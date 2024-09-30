World Gone Wrong: a fictional chat show about friendship at the end of the world

None of us are baseline! For the dumbest reason!
Credits:
Malik: Michael Turrentine
Jamie: Hilary Williams
Written by Gabriel Urbina, directed by Jeffrey Nils Gardner. Edited by Eli Hamada McIlveen. Assistant Director Lauren Grace Thompson. Our theme song is "Falling in Love at the End of the World" by Olivia and the Lovers. Created and produced by Eleanor Hyde and Jeffrey Nils Gardner. From Audacious Machine Creative.
307- What's worse than a scarecrow with a landline?
Buckle up, folks.
Credits:
Malik: Michael Turrentine
Jamie: Hilary Williams
Written by J. Gregory Moran, directed and edited by Jeffrey Nils Gardner. Our theme song is "Falling in Love at the End of the World" by Olivia and the Lovers. Created and produced by Eleanor Hyde and Jeffrey Nils Gardner. From Audacious Machine Creative.
306- What are the Rules of Time Travel in an Indifferent and Stupid Universe?
Let's do the time warp...for the first time!
Credits:
Malik: Michael Turrentine
Jamie: Hilary Williams
Written by J. Gregory Moran, directed and edited by Jeffrey Nils Gardner. Our theme song is "Falling in Love at the End of the World" by Olivia and the Lovers. Created and produced by Eleanor Hyde and Jeffrey Nils Gardner. From Audacious Machine Creative.
305- Do I need to vote if a Dragon is running for president?
An after school special! Or like Schoolhouse Rock with more ancient Wyrms?
Credits:
Malik: Michael Turrentine
Jamie: Hilary Williams
Written by Eleanor Hyde, Hilary Williams, and Michael Turrentine, directed and edited by Jeffrey Nils Gardner. Our theme song is "Falling in Love at the End of the World" by Olivia and the Lovers. Created and produced by Eleanor Hyde and Jeffrey Nils Gardner. From Audacious Machine Creative.
304- Why is Samhain spelled Samhain if it’s pronounced Samhain?
Because honestly, I'm just confused
Credits:
Malik: Michael Turrentine
Jamie: Hilary Williams
Written by J. Gregory Moran, directed and edited by Jeffrey Nils Gardner. Our theme song is "Falling in Love at the End of the World" by Olivia and the Lovers. Created and produced by Eleanor Hyde and Jeffrey Nils Gardner. From Audacious Machine Creative.
About World Gone Wrong: a fictional chat show about friendship at the end of the world
Malik and Jamie were roommates when the world ended. Now separated by half the country, literal acid rain, werewolves, aliens, and more, they start a chat podcast to stay in touch and work through the increasing uncertainty of their new apocalyptic reality.
Each episode, Malik & Jamie will tackle topics like: should I change my office hours to accommodate vampire students? What if the body snatcher that took over my ex is nice? When did the kudzu start humming like that? Malik & Jamie will try to help!
World Gone Wrong releases every other week on Tuesdays.