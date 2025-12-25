Episode 9 - The Finale Destination
12/10/2025 | 24 mins.
Send us a textBranigan’s instincts start convincing her more and more that they’ve convicted the wrong person. Meanwhile, as Charlie prepares to leave Shady Grove, he starts to suspect Estelle knows more about The Murderer Killings than she’s been letting on. After a farewell dinner, a wild night of close-harmony a Capella, and a serendipitous hot-mic moment, his suspicions are confirmed. Chief Branigan weighs the limits of the law in order to pursue justice.Thanks for listening. Check out the TMK merch at: https://the-murderer-killings-a-true-crime-podcast-shop.fourthwall.com/
Episode 8 - The Penultimate Episode
12/10/2025 | 23 mins.
Send us a textIt’s Christmas in Shady Grove, and as the trial date looms, Charlie decides to stay in town to take in some holiday traditions, such as Mayor Lyons’s One-Man Christmas Carol. The trial begins as planned on January 6th, but is postponed almost as soon as it begins, as the Judge insists the jury spend the next two days discussing the insurrection at the Capital. After an action-packed trial, a verdict is passed, but not before a plea for mercy from a most unexpected messenger.Thanks for listening. Check out the TMK merch at: https://the-murderer-killings-a-true-crime-podcast-shop.fourthwall.com/
Episode 7 - The Seventh Episode
12/10/2025 | 10 mins.
Send us a textAs the murder investigation continues, a power struggle to seize control of the massive Shady Grove Pudding empire intensifies between Teddy Putnam and William Hart. Margaret Mandragora-Jones throws in her lot with Teddy, and tries to win the community over. However, with Governor Hart now having a vested interest in her son William seizing the reins of Shady Grove Pudding, Branigan now has access to all the resources she needs. An arrest is made and a trial date is set for the quiet morning of January 6th, 2021.Thanks for listening. Check out the TMK merch at: https://the-murderer-killings-a-true-crime-podcast-shop.fourthwall.com/
Episode 6 - The Sixth Episode
12/10/2025 | 15 mins.
Send us a textAfter a brief absence, Charlie returns to Shady Grove to find the town is growing restless due to lack of progress in the investigation. Interim Acting Chief Branigan’s main stumbling block becomes interference from the Governor – who is also the mother of Amanda’s estranged and widowed husband, William Hart. Branigan makes an astonishing discovery about Margaret Mandragora-Jones’s lineage. And a new finding by a second forensics team justifies - at minimum - three more episodes.Thanks for listening. Check out the TMK merch at: https://the-murderer-killings-a-true-crime-podcast-shop.fourthwall.com/
Episode 5 - The Fifth Episode
12/10/2025 | 21 mins.
Send us a textThe investigation begins to heat up as now Acting Interim Chief Taylor Branigan takes the lead on the case, and applies pressure to Margaret Mandragora-Jones. Teddy’s machinations against his sister come to light. Taylor uncovers the surprising news that Margaret and Teddy Putnam, whom she earlier described as being, “As thick as a glacier with a thyroid condition,” have become romantically involved. Meanwhile, Shady Grove’s mayor, Carl Lyons, leverages the pandemic funds for a new town hall.Thanks for listening. Check out the TMK merch at: https://the-murderer-killings-a-true-crime-podcast-shop.fourthwall.com/
The Murderer Killings - A True* Crime Podcast