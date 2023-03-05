How to Move Towards Authenticity - Rick Scott - Ep 80

https://Art2Life.com - We make our best art when we are most like ourselves. But the journey to find ourselves is not always as straightforward as it seems. Today I’m joined by my friend and amazing therapist, Rick Scott. His counseling practice has helped countless couples, corporate executives, and individuals be their best selves. On this episode, we’re talking all about authenticity and how that flows into the artist’s journey. We’ll unpack what it looks like to be authentic and vulnerable, the origins of inauthenticity and disconnection, and how to take steps toward being the artist and person you really are. ================================ LISTEN IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN… Unpacking authenticity and vulnerability [1:45] Overcoming self-consciousness and embracing awareness [19:25] The urgency of authenticity and understanding discernment [36:26] Disconnecting to reconnect [42:08] Three steps to move toward authenticity [51:20] ================================ RESOURCES MENTIONED Brené Brown: Listening to shame (TED Talk): https://www.ted.com/talks/brene_brown_listening_to_shame/c Finding Joe (Film): http://findingjoethemovie.com/ The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture (Book): https://www.amazon.com/Myth-Normal-Illness-Healing-Culture/dp/0593083881/ref=sr_1_1?hvadid=642414901615&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9029023&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=10529781929921358664&hvtargid=kwd-1934312112920&hydadcr=7716_13469346&keywords=the+myth+or+normal&qid=1682535678&sr=8-1 ================================= CONNECT WITH RICK SCOTT Website: https://www.rickscottphd.com/ ============================= CONNECT WITH NICHOLAS WILTON AND ART2LIFE: Get the Free COLOR TIPS PDF: https://workshop.art2life.com/color-tips-pdf-podcasts/ Follow the Sunday Art2Life Vlog: https://art2life.lpages.co/sign-up-for-the-a2l-vlog/ Follow Nicholas Wilton's Art on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nicholaswilton/ Follow Art2Life on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/art2life_world/?hl=en Subscribe on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Art2Life