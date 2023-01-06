Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Really Good Podcast

The Really Good Podcast is hosted by Bobbi Althoff: a social media star with over 80 followers. A master interviewer with weeks of experience interviewing celebrities, Bobbi asks the questions that no one wants to know the answers to.
ComedyComedy Interviews
  • Drake: “You a th*t, Bobbi"
    From the comfort of his bed, Bobbi talks to "Aubrey": a rapper and/or singer and/or musician, author, and very rich and famous person. How much is Drake really worth? What are his marriage plans? His kinks? Amazingly enough, he's decided to unveil all of the answers to Bobbi Althoff. 
    7/20/2023
    55:27
  • Funny Marco: "I'm going to pray for you"
    In this episode, Bobbi talks to Funny Marco: a comedian and TV star and wannabe rapper. Funny Marco breaks down his rap lyrics, shows off his pedicure, and gets Nicki Minaj to freestyle on her phone live on the show.
    7/17/2023
    1:11:46
  • Rick Glassman: "Your podcast sucks"
    During this episode of The Really Good Podcast, a really famous actor and comedian, Rick Glassman, sits down with me and makes me feel horrible the entire interview. Two weeks after filming this episode, I still have not fully recovered.
    6/1/2023
    33:21

The Really Good Podcast is hosted by Bobbi Althoff: a social media star with over 80 followers. A master interviewer with weeks of experience interviewing celebrities, Bobbi asks the questions that no one wants to know the answers to. Her toddler called The Really Good Podcast the most listened-to podcast in the world, and several of her videos have more than 900 views. Follow her @Bobbialthoff on Instagram or TikTok to learn more about podcasting's biggest star.
