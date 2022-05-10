These are the stories of impossible encounters with impossible creatures in the wildest corners of North America. We’ll travel the country, sit around campfire... More
Behind the Scenes of Camp Monsters
Join host Weston Davis for a behind the scenes look at the who, how and why of the Camp Monsters podcast! This is a BONUS EPISODE from Wes' interview on REI's Wild Ideas Worth Living podcast with host, Shelby Stanger. He spills the spooky tea and you don't want to miss it. Connect: Shelby Stanger on Instagram Listen to Wild Ideas Worth Living!
11/9/2022
26:37
Mothman
Donald and Lydia moved into their first home together a little outside of Point Pleasant, West Virginia when Lydia started noticing strange occurrences— like the two skinny things, casting shadows in the light that streams under the front door. Shadows that look for all the world like what someone's legs would cast, if they were standing, just outside. But there couldn't be anyone out there, right? If there were, they would have moved by now. No one stands so still for so long, without shifting at all. So…if it isn't a person…what is it?
10/26/2022
41:52
Gumberoo
Up in the Cascade Mountains of the Pacific Northwest, you can smell a Gumberoo before you hear it– a smell just like woodsmoke: faint at first, then thicker and thicker, like a campfire gone wild. If you're smart you'll get out of the woods right then– because Gumberoos can move fast. And if you gamble, and stick around, and the wind picks up and the Gumberoos came charging into the valley you're in…well, there's a reason that not many folks alive have heard the roar of a Gumberoo.
10/19/2022
33:55
Lizard Man
Something feels off about this raining night in South Carolina. You can't put your finger on it. Driving through the intersection, you catch something in the rearview mirror. Something bathed in the red of your brake lights, something moving fast, close behind your car. You don't get a good look at it, but…whatever it is, you decide you don't like this. Whatever it is...you're all alone out here.
10/12/2022
30:29
Alkali Lake Monster
Along the shores of Walgren Lake State Park in Nebraska, the wind is chilly and something seems off in the water. Little whirlpools are starting to form, like something is pushing the water around…something deep down in the lake...something far too big...
