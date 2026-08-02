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334 episodes
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Here comes Sturgis! Hegseth reigns in the Scouts and there is a “Sharkzilla” off the coast of NY! Oh yeah and Donna Mills is on ONLY FANS
This show is produced by Gotham Production Studios and part of the Gotham Network. https://www.gothamproductionstudios.com/studios/
Follow Greg Fitzsimmons:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/FitzdogRadio
Instagram: https://instagram.com/gregfitzsimmons
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gregfitzshow
Official Website: http://gregfitzsimmons.com
Tour Dates: https://bit.ly/GregFitzTour
Merch: https://bit.ly/GregFitzMerch
“Dear Mrs. Fitzsimmons” Book: https://amzn.to/2Z2bB82
“Life on Stage” Comedy Special: https://bit.ly/GregFitzSpecial
Listen to Greg Fitzsimmons:
Fitzdog Radio: https://bit.ly/FitzdogRadio
Sunday Papers: http://bit.ly/SundayPapersPod
Childish: http://childishpod.com
Watch more Greg Fitzsimmons:
Latest Uploads: https://bit.ly/latestGregFitz
Fitzdog Radio: https://bit.ly/radioGregFitz
Sunday Papers: https://bit.ly/sundayGregFitz
Stand Up Comedy: https://bit.ly/comedyGregFitz
Popular Videos: https://bit.ly/popGregFitz
About Greg Fitzsimmons:
Mixing an incisive wit with scathing sarcasm, Greg Fitzsimmons is an accomplished stand-up, an Emmy Award winning writer, and a host on TV, radio and his own podcasts. Greg is host of the popular “FitzDog Radio” podcast (https://bit.ly/FitzdogRadio), as well as “Sunday Papers” with co-host Mike Gibbons (http://bit.ly/SundayPapersPod) and “Childish” with co-host Alison Rosen (http://childishpod.com). A regular with Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Kimmel, Greg also frequents “The Joe Rogan Experience,” “Lights Out with David Spade,” and has made more than 50 visits to “The Howard Stern Show.” Howard gave Greg his own show on Sirius/XM which lasted more than 10 years.
Greg’s one-hour standup special, “Life On Stage,” was named a Top 10 Comedy Release by LA Weekly. The special premiered on Comedy Central and is now available on Amazon Prime, as a DVD, or a download (https://bit.ly/GregFitzSpecial). Greg’s 2011 book, Dear Mrs. Fitzsimmons (https://amzn.to/2Z2bB82), climbed the best-seller charts and garnered outstanding reviews from NPR and Vanity Fair.
Greg appeared in the Netflix series “Santa Clarita Diet,” the Emmy-winning FX series “Louie,” spent five years as a panelist on VH1’s “Best Week Ever,” was a reoccurring panelist on “Chelsea Lately,” and starred in two half-hour stand-up specials on Comedy Central.
Greg wrote and appeared on the Judd Apatow HBO series “Crashing.” Writing credits include HBO’s “Lucky Louie,” “Cedric the Entertainer Presents,” “Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher,” “The Man Show” and many others. On his mantle beside the four Daytime Emmys he won as a writer and producer on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” sit “The Jury Award for Best Comedian” from The HBO Comedy Arts Festival and a Cable Ace Award for hosting the MTV game show "Idiot Savants."
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Subscribe to Greg Fitzsimmons: https://bit.ly/subGregFitz
This week: bizarre Airbnbs, climate doom posts, marathon political speeches, AI customer service, Tony Romo's DUI, the Pope's prayer app leaking user data, biohackers chasing immortality, and one of the wildest sugar daddy stories Florida has produced in a while.
There's also a debate over the best way to see *The Odyssey*, a look back at the Concorde disaster and other moments from history, ethical dilemmas from the New York Times, and a fresh batch of cartoons to close things out.
