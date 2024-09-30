Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsLeisureThe Big Fib
Listen to The Big Fib in the App
Listen to The Big Fib in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Big Fib

Podcast The Big Fib
GZM Shows
In the era of fake news, kids need to learn to be able to tell what’s true from what’s false. And what better way to do that than a game show that puts kids in ...
More
LeisureGamesComedyEducation

Available Episodes

5 of 161
  • Cacti
    Can you figure out who's lying about cacti? For more great shows visit GZMshows.com. To hear all episodes of The Big Fib ad-free subscribe now. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    26:00
  • Deserts
    Can you figure out who's lying about deserts? For more great shows visit GZMshows.com. To hear all episodes of The Big Fib ad-free subscribe now. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    28:00
  • Cheetahs
    Can you figure out who's lying about cheetahs? For more great shows visit GZMshows.com. To hear all episodes of The Big Fib ad-free subscribe now. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    28:01
  • A Series of Inaccurate Events - Hot Potato
    A Series of Inaccurate Events Chapter 4: Hot Potato This week on The Big Fib Small Tales, we discover who really stole MEN-D, read “The Joy of Vegan Baking,” recognize an important loophole in pinky promises, and find out how Agent Lapsum first got hooked on “Gilmore Girls.” For more great shows and to listen early and ad-free, visit GZMshows.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    35:32
  • Butterflies
    Can you figure out who's lying about butterflies? For more great shows visit GZMshows.com. To hear all episodes of The Big Fib ad-free subscribe now. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    29:42

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About The Big Fib

In the era of fake news, kids need to learn to be able to tell what’s true from what’s false. And what better way to do that than a game show that puts kids in the driver’s seat, adults on the hot seat, and a sound-effects robot strapped to the roof? Each week, a kid interviews two experts in a particular topic, one of which is a genuine, credentialed expert, the other a liar. Hilarious and fast-paced, the show teaches kids to ask insightful questions, weigh the evidence before them, and trust their guts. For more great shows and to listen early and ad-free, visit GZMshows.com.
Podcast website

Listen to The Big Fib, SmartLess Presents ClueLess and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Big Fib: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:59:05 AM