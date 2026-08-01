Conspiracy Social Club AKA Deep Waters

Sam, Dylan, and Dark Smith are back to break down: Dark Smith off nicotine and Sam 12 days off "corn," both in a vulnerable state, CERN switching off the Large Hadron Collider for a three-and-a-half-year shutdown and the theory that we've been living in a CERN-created alternate dimension this whole time, the newly released MKUltra files and Whitey Bulger dosed with LSD for five days straight seeing demons, Allen Dulles launching the program under the "China can't beat us to mind control" excuse, Operation Midnight Climax and the CIA's hooker safe houses with two-way mirrors, the yoni-steaming trend taking over social media, the Ark of the Covenant supposedly located via the CIA's Project Sun Streak remote-viewing psychics, Marc Andreessen and the bankers hoarding ancient occult knowledge, the theory that most ancient religion is just sky-god ejaculation myths (the Milky Way as Hera's breast milk), Trump's disclosures showing over $1 billion from crypto and him being the Michael Jordan of corruption, the 60 Minutes segment on the $800 million oil short placed 15 minutes before Trump's Iran ceasefire post, predictive markets like Kalshi and Polymarket weaponized as propaganda, Trump buying Axon stock days before ICE handed them a contract, Trump ripping up the White House floor for Italian marble paid out of the National Parks fund, the handout comparing Trump to Attila the Hun, and a Sports Corner meltdown over Emmanuel Acho saying the WNBA doesn't need Caitlin Clark anymore plus the pitch to fund a pro roller derby league with Sam as commissioner. Happy 250th birthday, America. Subscribe and give us that sweet brown hype.



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