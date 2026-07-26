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Tell Em Steve-Dave
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Tell Em Steve-Dave

Tell 'em Steve-Dave!
ComedyTV & Film
Tell Em Steve-Dave
Latest episode

399 episodes

  • Tell Em Steve-Dave

    #685: Aqua Pussy

    07/26/2026 | 1h 46 mins.
    Little House, The Odyssey, Dr J has a kid, Bry bends the (real) knee, comicons, Dr D drops by with health tips for the boys. bluechew.com Promo code TESD theperfectjean.nyc Promo code: TESD15 bruntworkwear.com/TESD https://public.liveread.io/media-kit/tesd
  • Tell Em Steve-Dave

    #684: The Eye of God

    07/20/2026 | 1h 57 mins.
    In this hybrid TESD/Overkill the boys talk sharks, fires, Tom Brady and some very spooky topics!
  • Tell Em Steve-Dave

    #683: It Takes Two

    07/13/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    4th of July, The Mummy, Evil Dead Burn, Supergirl, T Swift’s wedding, stolen valor discounts, listener problems SOLVED! raycon.com/tesd bluechew.com Promo code TESD https://public.liveread.io/media-kit/tesd
  • Tell Em Steve-Dave

    #682: Boomer Bait

    07/05/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    Heatwave, Q buys a bar, tall ships, pranking influencers, Supergirl, Norm’s viral video, Walt impugns the swimming pool industry and stumps for a Middle-Eastern despot. Factormeals.com/tesd50off, BuyRaycon.com/tesd, theperfectjean.nyc - Code:TESD15, https://public.liveread.io/media-kit/tesd
  • Tell Em Steve-Dave

    #681: Moleman

    06/22/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    Bry goes dancing, World Cup, Sage graduates, GRIT, DoorDash Diaries, TESD’s untimely references, Diaper wearing fans, sexy teachers. theperfectjean.nyc - Code:TESD15, Harrys.com/TESD, bluechew.com Promo code TESD https://public.liveread.io/media-kit/tesd
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About Tell Em Steve-Dave
Two Comic Book Men and an Impractical Joker. Uncensored.
Podcast website
ComedyTV & Film

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