PodcastsFictionEntombed
(36,319)(250,152)
Entombed

Voyage Media
Indiana Jones meets Back To The Future in this action-adventure audio drama. The son of a famed adventurer, who has never lived up to his father's reputation, f...
FictionScience Fiction

  • Episode Eight
    Blake and Young Raynor must work together as never before, to survive.
    26:16
  • Episode Seven
    Blake has a most unexpected reunion.
    27:10
  • Episode Six
    Blake and Joe get separated from Maxine... in the worst possible way.
    19:22
  • Trailer
    An action-adventure audio drama that's Indiana Jones meets Back To The Future. The son of a famed adventurer, who has never lived up to his father's reputation, finds himself walking in his father's footsteps when he travels back in time to ancient Egypt, to return a cursed relic that will otherwise kill him, to the pharaoh Tutankhamen. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:51
  • Episode Five
    Blake brings King Tutankhamun The Eye Of God.
    21:42

About Entombed

Indiana Jones meets Back To The Future in this action-adventure audio drama. The son of a famed adventurer, who has never lived up to his father's reputation, finds himself walking in his father's footsteps when he travels back in time to ancient Egypt, to return a cursed relic that will otherwise kill him, to the pharaoh Tutankhamen.
