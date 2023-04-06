Greg Fitzsimmons and Mike Gibbons bring you a funny weekly summation of news straight from the Sunday Papers. More
Sunday Papers w/ Greg and Mike Ep 169 6/18/23
Just back from watching the US Open golf we tackle a Philly disaster, a Starbucks lawsuit and nasty stories from FLA and Australia.
6/18/2023
1:31:14
Sunday Papers w/Greg and Mike Ep 168 6/11/23
LIV and PGA forge a deal with the devil. Martha Stewart wants you to drive to an office, NYC is smoky, and a virgin crocodile has a baby. It’s a miracle!
6/11/2023
1:51:33
Sunday Papers w/ Greg and Mike Ep 167 6/4/23
This week, Santino and Bobby Lee call in. We honor 30 years since Bob Fitzsimmons passed and correct the fake news about Target. Trans girl is sued for running too fast, Chick-Fil-A is the new Bud Light and Australia Man continues to challenge Fla Man.
6/4/2023
1:51:24
Sunday Papers w/ Greg and Mike Ep 166 5/28/23
A Family Feud contestant murders his wife, a nun and a bishop break some vows and Elon Musk is implanting chips in people’s heads. Celine Dion is a little stiff but a 100 year old woman gets loose on the TB Rays mound throwing out the 1st pitch.
5/28/2023
1:40:23
Sunday Papers w/ Greg and Mike Ep 165 5/21/23
Toe sucking, Amelia Earhart and Target is the new Bud Light. What are the angriest airports in the country and Australia is the world’s Florida.