A Series of Inaccurate Events Chapter 4: Hot Potato This week on The Big Fib Small Tales, we discover who really stole MEN-D, read "The Joy of Vegan Baking," recognize an important loophole in pinky promises, and find out how Agent Lapsum first got hooked on "Gilmore Girls."

About The Big Fib

In the era of fake news, kids need to learn to be able to tell what's true from what's false. And what better way to do that than a game show that puts kids in the driver's seat, adults on the hot seat, and a sound-effects robot strapped to the roof? Each week, a kid interviews two experts in a particular topic, one of which is a genuine, credentialed expert, the other a liar. Hilarious and fast-paced, the show teaches kids to ask insightful questions, weigh the evidence before them, and trust their guts.