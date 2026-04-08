Claira wakes in a forest clearing, disoriented and alone. She must have been sleepwalking… right? But before she can make sense of where she is—or how she got there—a crashing sound erupts from the brush. Something is coming. Fast. Something wild. And it’s headed straight for her...

Listen to Crackle Hands: Part 1

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