.