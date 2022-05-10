Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Camp Monsters

Camp Monsters
  Behind the Scenes of Camp Monsters
    Join host Weston Davis for a behind the scenes look at the who, how and why of the Camp Monsters podcast! This is a BONUS EPISODE from Wes' interview on REI's Wild Ideas Worth Living podcast with host, Shelby Stanger. He spills the spooky tea and you don't want to miss it. Connect: Shelby Stanger on Instagram Listen to Wild Ideas Worth Living! 
    11/9/2022
    26:37
  Mothman
    Donald and Lydia moved into their first home together a little outside of Point Pleasant, West Virginia when Lydia started noticing strange occurrences— like the two skinny things, casting shadows in the light that streams under the front door.  Shadows that look for all the world like what someone’s legs would cast, if they were standing, just outside. But there couldn't be anyone out there, right? If there were, they would have moved by now. No one stands so still for so long, without shifting at all. So…if it isn’t a person…what is it?This year’s sponsor is YETI. Check out all of their amazing gear in store or at REI.com. Drink it in – Shop YETI DrinkwareShop YETI Rambler Camp Monsters Mug 
    10/26/2022
    41:52
  Gumberoo
    Up in the Cascade Mountains of the Pacific Northwest, you can smell a Gumberoo before you hear it– a smell just like woodsmoke: faint at first, then thicker and thicker, like a campfire gone wild. If you’re smart you’ll get out of the woods right then– because Gumberoos can move fast. And if you gamble, and stick around, and the wind picks up and the Gumberoos came charging into the valley you’re in…well, there’s a reason that not many folks alive have heard the roar of a Gumberoo.This year’s sponsor is YETI. Check out all of their amazing gear in store or at REI.com. Drink it in – Shop YETI DrinkwareShop YETI Rambler Camp Monsters Mug
    10/19/2022
    33:55
  Lizard Man
    Something feels off about this raining night in South Carolina. You can't put your finger on it. Driving through the intersection, you catch something in the rearview mirror. Something bathed in the red of your brake lights, something moving fast, close behind your car. You don’t get a good look at it, but…whatever it is, you decide you don’t like this. Whatever it is...you’re all alone out here.This year’s sponsor is YETI. Check out all of their amazing gear in store or at REI.com. Drink it in – Shop YETI DrinkwareShop YETI Rambler Camp Monsters Mug
    10/12/2022
    30:29
  Alkali Lake Monster
    Along the shores of Walgren Lake State Park in Nebraska, the wind is chilly and something seems off in the water. Little whirlpools are starting to form, like something is pushing the water around…something deep down in the lake...something far too big...This year’s sponsor is YETI. Check out all of their amazing gear in store or at REI.com. Drink it in – Shop YETI DrinkwareShop YETI Rambler Camp Monsters Mug
    10/5/2022
    41:20

About Camp Monsters

These are the stories of impossible encounters with impossible creatures in the wildest corners of North America. We’ll travel the country, sit around campfires and talk about that thing that ran across the trail in the middle of the night, just beyond the beam of your flashlight. Come closer to the fire. Let’s hear the next legend.
Camp Monsters

Camp Monsters

