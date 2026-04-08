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15 episodes
- Hidden Island 2 - Episode 1 "The Moving Island"
Six months have passed since the Robinsons washed up on the fantastical hidden island. But when a mysterious clue suggests they are not alone on the island, Colin, Isabel, and their kids, Jake, Emilia, and Leo will have to decide who they can trust if they have any chance of finally making it back home.
Listen to Hidden Island episode 2 "Not Alone" no! Just look for Imagination Amplified on Apple Podcasts or go to GZMshows.com for more info.
And be sure to hit that FOLLOW button so you don't miss any of the mystery!
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- Introducing... Ruby, Tooth Fairy Detective
Episode 1: The Case of the Wishing Tooth: An Unexpected Partnership
When a dangerous tooth goes missing, the TFBI is thrown into crisis. Ruby, the toughest Detective on the squad and notorious for working alone, is forced to team up with Wren, a nervous tech fairy. Hauled in for questioning and stripped of her badge, she must recount the day it all began…
Listen to Episode 2 RIGHT NOW on Apple Podcasts or for more options, go to GZMshows.com and be sure to follow Ruby, Toothfairy Detective to hear more action and adventure!
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- Episiode 1 "The Treasure"
When 13-year-old Jonas moves into his late Grandpa’s house, he stumbles upon the mystery of a lost treasure that could be worth millions… and finds himself going head to head with a curse!
Want more? Listen to Episode 2 "The Curse" right now on our Imagination Amplified podcast feed and be sure to follow for new episodes coming out every week!
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- Introducing GZM's new podcast, Dogood Detectives staring Nora Dogood and her little brother Trey, Sunshine Bay’s sharpest kid detectives.
Episode 1: The Mystery of the Melted Mint Chip...
When all 47 flavors at Benny’s Sunshine Scoops mysteriously melt overnight, Nora and Trey investigate what caused the power outage…and who knew about it.
Follow Dogood Detectives wherever your listening to this right now, and you cans solve another mystery listening to Episode 2: The Mystery of the Treasure in the Trash, available right now!
And for more great shows and to listen early and ad-free, visit GZMshows.com
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- In the final epic battle, Sierra, Beef and Arlo discover the true nature of the Creep and how to defeat it. Welcome to The Weirdness… Middle-schoolers Arlo and Sierra host a podcast dedicated to exploring unexplained phenomena like the Loch Ness Monster, the yeti and the chupacabra.
But they’ve never actually witnessed any of it—until they track down an unusual caller who turns out to be none other than Bigfoot himself. Turns out, the Weirdness is real, and it’s everywhere! Arlo, Sierra, and Bigfoot (aka Beef) set off on a mind-blowing adventure across the globe to find out why the creatures of legends are disappearing.
The Weirdness is produced by Gen-Z Media. For more great shows, visit GZMshows.com.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The Weirdness
Welcome to The Weirdness… Middle-schoolers Arlo and Sierra host a podcast dedicated to exploring unexplained phenomena like the Loch Ness Monster, the yeti and the chupacabra. But they’ve never actually witnessed any of it—until they track down an unusual caller who turns out to be none other than Bigfoot himself. Turns out, the Weirdness is real, and it’s everywhere! Arlo, Sierra, and Bigfoot (aka Beef) set off on a mind-blowing adventure across the globe to find out why the creatures of legends are disappearing. For more great shows and to listen early and ad-free, visit GZMShows.com.Podcast website
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The Weirdness
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