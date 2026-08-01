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275 episodes
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Lindsey Graham is dead and Sam's got thoughts. This week: comment of the week, an Ilhan Omar net-worth breakdown, Trump's trans military ban, a deep dive on Graham's legacy and the DC reaction, an Afghanistan giant/missing special forces story, Nephilim and biblical giants, license-plate-reader surveillance overreach, Anthropic's book piracy lawsuit and what it means for AI training data, a rant on comedy's decline from Def Jam to "pop comedy," and closing thoughts on Netanyahu, Fetterman, and Norm MacDonald. Sam also announces a break to chase his ancestor Gilgamesh through Armenia while the studio gets rebuilt.
Grab Tickets To Sam Tripoli's Live Shows At: https://samtripoli.com/events/
Miami, Fl: 7/31-8/1
Lawerence, KS: 9/17-9/19
Tulsa, OK: 10/9-10/10
Dallas, TX: 11/07
New Orleans, LA: 11/13 - 15
Austin, TX: DEC 11th-13th:
Buy Our Merch or Sam Will Fight You: https://conspiracy-social-club-aka-deep-waters.myshopify.com/
Subscribe to the Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/AkaDeepWaters
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Check out Deep Waters Instagram: @akadeepwaters
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- Lindsey Graham is dead, his sister just took his Senate seat, and the FBI's statement is raising more questions than it answers. We break down the "ladybugs" saga, John Cornyn's toxicology comments, and Darlene Graham's suspiciously smooth transition into office. Then: Sam saw The Odyssey and there's a real ticket-buying conspiracy behind its box office numbers, we dig into the Democratic Party's mysterious "stalking horse" candidates (yes, including a trans Senate candidate in Maine claiming a monthly rectal period), Jasmine Crockett's unhinged World Cup racism take, Zohran Mamdani and the DSA's takeover of the Democratic old guard, Hasan Piker's tone-deaf 9/11 newspaper flex, and we close out with ESPN's mass layoffs, WNBA jersey drama, and round two of the election integrity debate with the SAVE Act.
📅 Catch Sam Tripoli live - tour dates at SamTripoli.com
📖 Chaos Twins Vol. 2 - the graphic novel by Sam Tripoli
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- Polymarket isn't just a betting app — it might be the newest branch of the surveillance state. This week on Conspiracy Social Club, we break down journalist Whitney Webb's bombshell investigation tying Polymarket's origins to Palantir, Peter Thiel, DARPA's Information Awareness Office, and the Pentagon's decades-long obsession with predictive markets. We trace the lineage from John Poindexter's Iran-Contra-linked "Policy Analysis Market" all the way to today's prediction-market boom — plus the Zuckerberg and Bancor connections nobody's talking about.
Then things get heated: Trump's claims of a massive Chinese data breach exposing 220 million voter profiles kicks off a full-blown 2020 election fight — FISA warrants, Carter Page, Thomas Massie's "Deep Throat" theory, election recounts in Arizona and Georgia, mail-in ballot security, and whether democracy itself is already broken.
As always, it's not a debate without chaos — comment of the week, TRT talk, and way too many tangents. Get in the comments and let us know where you stand.
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Topics covered: Polymarket • Whitney Webb investigation • Palantir & Peter Thiel • DARPA Information Awareness Office • predictive markets & surveillance • Chinese voter data breach • 2020 election fraud claims • FISA warrant / Carter Page • Thomas Massie • election recounts
- In this episode, we go down the rabbit hole of the CIA and Hollywood. We break down the invisible hand behind Hollywood's biggest movies—from Animal Farm and Argo to Zero Dark Thirty. We explore how intelligence agencies aren't just watching movies; they're rewriting scripts, funding propaganda, and using blockbusters as massive recruitment tools. But it gets deeper. We pivot from Hollywood to the halls of power, dissecting the Mitch McConnell mystery. We examine the anomalies, the strange public appearances, and the theories surrounding his recent health and political standing—is there something being hidden in plain sight? Plus, we tackle the massive allegations surrounding World Cup match-fixing. How deep does the corruption go in international sports, and are these games truly "too big to fail" because of the gambling syndicates involved? We wrap up by weighing in on the "soft parenting" trend, corporate-allied government narratives, and the ultimate debate: Is it Communism, Techno-Fascism, or a Late-Stage Capitalist Nightmare? 🍿
- Sam, Dylan, and Dark Smith are back to break down: Dark Smith off nicotine and Sam 12 days off "corn," both in a vulnerable state, CERN switching off the Large Hadron Collider for a three-and-a-half-year shutdown and the theory that we've been living in a CERN-created alternate dimension this whole time, the newly released MKUltra files and Whitey Bulger dosed with LSD for five days straight seeing demons, Allen Dulles launching the program under the "China can't beat us to mind control" excuse, Operation Midnight Climax and the CIA's hooker safe houses with two-way mirrors, the yoni-steaming trend taking over social media, the Ark of the Covenant supposedly located via the CIA's Project Sun Streak remote-viewing psychics, Marc Andreessen and the bankers hoarding ancient occult knowledge, the theory that most ancient religion is just sky-god ejaculation myths (the Milky Way as Hera's breast milk), Trump's disclosures showing over $1 billion from crypto and him being the Michael Jordan of corruption, the 60 Minutes segment on the $800 million oil short placed 15 minutes before Trump's Iran ceasefire post, predictive markets like Kalshi and Polymarket weaponized as propaganda, Trump buying Axon stock days before ICE handed them a contract, Trump ripping up the White House floor for Italian marble paid out of the National Parks fund, the handout comparing Trump to Attila the Hun, and a Sports Corner meltdown over Emmanuel Acho saying the WNBA doesn't need Caitlin Clark anymore plus the pitch to fund a pro roller derby league with Sam as commissioner. Happy 250th birthday, America. Subscribe and give us that sweet brown hype.
Grab Tickets To Sam Tripoli's Live Shows At: https://samtripoli.com/events/
Miami, Fl: 7/31-8/1
Lawerence, KS: 9/17-9/19
Tulsa, OK: 10/9-10/10
Dallas, TX: 11/07
New Orleans, LA: 11/13 - 15
Austin, TX: DEC 11th-13th:
Buy Our Merch or Sam Will Fight You: https://conspiracy-social-club-aka-deep-waters.myshopify.com/
Subscribe to the Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/AkaDeepWaters
Check out Dylan's instagram - @dylanpetewrenn
Check out Deep Waters Instagram: @akadeepwaters
Check out Bad Tv podcast: https://bit.ly/3RYuTG0
THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS:
BLUECHEW.COM
Promo code "DEEP" for 3rd Month FREE + 10% OFF & FREE Shipping
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About Conspiracy Social Club AKA Deep Waters
Comedian Sam Tripoli and Dylan Wrenn walk hand and hand down a road laced with conspiracy. Who is the Grey Pope? Are there chicken snake gods? Is the Queen of England a demon? Here you'll find young christian warriors fighting for love and the truth.Podcast website
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