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27 episodes
- We’d like to share another fiction podcast we think you’ll like, Radiotopia Presents: Red for Revolution, a six-part audio drama centering intergenerational stories of Black women, queer love, and liberation.
Meet Jazmine, an 18-year-old grappling with her queer identity, first crush, and the delicate task of mending her relationship with her homophobic mother. As she seeks solace and guidance from her grandmother, listeners are transported back to 1971, to follow the passionate love affair between jazz singer Lorraine Giovanni and activist Ella Ali. Two remarkable women from vastly different backgrounds, with opposing political views and living oceans apart, embark on a romance that defies all conventions.
Red for Revolution stars Jordan Hull, Loretta Devine, S. Epatha Merkerson, Rutina Wesley, Renée Wilson, Alimi Ballard, Jennifer Beals, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Danny Glover, Vanessa E. Williams, adrienne maree brown, Caro Guzmán, Don Daniels, and many others.
Learn more at radiotopiapresents.fm and discover more shows from across the Radiotopia network at radiotopia.fm.
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The Incident at Ong's Hat from the creators of Passenger List and The Polybius Conspiracy01/20/2023 | 2 mins.Ong’s Hat is rumored to have once been the site of a gateway to another dimension. After meeting on a forum devoted to the urban legend, yoga instructor Sarah Larsen, and academic Charlie Brill, go on a road trip to the New Jersey Pine Barrens where a group of renegade Princeton professors had once conducted quantum physics and chaos theory experiments to discover a new theory for dimensional travel. When Sarah disappears, Charlie finds himself at the center of a mystery.
Corey Brill (The Walking Dead) stars in this docu-thriller for Radio 4 and BBC Sounds from the makers of The Polybius Conspiracy and Passenger List.
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- Radiotopia is thrilled to bring you another show from the creators of Passenger List — MUMBAI CRIME. Enjoy episode 1 from the first season, then head over to the Mumbai Crime feed to subscribe and listen to episode 2.
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Thomas is a contestant on the hit Indian TV show “Who Will Win A Billion”...As he ponders over the first question, his thoughts drift back to his childhood in Delhi – a baby abandoned on the steps of a church and brought up by well-meaning priest, Father Francis, until he is abandoned yet again
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- This week we’re featuring the series The AM Archives, created by Passenger List writer Lauren Shippen. It’s a spinoff of her hit series, The Bright Sessions.
To hear The AM Archives in full, subscribe to The Bright Sessions feed.
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- We’d like to share another fiction podcast we think you’ll like, from our fellow Radiotopia show The Truth.
In a post-apocalyptic world, a young woman faces her fears of the outside world in order to save her sister.
Written by Mary McDonnell, and produced by Jonathan Mitchell. Associate produced by Sophie Yalkezian and Cara Ehlenfeldt.
Performed by Marisa Brau, Jessica Morgan, James Dwyer, Gregory Jones, and Rachel Botchan.
Other episodes in the “Hum” series on The Truth:
EPISODE 2: INTO THE HUM - http://www.thetruthpodcast.com/story/2020/9/9/into-the-hum
EPISODE 3: SHADOW OF THE HUM - http://www.thetruthpodcast.com/story/2021/10/2/shadowofthehum
EPSIODE 4: ECHO OF THE HUM - http://www.thetruthpodcast.com/story/2021/23/6/echoofthehum
For more info and to subscribe: http://thetruthpodcast.com
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About Passenger List
Atlantic Flight 702 has disappeared mid-flight between London and New York with 256 passengers on board. Kaitlin Le (Kelly Marie Tran), a college student whose twin brother vanished with the flight, is determined to uncover the truth. Passenger List is a mystery thriller podcast from PRX’s Radiotopia.Podcast website
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Passenger List
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