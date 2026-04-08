Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsDramaCamp Monsters
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Camp Monsters
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Camp Monsters

REI Co-op
DramaFiction
Camp Monsters
Latest episode

83 episodes

  • Camp Monsters

    BONUS: Season 7 Recap

    11/13/2025 | 21 mins.
    Go behind the scenes of Camp Monsters as host and writer Weston Davis teams up with sound designer Nick Patri to recap their favorite moments from Season 7 and reveal the creative process behind the stories and sound design.
    Stick around until the end for some hilarious outtakes from Weston’s recording sessions!

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Camp Monsters

    Crackle Hands: Part 2

    10/30/2025 | 31 mins.
    Claira wakes in a forest clearing, disoriented and alone. She must have been sleepwalking… right? But before she can make sense of where she is—or how she got there—a crashing sound erupts from the brush. Something is coming. Fast. Something wild. And it’s headed straight for her...
    Listen to Crackle Hands: Part 1
    Listen to REI’s Wild Ideas Worth Living podcast.
    This episode is sponsored by Merrell. Shop amazing products by Merrell in stores or at REI.com. 

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Camp Monsters

    Crackle Hands: Part 1

    10/23/2025 | 31 mins.
    On North Carolina’s Hatteras Island, Claira thought she knew the way back to camp. But the trail twists into something unfamiliar—something watching, waiting, and older than the forest itself. What she finds in the dark might not let her leave...
    Listen to Mermaid of Moon Lake: Part 1
    Listen to REI’s Wild Ideas Worth Living podcast.
    This episode is sponsored by Brompton. Shop amazing products by Brompton in stores or at REI.com. 

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Camp Monsters

    Mermaid of Moon Lake: Part 2

    10/16/2025 | 37 mins.
    Dean is gone, and Oren is left to face whatever lurks beneath Moon Lake. Trapped under an overturned boat, he’s dragged toward the depths by something massive beneath the surface.
    Listen to Mermaid of Moon Lake: Part 1
    Listen to REI’s Wild Ideas Worth Living podcast.
    This episode is sponsored by REI Co-op. Shop amazing products by REI Co-op in stores or at REI.com. 

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Camp Monsters

    Mermaid of Moon Lake: Part 1

    10/09/2025 | 33 mins.
    On a quiet night at Moon Lake, Utah, Dean and Oren spot a figure standing on the rocks at the lake’s furthest point—small, still, and shadowy against the water.
    Listen to Hopkinsville Goblins: Part 1
    Listen to REI’s Wild Ideas Worth Living podcast.
    This episode is sponsored by Altra. Shop amazing products by Altra in stores or at REI.com. 
     
     

     

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
More Drama podcasts
Trending Drama podcasts
  • Podcast Fear From the Heartland — A Horror Fiction Anthology and Scary Stories Podcast
    Fear From the Heartland — A Horror Fiction Anthology and Scary Stories Podcast
    Arts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
  • Podcast The Battersea Poltergeist
    The Battersea Poltergeist
    Documentary, Drama, Fiction, Society & Culture
About Camp Monsters
These are the stories of impossible encounters with impossible creatures in the wildest corners of North America. We’ll travel the country, sit around campfires and talk about that thing that ran across the trail in the middle of the night, just beyond the beam of your flashlight. Come closer to the fire. Let’s hear the next legend.
Podcast website
DramaFictionKids & FamilyPersonal JournalsSociety & CultureStories for Kids

Listen to Camp Monsters, The Sleepy Bookshelf and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Camp Monsters: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 8:52:24 AM
A company fromMADSACK