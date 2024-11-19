Why Some Drivers Can't See; Ferrari F8 vs 296; Good Engine in a Bad Car?

Matt Farah and Zack Klapman review the all-new Bentley Continental GT Hybrid and compare it to a 1992 Bentley Turbo R; we get some intel on why British car stereos sound a certain way; Zack went to the FCP Euro West Coast gathering and saw some interesting cars; and they answer Patreon questions including: Should I trade in my Ferrari F8 for a 296?Can a good engine make up for a bad car?Emira or V8 Stingray?Small off-roader on a budgetWhat car deserves the Revology treatment?Would we daily drive a pre-smog car?Why doesn't the auto industry account for tall drivers?Revitalize a YouTube channel or start all over?Why OEMs won't help restore older cars and up-cycle them.Center locks vs lug nutsWhy is valet parking popular in some cities but not others?Trade a 997 Turbo Cab for a NA 993?Off-roader for under $15k besides the Toyota TacomaAnd more!Recorded November 10, 2024