This show is produced by Gotham Production Studios and part of the Gotham Network. https://www.gothamproductionstudios.com/studios/
Follow Greg Fitzsimmons:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/FitzdogRadio
Instagram: https://instagram.com/gregfitzsimmons
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gregfitzshow
Official Website: http://gregfitzsimmons.com
Tour Dates: https://bit.ly/GregFitzTour
Merch: https://bit.ly/GregFitzMerch
“Dear Mrs. Fitzsimmons” Book: https://amzn.to/2Z2bB82
“Life on Stage” Comedy Special: https://bit.ly/GregFitzSpecial
Listen to Greg Fitzsimmons:
Fitzdog Radio: https://bit.ly/FitzdogRadio
Sunday Papers: http://bit.ly/SundayPapersPod
Childish: http://childishpod.com
Watch more Greg Fitzsimmons:
Latest Uploads: https://bit.ly/latestGregFitz
Fitzdog Radio: https://bit.ly/radioGregFitz
Sunday Papers: https://bit.ly/sundayGregFitz
Stand Up Comedy: https://bit.ly/comedyGregFitz
Popular Videos: https://bit.ly/popGregFitz
About Greg Fitzsimmons:
Mixing an incisive wit with scathing sarcasm, Greg Fitzsimmons is an accomplished stand-up, an Emmy Award winning writer, and a host on TV, radio and his own podcasts. Greg is host of the popular “FitzDog Radio” podcast (https://bit.ly/FitzdogRadio), as well as “Sunday Papers” with co-host Mike Gibbons (http://bit.ly/SundayPapersPod) and “Childish” with co-host Alison Rosen (http://childishpod.com). A regular with Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Kimmel, Greg also frequents “The Joe Rogan Experience,” “Lights Out with David Spade,” and has made more than 50 visits to “The Howard Stern Show.” Howard gave Greg his own show on Sirius/XM which lasted more than 10 years.
Greg’s one-hour standup special, “Life On Stage,” was named a Top 10 Comedy Release by LA Weekly. The special premiered on Comedy Central and is now available on Amazon Prime, as a DVD, or a download (https://bit.ly/GregFitzSpecial). Greg’s 2011 book, Dear Mrs. Fitzsimmons (https://amzn.to/2Z2bB82), climbed the best-seller charts and garnered outstanding reviews from NPR and Vanity Fair.
Greg appeared in the Netflix series “Santa Clarita Diet,” the Emmy-winning FX series “Louie,” spent five years as a panelist on VH1’s “Best Week Ever,” was a reoccurring panelist on “Chelsea Lately,” and starred in two half-hour stand-up specials on Comedy Central.
Greg wrote and appeared on the Judd Apatow HBO series “Crashing.” Writing credits include HBO’s “Lucky Louie,” “Cedric the Entertainer Presents,” “Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher,” “The Man Show” and many others. On his mantle beside the four Daytime Emmys he won as a writer and producer on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” sit “The Jury Award for Best Comedian” from The HBO Comedy Arts Festival and a Cable Ace Award for hosting the MTV game show "Idiot Savants."
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Subscribe to Greg Fitzsimmons: https://bit.ly/subGregFitz
Greg and Mike muster up the energy for another Sunday Papers and dive into the World Cup, festival plans, permanent daylight saving time, Trump’s pay-to-play policy announcements, a White House teleprompter operator allegedly betting on presidential speeches, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, an unfortunate Florida license plate, a racist dog, and the New Jersey meteorite that may contain clues about the origins of life.
Plus, Cadillac vanity plates, Disneyland history, John Glenn, Jane Austen, Mad Men, listener corrections, and another round of headlines that make the country look completely normal.
Kalshi: Sign up at Kalshi.com/SOCCER10 and use promo code SOCCER10.
Zocdoc: Find and book a top-rated doctor today at Zocdoc.com/PAPERS.
This show is produced by Gotham Production Studios and part of the Gotham Network. https://www.gothamproductionstudios.com/studios/
Follow Greg Fitzsimmons:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/FitzdogRadio
Instagram: https://instagram.com/gregfitzsimmons
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gregfitzshow
Official Website: http://gregfitzsimmons.com
Tour Dates: https://bit.ly/GregFitzTour
Merch: https://bit.ly/GregFitzMerch
“Dear Mrs. Fitzsimmons” Book: https://amzn.to/2Z2bB82
“Life on Stage” Comedy Special: https://bit.ly/GregFitzSpecial
Listen to Greg Fitzsimmons:
Fitzdog Radio: https://bit.ly/FitzdogRadio
Sunday Papers: http://bit.ly/SundayPapersPod
Childish: http://childishpod.com
Watch more Greg Fitzsimmons:
Latest Uploads: https://bit.ly/latestGregFitz
Fitzdog Radio: https://bit.ly/radioGregFitz
Sunday Papers: https://bit.ly/sundayGregFitz
Stand Up Comedy: https://bit.ly/comedyGregFitz
Popular Videos: https://bit.ly/popGregFitz
About Greg Fitzsimmons:
Mixing an incisive wit with scathing sarcasm, Greg Fitzsimmons is an accomplished stand-up, an Emmy Award winning writer, and a host on TV, radio and his own podcasts. Greg is host of the popular “FitzDog Radio” podcast (https://bit.ly/FitzdogRadio), as well as “Sunday Papers” with co-host Mike Gibbons (http://bit.ly/SundayPapersPod) and “Childish” with co-host Alison Rosen (http://childishpod.com). A regular with Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Kimmel, Greg also frequents “The Joe Rogan Experience,” “Lights Out with David Spade,” and has made more than 50 visits to “The Howard Stern Show.” Howard gave Greg his own show on Sirius/XM which lasted more than 10 years.
