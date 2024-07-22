I welcome Jew Extraordinaire Ari Shaffir into my home in Venice and he wrecks it.Follow Ari Shaffir on Instagram @AriShaffirExclusive $35-off Carver Mat at AuraFrames.com. Use code FITZDOG at checkout to save!My Bookie: https://mybookie.website/FITZWatch my special "You Know Me" on YouTube! http://bit.ly/FitzYouKnowMeAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
1:26:57
Ian Bagg - Episode 1079
Me and my hockey teammate (and hilarious comedian) Ian Bagg tells me we both slept with the same woman. Follow Ian Bagg on Instagram @IanBagg
--------
1:29:05
Howie Mandel - Episode 1078
From AGT, St Elsewhere and St Everywhere Howie Mandel is hilarious as always and also shows a side you don't always see. Great interview.Follow Howie Mandel on Instagram @HowieMandel
--------
1:18:18
Sam Morril - Episode 1077
Few people I enjoy talking to as much as the great Sam Morril. We talk sports, drinking and Ellen DeGeneres. Happy Thanksgiving!Follow Sam Morril on Instagram @SamMorril
--------
1:12:48
Ben Bailey - Episode 1076
From Cash Cab and The Tonight Show, my old pal Ben Bailey breaks down what a great street joke is and how he is best friends with Bobby Lee. Watch his new special, "Ben Bailey: Please Tell Me What I Said" on YouTube.Follow Ben Bailey on Instagram @RealBenBailey
Fitzdog Radio! Honest funny interviews w/ Greg Fitzsimmons' new and old friends diving deep and laughing hard. Guests include Zach Galifianakis, Joe Rogan, Sarah Silverman, JB Smoove, Chelsea Handler, Nick Swardson, Sebastian, Judd Apatow, Steven Wright, Dave Attell, Louis CK and Bill Burr