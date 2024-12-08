Too Many Tabs with Pearlmania500

Caroline Calloway: A Captioned History | Too Many Tabs Podcast
This Week's episode is about instagram influencer and author Caroline Calloway. Mrs. Pearlmania delves deep into the Harry Potter inspired Cambridge life of this NYC socialite and the accusations against her including scams, grifts, and general mania. Yes we even cover the cut article and the eater highlight about Caroline Calloway and the Yale plates. So get your favorite incredibly long caption ready for the highlights of the life of Caroline Calloway. Support the show and get cell service for just 15 bucks a month. Head to https://www.mintmobile.com/TABS Support the show and start your free Hims visit today at https://www.hims.com/TABS See Alex Live in Philly on 12/19/2024: https://undergroundarts.org/listing/doogie-horner/ To become a Team leader: Join our patreon (not a cult): https://pearlmania500.net The Pearlmans have a NEW Post Office Box: P.O. Box 72151, Thorndale, PA 19372. Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pearlmania500/ & https://www.instagram.com/mrs.pearlmania500/ You can watch this episode on our Youtube Channel!!! This week's research was assisted by Sad Beige, follow her Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/officialsadbeige/ All of our music was written and performed by His Name Was Dusk you can find all of his projects, music and more here: https://linktr.ee/hisnamewasdusk
--------
1:39:35
A Court of Wings and Ruin (ACOTAR Book 3) PART 2
They promised and they delivered, here is part 2, the finale of Horny Fairy 3, A Courth of Wings and Ruin. Will Feyre be able to stop the King of Hybern? Will Alex finish the story before the babysitter leaves? Did he really invest all of that money to play this incredible theme song by Griefcat over and over again? All Answers will be revealed in part 2 JUST IN TIME FOR THANKSGIVING. The running musical theme for this week's episode was written and composed by Griefcat! Check out their Instagram https://www.instagram.com/griefcatpartytime/ or their Tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/@griefcat or their website: https://www.griefcat.com/ Support the show and get $50 off your Blue Nile purchase of $500 or more with the code TABS at https://www.bluenile.com The Pearlmans have a NEW Post Office Box: P.O. Box 72151, Thorndale, PA 19372. Follow us on Instagram: @Pearlmania500 & @mrs.pearlmania500 You can watch this episode on our Youtube Channel!!! This week's research was assisted by Sad Beige, follow her Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/officialsadbeige/ All of our music was written and performed by His Name Was Dusk you can find all of his projects, music and more here: https://linktr.ee/hisnamewasdusk
--------
1:41:34
A Court of Wings and Ruin (ACOTAR Book 3) PART 1
BUCKLE UP. IT IS HAPPENING. Mr. Pearlmania500 read all of Horny Fairy 3, A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J Maas. This is part one of the spoiler filled review of the book. Sit back as Mr. P explains a novel that was a long march towards insanity. PArt 2 will be released in a few hours cause the Pearlman's are recording this RIGHT NO W as you listen to part 1. The running musical theme for this week's episode was written and composed by Griefcat! Check out their Instagram https://www.instagram.com/griefcatpartytime/ or their Tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/@griefcat or their website: https://www.griefcat.com/ Support the show and get $50 off your Blue Nile purchase of $500 or more with the code TABS at https://www.bluenile.com To become a Team leader: Join our patreon (not a cult): https://pearlmania500.net The Pearlmans have a NEW Post Office Box: P.O. Box 72151, Thorndale, PA 19372. Follow us on Instagram: @Pearlmania500 & @mrs.pearlmania500 You can watch this episode on our Youtube Channel!!! This week's research was assisted by Sad Beige, follow her Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/officialsadbeige/ All of our music was written and performed by His Name Was Dusk you can find all of his projects, music and more here: https://linktr.ee/hisnamewasdusk
--------
1:55:17
The Food Pyramid Scheme | Too Many Tabs Podcast
Foodvember continues and this week Mrs. Pearlmania delves into the murky history of the food pyramid and myplate dot gov! Marvel at how long it took the USDA to come up with a way to explain balanced meals to the american public, and don't be shocked when lobbyists for entire industries crash through the wall like the kool-aid man and mess it up. Support the show and start your free online Hims visit at https://www.hims.com/TABS Support the show and get 50% off your first Factor box with code TOOMANY50 at https://www.factormeals.com/TOOMANY50 Remove your personal information from the web at https://www.Joindeleteme.com/pearlmania20 us code PEARLMANIA20 for 20% off. To become a Team leader: Join our patreon (not a cult): https://pearlmania500.net The Pearlmans have a NEW Post Office Box: P.O. Box 72151, Thorndale, PA 19372. Follow us on Instagram: @Pearlmania500 & @mrs.pearlmania500 You can watch this episode on our Youtube Channel!!! This week's research was assisted by Sad Beige, follow her Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/officialsadbeige/ All of our music was written and performed by His Name Was Dusk you can find all of his projects, music and more here: https://linktr.ee/hisnamewasdusk
--------
1:25:40
We Are NOT Food Scientists | Too Many Tabs Podcast
Uh Oh! Mrs. Pearlmania did her research on fortified foods and GMOs for this week's episode. Are we all about to get pipelined? Is Mr. P about to get listeria from Raw Milk? How did they get through this episode without mentioning RFK Jr. once? Too Many Foods month continues it's slow march towards thanksgiving with this nuanced discussion about food health by two people with associates degrees from community colleges that did not offer nutrition classes. Support the show and get 10 free HelloFresh meals at https://www.hellofresh.com/FREETABS To become a Team leader: Join our patreon (not a cult): https://pearlmania500.net The Pearlmans have a NEW Post Office Box: P.O. Box 72151, Thorndale, PA 19372. Follow us on Instagram: @Pearlmania500 & @mrs.pearlmania500 You can watch this episode on our Youtube Channel!!! This week's research was assisted by Sad Beige, follow her Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/officialsadbeige/ All of our music was written and performed by His Name Was Dusk you can find all of his projects, music and more here: https://linktr.ee/hisnamewasdusk
The podcast where a husband and wife duo spend all week "doing their research" then tell each other about the series of tabs that they have opened and how they got here.
It's the perfect show for passing time at work, for feeling comradery while doing chores, or to play for you romantic partner during a very long road trip to meet your parents for the first time and you are trying to cut the tension.