Greg’s one-hour standup special, “Life On Stage,” was named a Top 10 Comedy Release by LA Weekly. The special premiered on Comedy Central and is now available on Amazon Prime, as a DVD, or a download (https://bit.ly/GregFitzSpecial). Greg’s 2011 book, Dear Mrs. Fitzsimmons (https://amzn.to/2Z2bB82), climbed the best-seller charts and garnered outstanding reviews from NPR and Vanity Fair.
Greg appeared in the Netflix series “Santa Clarita Diet,” the Emmy-winning FX series “Louie,” spent five years as a panelist on VH1’s “Best Week Ever,” was a reoccurring panelist on “Chelsea Lately,” and starred in two half-hour stand-up specials on Comedy Central.
Greg wrote and appeared on the Judd Apatow HBO series “Crashing.” Writing credits include HBO’s “Lucky Louie,” “Cedric the Entertainer Presents,” “Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher,” “The Man Show” and many others. On his mantle beside the four Daytime Emmys he won as a writer and producer on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” sit “The Jury Award for Best Comedian” from The HBO Comedy Arts Festival and a Cable Ace Award for hosting the MTV game show "Idiot Savants."
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Greg and Mike are back with another Sunday Papers packed with weird headlines, World Cup insanity, comedy, and complete nonsense.
This week they dive into Argentina's wild comeback and the superstitions that come with being a soccer fan, bizarre Florida criminals, an unbelievable arson story, an alligator attack, etiquette questions from the New York Times, Louis CK's new Netflix special, strange history facts, World Cup announcer bingo, and the week's funniest headlines. Plus, Greg shares stories about family, old TV days, and some of the weirdest news articles you'll hear all week.
Subscribe for new episodes every Sunday
This show is produced by Gotham Production Studios and part of the Gotham Network. https://www.gothamproductionstudios.com/studios/
Follow Greg Fitzsimmons:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/FitzdogRadio
Instagram: https://instagram.com/gregfitzsimmons
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gregfitzshow
Official Website: http://gregfitzsimmons.com
Tour Dates: https://bit.ly/GregFitzTour
Merch: https://bit.ly/GregFitzMerch
“Dear Mrs. Fitzsimmons” Book: https://amzn.to/2Z2bB82
“Life on Stage” Comedy Special: https://bit.ly/GregFitzSpecial
Listen to Greg Fitzsimmons:
Fitzdog Radio: https://bit.ly/FitzdogRadio
Sunday Papers: http://bit.ly/SundayPapersPod
Childish: http://childishpod.com
Watch more Greg Fitzsimmons:
Latest Uploads: https://bit.ly/latestGregFitz
Fitzdog Radio: https://bit.ly/radioGregFitz
Sunday Papers: https://bit.ly/sundayGregFitz
Stand Up Comedy: https://bit.ly/comedyGregFitz
Popular Videos: https://bit.ly/popGregFitz
About Greg Fitzsimmons:
Mixing an incisive wit with scathing sarcasm, Greg Fitzsimmons is an accomplished stand-up, an Emmy Award winning writer, and a host on TV, radio and his own podcasts. Greg is host of the popular “FitzDog Radio” podcast (https://bit.ly/FitzdogRadio), as well as “Sunday Papers” with co-host Mike Gibbons (http://bit.ly/SundayPapersPod) and “Childish” with co-host Alison Rosen (http://childishpod.com). A regular with Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Kimmel, Greg also frequents “The Joe Rogan Experience,” “Lights Out with David Spade,” and has made more than 50 visits to “The Howard Stern Show.” Howard gave Greg his own show on Sirius/XM which lasted more than 10 years.
Greg’s one-hour standup special, “Life On Stage,” was named a Top 10 Comedy Release by LA Weekly. The special premiered on Comedy Central and is now available on Amazon Prime, as a DVD, or a download (https://bit.ly/GregFitzSpecial). Greg’s 2011 book, Dear Mrs. Fitzsimmons (https://amzn.to/2Z2bB82), climbed the best-seller charts and garnered outstanding reviews from NPR and Vanity Fair.
