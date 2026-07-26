In this hybrid TESD/Overkill the boys talk sharks, fires, Tom Brady and some very spooky topics!

Little House, The Odyssey, Dr J has a kid, Bry bends the (real) knee, comicons, Dr D drops by with health tips for the boys. bluechew.com Promo code TESD theperfectjean.nyc Promo code: TESD15 bruntworkwear.com/TESD https://public.liveread.io/media-kit/tesd

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