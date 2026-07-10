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Friday Night Comedy from BBC Radio 4

BBC Radio 4
Comedy
Friday Night Comedy from BBC Radio 4
Latest episode

317 episodes

  • Friday Night Comedy from BBC Radio 4

    Dead Ringers Ep4. Much Ado About North-ing

    07/10/2026 | 28 mins.
    Like Andy Burnham’s No.10, Dead Ringers is in the North, at the Crossed Wires Podcast Festival in Sheffield. This week: Chris Mason is giddy, Zia Yusuf is everywhere, and The Rest is Politics has gone mad for it. Starring Jon Culshaw, Jan Ravens, Duncan Wisbey and Kieran Hodgson. Produced by Jon Holmes Executive Producer: Richard Morris Production Co-ordinator: Giulia Lopes Mazzu A BBC Studios Production for Radio 4.
  • Friday Night Comedy from BBC Radio 4

    Dead Ringers: Ep3. Heat, Hydration, and Harry Kane

    07/03/2026 | 28 mins.
    The Dead Ringers team train their vocal firepower on the week’s news. This week: Keir is ex-Prime Minister, Rob is ex-army, and Liz Truss is ex-cited. Oh and it’s ruddy HOT.
    Starring Jon Culshaw, Jan Ravens, Lewis Macleod, Duncan Wisbey and Jess Robinson.
    Produced by Jon Holmes
    Executive Producer: Richard Morris
    Production Co-ordinator: Giulia Lopes Mazzu
    A BBC Studios Production for Radio 4.
  • Friday Night Comedy from BBC Radio 4

    Dead Ringers: Ep2. Makerfield Maketh Man

    06/26/2026 | 28 mins.
    The Dead Ringers team are back to train their vocal firepower on the week’s news with an armoury of impressive impressions.
    This week: Andy Andy Burnham Bright, Thomas Tuchel talks tactics, and Curious Cases considers a conundrum.
    Starring Jon Culshaw, Jan Ravens, Lewis Macleod, Duncan Wisbey and Jess Robinson.
    Executive Producer: Pete Strauss
    Produced by Jon Holmes
    Production Co-ordinator: Giulia Lopes Mazzu
    A BBC Studios Production.
  • Friday Night Comedy from BBC Radio 4

    Dead Ringers: Ep1. Keir vs Kemi

    06/19/2026 | 28 mins.
    The iconic impressions show returns to lampoon the week’s biggest headlines. This week World Cup fever, Government resignations and a Downing Street haunting keep the cast busy.
    Starring Jon Culshaw, Jan Ravens, Lewis Macleod, Duncan Wisbey and Jess Robinson.
    Executive Producer: James Robinson
    Produced by Jon Holmes
    Production Co-ordinator: Giulia Lopes Mazzu
    A BBC Studios Production
  • Friday Night Comedy from BBC Radio 4

    The News Quiz Ep8. - Peter Scandalman

    06/12/2026 | 28 mins.
    For the final episode of this series, we look at some of the stories that we’re leaving unresolved in our ‘News Quiz 2026 Summer Break Cliffhanger Special’. This includes the latest on the Peter Mandelson scandal and the back and forth between Trump, Israel and Iran. We also discuss the British animals which might make it onto our banknotes, and Andy challenges the panel on their best ways to improve football ahead of this year’s Men’s World Cup.
    This week’s panel is Pierre Novellie, Alasdair Beckett-King, Coco Khan and Desiree Burch.
    Written by Andy Zaltzman.
    With additional material by: Lotte Allan, Angela Channell, Eve Delaney and Katie Storey
    Producer: Georgia Keating
    Executive Producer: Pete Strauss
    Production Coordinator: Asha Osborne-Grinter
    Sound Editor: Marc Willcox
    Recorded by David Thomas
    A BBC Studios Production for Radio 4.
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About Friday Night Comedy from BBC Radio 4
Topical comedy from the sharpest satirical minds in the business. Listen first on BBC Sounds, every Friday.Is the news driving you up the wall? You’re not alone. Let the comedians take the strain and work out what’s been funny this week. Features BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz, Dead Ringers, The Naked Week and Too Long; Didn’t Read. Listen on BBC Sounds, seven days earlier than anywhere else, and subscribe to make sure that you don’t miss an episode.
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