Conspiracy Social Club AKA Deep Waters

Comedians Bryan Callen and Sam Tripoli walk hand and hand down a road laced with conspiracy. Who is the Grey Pope? Are there chicken snake gods? Is the Queen of... More
Available Episodes

  • LET'S TALK ABOUT THAT ELECTION...
    Sam and Bryan are back to break down Bryan's worship of Moloch, YouTube's new election policy, cows in Ireland, the winds of change and much more. Full throttle, UNCENSORED episodes at https://rokfin.com/conspiracysocialclub Dates at https://samtripoli.com and https://www.bryancallen.com Merch at https://akadeepwaters.com/
    6/5/2023
    1:09:53
  • CONFUSING ON PURPOSE
    Sam and Bryan are back to break down fights over bikes, a green screen moment from Joe, petrified stones of wood, noetic sciences and more. Full throttle, UNCENSORED episodes at https://rokfin.com/conspiracysocialclub Dates at https://samtripoli.com and https://www.bryancallen.com Merch at https://akadeepwaters.com/
    5/23/2023
    1:04:35
  • BUSH KNEW ABOUT THE STAR GATES
    Sam and Bryan are back to break down Martha's new cover, the new Cleopatra show, the origin of beer, how Bush knew about the star gates and Bryan's new role as oil boy. Full throttle, UNCENSORED episodes at https://rokfin.com/conspiracysocialclub Dates at https://samtripoli.com and https://www.bryancallen.com Merch at https://akadeepwaters.com/
    5/16/2023
    1:00:48
  • GRAVITY DOESN'T EXIST
    Bryan and Sam are back to break down how Mars is New Zealand, how balloons prove we're in a dome, how the Challenger passengers are teachers now and how to care for a cow. Full throttle, UNCENSORED episodes at https://rokfin.com/conspiracysocialclub Dates at https://samtripoli.com and https://www.bryancallen.com Merch at https://akadeepwaters.com/
    5/9/2023
    52:24
  • EPSTEIN'S LITTLE BLACK BOOK
    Sam and Bryan are back to talk who was in Jeff's calendar, microchips, refusing awards, Chinese Spies in Hip Hop and Ronald Regan's thoughts on atrocities. Full throttle, UNCENSORED episodes at https://rokfin.com/conspiracysocialclub Dates at https://samtripoli.com and https://www.bryancallen.com Merch at https://akadeepwaters.com/
    5/2/2023
    58:05

About Conspiracy Social Club AKA Deep Waters

Comedians Bryan Callen and Sam Tripoli walk hand and hand down a road laced with conspiracy. Who is the Grey Pope? Are there chicken snake gods? Is the Queen of England a demon? Here you&#39;ll find Deep Waters, bells ringing, brotherly love, and the truth.
