The Murderer Killings - A True* Crime Podcast

It's Christmas in Shady Grove, and as the trial date looms, Charlie decides to stay in town to take in some holiday traditions, such as Mayor Lyons's One-Man Christmas Carol. The trial begins as planned on January 6th, but is postponed almost as soon as it begins, as the Judge insists the jury spend the next two days discussing the insurrection at the Capital. After an action-packed trial, a verdict is passed, but not before a plea for mercy from a most unexpected messenger.