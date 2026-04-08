In the final epic battle, Sierra, Beef and Arlo discover the true nature of the Creep and how to defeat it. Welcome to The Weirdness… Middle-schoolers Arlo and Sierra host a podcast dedicated to exploring unexplained phenomena like the Loch Ness Monster, the yeti and the chupacabra.

But they’ve never actually witnessed any of it—until they track down an unusual caller who turns out to be none other than Bigfoot himself. Turns out, the Weirdness is real, and it’s everywhere! Arlo, Sierra, and Bigfoot (aka Beef) set off on a mind-blowing adventure across the globe to find out why the creatures of legends are disappearing.

The Weirdness is produced by Gen-Z Media. For more great shows, visit GZMshows.com.

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.