Conspiracy Social Club AKA Deep Waters

Comedians Bryan Callen and Sam Tripoli walk hand and hand down a road laced with conspiracy. Who is the Grey Pope? Are there chicken snake gods? Is the Queen of... More
LET'S TALK ABOUT THAT ELECTION...
Sam and Bryan are back to break down Bryan's worship of Moloch, YouTube's new election policy, cows in Ireland, the winds of change and much more.
6/5/2023
1:09:53
CONFUSING ON PURPOSE
Sam and Bryan are back to break down fights over bikes, a green screen moment from Joe, petrified stones of wood, noetic sciences and more.
5/23/2023
1:04:35
BUSH KNEW ABOUT THE STAR GATES
Sam and Bryan are back to break down Martha's new cover, the new Cleopatra show, the origin of beer, how Bush knew about the star gates and Bryan's new role as oil boy.
5/16/2023
1:00:48
GRAVITY DOESN'T EXIST
Bryan and Sam are back to break down how Mars is New Zealand, how balloons prove we're in a dome, how the Challenger passengers are teachers now and how to care for a cow.
5/9/2023
52:24
EPSTEIN'S LITTLE BLACK BOOK
Sam and Bryan are back to talk who was in Jeff's calendar, microchips, refusing awards, Chinese Spies in Hip Hop and Ronald Regan's thoughts on atrocities.
