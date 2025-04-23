Powered by RND
To Live And Die In New Orleans
To Live And Die In New Orleans

To Live And Die In New Orleans
  • Episode Eight
    Rosa's double life explodes in her face. Based on the upcoming novel Inseparable, by Pamela Bryan.
    26:28
  • Episode Seven
    Kevin's attempt to "blend in" as "Tim Sunderland" goes horribly awry. Based on the upcoming novel Inseparable, by Pamela Bryan.
    24:43
  • Episode Six
    Everyone in Rosa's life comes together to try and stop her. Based on the upcoming novel Inseparable, by Pamela Bryan.
    25:16
  • Episode Five
    Rosa flirts with Rafael, an associate of Julio's that she doesn't know is a convicted murderer, in hopes of getting to Alejandro. Based on the upcoming novel Inseparable, by Pamela Bryan.
    25:20
  • Episode Four
    Rosa begins a new and unexpected phase of her life - working undercover against her own uncle, as an informant for the CIA, while also trying to find her kidnapped boyfriend Alejandro. Based on the upcoming novel Inseparable, by Pamela Bryan.
About To Live And Die In New Orleans

In New Orleans, Rosa Montero’s idyllic life of yoga, cocktails, and romance takes a terrifying turn when her long-lost uncle Julio arrives from Cuba, propelling her into a perilous game of espionage and betrayal as she becomes an unwitting informant for the CIA, trying to prevent her Uncle from assassinating a US Senator.