Greg appeared in the Netflix series “Santa Clarita Diet,” the Emmy-winning FX series “Louie,” spent five years as a panelist on VH1’s “Best Week Ever,” was a reoccurring panelist on “Chelsea Lately,” and starred in two half-hour stand-up specials on Comedy Central.
Greg wrote and appeared on the Judd Apatow HBO series “Crashing.” Writing credits include HBO’s “Lucky Louie,” “Cedric the Entertainer Presents,” “Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher,” “The Man Show” and many others. On his mantle beside the four Daytime Emmys he won as a writer and producer on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” sit “The Jury Award for Best Comedian” from The HBO Comedy Arts Festival and a Cable Ace Award for hosting the MTV game show "Idiot Savants."
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Subscribe to Greg Fitzsimmons: https://bit.ly/subGregFitz
The World Cup has completely taken over our lives. Greg and Mike dive into nonstop soccer madness, World Cup betting, bizarre fan behavior, Greg's billionaire Hamptons weekend, Chris Brown's latest lawsuit, strange Florida and Mississippi news, North Korea, history trivia, comedy captions, and much more.
Greg's Tour Dates :https://www.fitzdog.com
Produced by Gotham Production Studioshttps://www.gothamproductionstudios.com
Subscribe for new Sunday Papers every week with Greg Fitzsimmons and Mike Gibbons.
This show is produced by Gotham Production Studios and part of the Gotham Network. https://www.gothamproductionstudios.com/studios/
Follow Greg Fitzsimmons:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/FitzdogRadio
Instagram: https://instagram.com/gregfitzsimmons
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gregfitzshow
Official Website: http://gregfitzsimmons.com
Tour Dates: https://bit.ly/GregFitzTour
Merch: https://bit.ly/GregFitzMerch
“Dear Mrs. Fitzsimmons” Book: https://amzn.to/2Z2bB82
“Life on Stage” Comedy Special: https://bit.ly/GregFitzSpecial
Listen to Greg Fitzsimmons:
Fitzdog Radio: https://bit.ly/FitzdogRadio
Sunday Papers: http://bit.ly/SundayPapersPod
Childish: http://childishpod.com
Watch more Greg Fitzsimmons:
Latest Uploads: https://bit.ly/latestGregFitz
Fitzdog Radio: https://bit.ly/radioGregFitz
Sunday Papers: https://bit.ly/sundayGregFitz
Stand Up Comedy: https://bit.ly/comedyGregFitz
Popular Videos: https://bit.ly/popGregFitz
About Greg Fitzsimmons:
Mixing an incisive wit with scathing sarcasm, Greg Fitzsimmons is an accomplished stand-up, an Emmy Award winning writer, and a host on TV, radio and his own podcasts. Greg is host of the popular “FitzDog Radio” podcast (https://bit.ly/FitzdogRadio), as well as “Sunday Papers” with co-host Mike Gibbons (http://bit.ly/SundayPapersPod) and “Childish” with co-host Alison Rosen (http://childishpod.com). A regular with Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Kimmel, Greg also frequents “The Joe Rogan Experience,” “Lights Out with David Spade,” and has made more than 50 visits to “The Howard Stern Show.” Howard gave Greg his own show on Sirius/XM which lasted more than 10 years.
Greg’s one-hour standup special, “Life On Stage,” was named a Top 10 Comedy Release by LA Weekly. The special premiered on Comedy Central and is now available on Amazon Prime, as a DVD, or a download (https://bit.ly/GregFitzSpecial). Greg’s 2011 book, Dear Mrs. Fitzsimmons (https://amzn.to/2Z2bB82), climbed the best-seller charts and garnered outstanding reviews from NPR and Vanity Fair.
Greg appeared in the Netflix series “Santa Clarita Diet,” the Emmy-winning FX series “Louie,” spent five years as a panelist on VH1’s “Best Week Ever,” was a reoccurring panelist on “Chelsea Lately,” and starred in two half-hour stand-up specials on Comedy Central.
Greg wrote and appeared on the Judd Apatow HBO series “Crashing.” Writing credits include HBO’s “Lucky Louie,” “Cedric the Entertainer Presents,” “Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher,” “The Man Show” and many others. On his mantle beside the four Daytime Emmys he won as a writer and producer on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” sit “The Jury Award for Best Comedian” from The HBO Comedy Arts Festival and a Cable Ace Award for hosting the MTV game show "Idiot Savants."
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Sunday Papers
Greg Fitzsimmons and Mike Gibbons bring you a funny weekly summation of news straight from the Sunday Papers. Produced by Gotham Production Studios Part of The Gotham Network
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- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
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