We’d like to share another fiction podcast we think you’ll like, Radiotopia Presents: Red for Revolution, a six-part audio drama centering intergenerational stories of Black women, queer love, and liberation.



Meet Jazmine, an 18-year-old grappling with her queer identity, first crush, and the delicate task of mending her relationship with her homophobic mother. As she seeks solace and guidance from her grandmother, listeners are transported back to 1971, to follow the passionate love affair between jazz singer Lorraine Giovanni and activist Ella Ali. Two remarkable women from vastly different backgrounds, with opposing political views and living oceans apart, embark on a romance that defies all conventions.

Red for Revolution stars Jordan Hull, Loretta Devine, S. Epatha Merkerson, Rutina Wesley, Renée Wilson, Alimi Ballard, Jennifer Beals, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Danny Glover, Vanessa E. Williams, adrienne maree brown, Caro Guzmán, Don Daniels, and many others.

Learn more at radiotopiapresents.fm and discover more shows from across the Radiotopia network at radiotopia.fm.



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