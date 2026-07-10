Friday Night Comedy from BBC Radio 4

For the final episode of this series, we look at some of the stories that we’re leaving unresolved in our ‘News Quiz 2026 Summer Break Cliffhanger Special’. This includes the latest on the Peter Mandelson scandal and the back and forth between Trump, Israel and Iran. We also discuss the British animals which might make it onto our banknotes, and Andy challenges the panel on their best ways to improve football ahead of this year’s Men’s World Cup.

This week’s panel is Pierre Novellie, Alasdair Beckett-King, Coco Khan and Desiree Burch.

Written by Andy Zaltzman.

With additional material by: Lotte Allan, Angela Channell, Eve Delaney and Katie Storey

Producer: Georgia Keating

Executive Producer: Pete Strauss

Production Coordinator: Asha Osborne-Grinter

Sound Editor: Marc Willcox

Recorded by David Thomas

A BBC Studios Production for Radio 4.