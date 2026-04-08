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83 episodes
- Go behind the scenes of Camp Monsters as host and writer Weston Davis teams up with sound designer Nick Patri to recap their favorite moments from Season 7 and reveal the creative process behind the stories and sound design.
Stick around until the end for some hilarious outtakes from Weston’s recording sessions!
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- Claira wakes in a forest clearing, disoriented and alone. She must have been sleepwalking… right? But before she can make sense of where she is—or how she got there—a crashing sound erupts from the brush. Something is coming. Fast. Something wild. And it’s headed straight for her...
Listen to Crackle Hands: Part 1
Listen to REI’s Wild Ideas Worth Living podcast.
This episode is sponsored by Merrell. Shop amazing products by Merrell in stores or at REI.com.
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- On North Carolina’s Hatteras Island, Claira thought she knew the way back to camp. But the trail twists into something unfamiliar—something watching, waiting, and older than the forest itself. What she finds in the dark might not let her leave...
Listen to Mermaid of Moon Lake: Part 1
Listen to REI’s Wild Ideas Worth Living podcast.
This episode is sponsored by Brompton. Shop amazing products by Brompton in stores or at REI.com.
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- Dean is gone, and Oren is left to face whatever lurks beneath Moon Lake. Trapped under an overturned boat, he’s dragged toward the depths by something massive beneath the surface.
Listen to Mermaid of Moon Lake: Part 1
Listen to REI’s Wild Ideas Worth Living podcast.
This episode is sponsored by REI Co-op. Shop amazing products by REI Co-op in stores or at REI.com.
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- On a quiet night at Moon Lake, Utah, Dean and Oren spot a figure standing on the rocks at the lake’s furthest point—small, still, and shadowy against the water.
Listen to Hopkinsville Goblins: Part 1
Listen to REI’s Wild Ideas Worth Living podcast.
This episode is sponsored by Altra. Shop amazing products by Altra in stores or at REI.com.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Camp Monsters
These are the stories of impossible encounters with impossible creatures in the wildest corners of North America. We’ll travel the country, sit around campfires and talk about that thing that ran across the trail in the middle of the night, just beyond the beam of your flashlight. Come closer to the fire. Let’s hear the next legend.Podcast website
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