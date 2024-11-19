Brian Scotto: Media's Struggles; Algorithms; RWB Drama; Farming; Crazy Audi Parties
Brian Scotto drops knowledge on the present issues facing media companies and content creators alike; how the algorithm ruined things; throwing crazy parties on Audis dime in the early 2000s; stealing a taxi; tractors vs cars; what some creators are getting right; running magazines; why he walks past his Ferrari; and he answers Patreon questions about: - How his directing skills evolved over the years- What the end of "Road Kill" means for automotive television- How to improve your creative eye- Top 3 cars he owns- Mods that help sell a car- The perfect Doordash car- Why his Porsche almost got a Motec- And moreRecorded November 18, 2024
3:16:08
Why Some Drivers Can't See; Ferrari F8 vs 296; Good Engine in a Bad Car?
Matt Farah and Zack Klapman review the all-new Bentley Continental GT Hybrid and compare it to a 1992 Bentley Turbo R; we get some intel on why British car stereos sound a certain way; Zack went to the FCP Euro West Coast gathering and saw some interesting cars; and they answer Patreon questions including: Should I trade in my Ferrari F8 for a 296?Can a good engine make up for a bad car?Emira or V8 Stingray?Small off-roader on a budgetWhat car deserves the Revology treatment?Would we daily drive a pre-smog car?Why doesn't the auto industry account for tall drivers?Revitalize a YouTube channel or start all over?Why OEMs won't help restore older cars and up-cycle them.Center locks vs lug nutsWhy is valet parking popular in some cities but not others?Trade a 997 Turbo Cab for a NA 993?Off-roader for under $15k besides the Toyota TacomaAnd more!Recorded November 10, 2024
1:22:05
Gross Car Experiences; Reviews: Revology Mustang GT and GR Corolla AT
Can an old Mustang be made new again? For a lot of money, yes. But is it worth it? Matt Farah and Zack Klapman review the new (but also sort of old) and very expensive Revology Mustang GT; test drive the 2025 GR Corolla Automatic (and tell you about the differences with this year's car); Matt discovered what part of his old Bentley was leaking onto the driveway; and we answer Patreon questions including: What's the grossest thing we've done in someone else's car981 vs 982 Cayman S differencesWhat is our dream "Whistlin' Diesel-style durability" test?Should automotive CEOs drive the competition?What else would you buy for the GT3's $250k budget?Will rolling back EV credits help Detroit?Is car shopping for other people frustrating?Why aren't more people 3D printing?Will the electric G Wagen depreciate like other EVs?Why isn't the Lamborghini Aventador a halo car like the Miura or Ferrari F40?And more! Recorded November 7, 2024
1:21:22
RS3 Review; Confusing Porsche; Batman Tumbler for Sale
Matt Farah and Zack Klapman discuss the changes to the new Audi RS3 and how it performs on the road and track; give their take on driving the new high-powered Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid (and why it confuses them); a real Tumbler Batmobile is available for $3,000,000, spurring us to discuss our favorite Batmobiles of all time; and what has happened - and will happen- to Chrysler? Patreon questions include:Why you should or shouldn't modify your high school dream carDo cheap cars come with Mag Ride?How did Chrysler go wrong?Can you make an E36 M3 "nice" inside?How to be a car person in NYCWhen to use a dash camIs an R34 Nissan GT-R worth it over an R32 or R33?What would we drive on the Isle of Man TT?And more! Recorded November 4, 2024
1:59:39
Tavarish' Worst Idea; Riding w/ Jordan Taylor; Our Near-misses; Q&A
Tavarish buys the worst idea yet; Matt's wife has a crash; Matt goes for a ride with the incredibly fast Jordan Taylor; sweating with TSA; and Patreon questions include:Does the Rivian look like the original Bronco?Will we get simulated manuals in EVs?Who has the most accurate Tire Pressure Monitoring System?The most comfortable SUV under $75kHow to prevent your car from smelling like foodOur scariest automobile momentRecorded November 1, 2024
