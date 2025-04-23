Episode Four

Rosa begins a new and unexpected phase of her life - working undercover against her own uncle, as an informant for the CIA, while also trying to find her kidnapped boyfriend Alejandro. Based on the upcoming novel Inseparable, by Pamela Bryan. When the novel is available, we will update the show notes here with a link to it. To Live And Die In New Orleans is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, and Dan Benamor. Executive Produced by Pamela Bryan. Based on Pamela Bryan's novel, Inseparable. Written by Anna Weinstein. Story produced and directed by Amanda Toye. Edited, sound designed and mixed by James Scully. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Starring Anne Fernandez as Rosa, Michael Ruesga as Julio, Abraham Luna as Luis, Albie Robles as Monsignor, Anthony Morales as Rafael, Laura Bellomo as Laura, Livia Trevino as Albertina, Ray Carsillo as Kevin, Maya Imani as Victoria, Sixta Morel as Carmen, and Jeff Torres as Alejandro. If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you're listening, and subscribe now for future episodes. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices