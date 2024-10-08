Jess, Dave and Chris (hosts of GZM Rewind) look back at all the shows that came out on GZM Shows in 2024. Happy New Year from all of us and thank you for listening!
12:52
GZM remembers the great Lance Reddick
GZM remembers the great Lance Reddick.
6:37
And Tomorrow...? | 52
In the thrilling and emotional season one finale, Annie faces off with her past and her future while Warbucks’ life changes forever. Ms. Hannigan gets everything she’s ever wanted…or does she?
33:12
Tomorrow Rewind | 51
Join Jess Fisher, Chris Tarry, and David Kreizman (hosts of Six Minutes Rewind) along with special guests Laura Benanti, Lance Reddick, and more as they revisit the first season of Tomorrow and look forward to the season finale next week.
1:25:56
Family Values | 50
Annie and her father finally reunite as she discovers Adam’s true identity. Back home, Ms. Hannigan makes her move on Warbucks Industries.
Annie Warbucks and Agatha Hannigan, two names forever connected by events that made one of them the richest girl in the world…and sent the other to prison.
Tomorrow is an original, scripted series set in a post-pandemic New York City, five years after “little orphan” Annie was adopted by billionaire Oliver Warbucks (Lance Reddick, The Wire, Fringe). Now 15, Annie (Abbie Grace Levi), a singer-songwriter/influencer extraordinaire, is about to face the biggest test of her signature positivity when a mystery rocks the Warbucks empire. Annie must rely on her pals from the orphanage, Molly, Tessie and Pepper, and her artificial intelligence “butler” Drake (Alan Ruck, Succession) to save her family.
Agatha Hannigan (Tony Award winner Laura Benanti) has spent five years in prison, revisiting her bad choices and stewing about the billionaire and his adopted daughter who put her behind bars. Finally released back into society, Hannigan will have to decide: Does she want to turn her life around, or does she want revenge?
From Gen-Z Media, creators of the Peabody Award-winning The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel and the hit family podcast, Six Minutes, Tomorrow combines the heart, humor and hope of the original stage play with elements of serialized mystery and high stakes adventure. Featuring fresh takes on beloved songs and a star-studded cast, it’s a modern story for all the many generations who grew up on “Annie.”
Created and produced by David Kreizman, Ben Strouse and Chris Tarry at Gen-Z Media. Story by David Kreizman and Ben Strouse. Written by David Kreizman, Ben Strouse, Donna Swajeski and Marla Kanelos. Producer: Claire McClanahan. Original music and arrangements by Chris Tarry, Jennifer Rowekamp, and David Molloy. Sound design, mixing, and editing by Chris Tarry with voice editing and additional sound design by Darian Newsome. Annie vocals by Haley Klinkhammer. Directed by David Kreizman and Claire McClanahan. Additional voice direction by Michelle Tattenbaum. Based on story and characters from the musical “Annie” by Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin and Thomas Meehan.
