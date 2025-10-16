Episode 3. Behind every great man is everyone who worked to make him great. In Adam Blackwell's case, few people have had more influence over him than Julian McCandless, professor of archeology and expert in the ancient Harbinger culture. How did Professor McCandless set Adam on a journey that would forever change the world?Be advised: this episode contains strong language, discussions of politics, and depictions of peril, hypothermia, and starvation. It also mentions violence, death, and a large-scale disaster. Listener discretion is advised. The Harbingers was created by Gabriel Urbina. Today's episode was written by Gabriel Urbina, directed and sound designed by Jeffrey Nils Gardner, and executive produced by Eleanor Hyde. It featured the voices of Andrés Enriquez as Adam Blackwell, Emmy Bean as Claudia Skinner, and Joshua K. Harris as Julian McCandless. It also featured the voice of Clayton Faits. The original music for the series is by Nicholas Podany, and the original art is by Cassie J. Allen. Recording engineering and dialogue editing by Zhuolin Wu. This is an Audacious Machine Production. * * * Support The Harbingers and find a timeline of events here: https://www.audaciousmachinecreative.com/the-harbingersFor a Transcript, click here: https://www.audaciousmachinecreative.com/s1e3 See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
35:53
35:53
Episode 2: The Season of the Witch
Amy Stirling always knew she was destined for great things. She just didn't know what kind of great things. She's come a long way since her days as a graduate student of archeology, and surprised almost everyone with where she's ended up... including herself.Be advised: this episode contains strong language and discussions of politics. It also contains mentions, though no depictions, of gun violence, targeted harassment, and attempted murder. Listener discretion is advised.The Harbingers was created by Gabriel Urbina. Today's episode was written by Gabriel Urbina, directed and sound designed by Jeffrey Nils Gardner, and executive produced by Eleanor Hyde. It featured the voices of Lauren Grace Thompson as Amy Stirling, Andrés Enriquez as Adam Blackwell, Emmy Bean as Claudia Skinner, and Robin Amer as Elizabeth Kleinman. It also featured the voices of Dallas Hawthorn, Clayton Faits, and Jeffrey Nils Gardner. The original music for the series is by Nicholas Podany, and the original art is by Cassie J. Allen. Recording engineering and dialogue editing by Zhuolin Wu. This is an Audacious Machine Production.
38:32
38:32
Episode 1: I'd Love to Change the World
Episode 1. Adam Blackwell is the most powerful man in the world. But he hasn't always been. Five years ago he was just a humble grad student at Sinclair University. How did he go from a nobody to the world's first modern magician? And once he got that power, what has he done with it?Be advised: this episode contains depictions of drinking and smoking, as well as strong language and discussions of politics. It also contains mentions, though not depictions, of violence, death, war crimes, the Holocaust, and a large-scale disaster. Listener discretion is advised. The Harbingers was created by Gabriel Urbina. Today's episode was written by Gabriel Urbina, directed and sound designed by Jeffrey Nils Gardner, and executive produced by Eleanor Hyde. It featured the voices of Andrés Enriquez as Adam Blackwell, Lauren Grace Thompson as Amy Stirling, Emmy Bean as Claudia Skinner, and Kristen DiMercurio as Erica Pfeiffer. It also featured the voice of Olivia Love-Hatlestad. The original music for the series is by Nicholas Podany, and the original art is by Cassie J. Allen. Recording engineering and dialogue editing by Zhuolin Wu. This is an Audacious Machine production.
51:22
51:22
The Harbingers Trailer: The Silver Witch
Magic is Real. And it's back.
Coming soon from Audacious Machine Creative: The Harbingers.
The first two magicians of the modern world must uncover the truth of their powers and the inescapable bond that ties them together.
Featuring Andrés Enriquez and Lauren Grace Thompson
Created and written by Gabriel Urbina
Directed and with Sound Design by Jeffrey Nils Gardner
Produced by Eleanor Hyde
From Audacious Machine Creative

1:38
1:38
1:38
Adam Blackwell and Amy Stirling met as graduate students in anthropology, both obsessed with studying the same dead language and long-lost culture. Their relationship was always... complicated. They were bitter rivals, ideological opposites, and even went out on a date once - though they’d really prefer if everyone forgot about that last thing, thank you very much.Then, they became the first two people in thousands of years capable of doing magic.Over the next five years, they became global superstars, both revered and feared. Their powers led to a tragedy unlike any the world had seen before. Now, the world's first two magicians of the modern age must figure out the truth of their power, its consequences, and their relationship with one another before they do more damage to the world.The Harbingers is a new fiction podcast created by Gabriel Urbina, directed and sound designed by Jeffrey Nils Gardner.From Audacious Machine Creative.