The Lost Sci-Fi Podcast - Vintage Sci-Fi Short Stories

The Invisible Enemy by Arnold Castle- Short Science Fiction Story From the 1950s
At fifteen he was sent to war to fight an enemy he couldn't understand. But more puzzling was the victory to be won—after he met defeat! The Invisible Enemy by Arnold Castle, that’s next on The Lost Sci-Fi Podcast.Once again we are narrating a story by an author that we know almost nothing about. Arnold Castle wrote four stories that were published from 1954 to 1960 and today’s story was his first.From Imagination Stories of Science and Fantasy in October 1954 we will find our story on page 80, The Invisible Enemy by Arnold Castle…Next on The Lost Sci-Fi Podcast, She'd paid good money to see the inevitable… and then had to work to make it happen! A Little Journey by Ray Bradbury.☕ Buy Me a Coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/scottsVYouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@VintageSciFiAudiobooksFacebook - https://www.facebook.com/TheLostSciFiPodcastTwitter - https://twitter.com/lost_sci_fi=========================== ❤️ ❤️ Thanks to All Our Listeners Who Bought Us a Coffee$200 Someone$75 James Van Maanenberg$50 Anonymous Listener$25 Craig Hamilton, Dave Wiseman, Bromite Thrip, Marwin de Haan, Future Space Engineer, Fressie, Kevin Eckert, Stephen Kagan, James Van Maanenberg, Irma Stolfo, Josh Jennings, Leber8tr, Conrad Chaffee, Anonymous Listener$15 Someone, Carolyn Guthleben, Patrick McLendon, Curious Jon, Buz C., Fressie, Anonymous Listener$10 Anonymous Listener$5 Timothy Buckley, Andre'a, Martin Brown, Ron McFarlan, Tif Love, Chrystene, Richard Hoffman, Anonymous Listener Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
23:52
The Alien Dies at Dawn by Robert Silverberg - Sci-Fi Short Stories From the 1950s
Kendall Stone had twelve hours to save a thousand lives. It wasn't much time, especially since someone was making sure he didn't use it! The Alien Dies at Dawn by Robert Silverberg, that’s next on The Lost Sci-Fi Podcast.Special thanks to Timothy Buckley who bough us a coffee. “Have a nice holiday Scott.” Thanks Timothy, in fact while you're listening to this we are on holiday in Barcelona Spain where we will soon board a cruise ship for a two week transatlantic cruise. We appreciate you Timothy and thanks for the coffee!If you would like to buy us a coffee there is a link in the description.☕ Buy Me a Coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/scottsVFrom Imagination Stories of Science and Fantasy in December 1956, turn to page 64, The Alien Dies at Dawn by Robert Silverberg…Next on The Lost Sci-Fi Podcast, At fifteen he was sent to war to fight an enemy he couldn't understand. But more puzzling was the victory to be won—after he met defeat! The Invisible Enemy by Arnold Castle.☕ Buy Me a Coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/scottsVYouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@VintageSciFiAudiobooksFacebook - https://www.facebook.com/TheLostSciFiPodcastTwitter - https://twitter.com/lost_sci_fi=========================== ❤️ ❤️ Thanks to All Our Listeners Who Bought Us a Coffee$200 Someone$75 James Van Maanenberg$50 Anonymous Listener$25 Craig Hamilton, Dave Wiseman, Bromite Thrip, Marwin de Haan, Future Space Engineer, Fressie, Kevin Eckert, Stephen Kagan, James Van Maanenberg, Irma Stolfo, Josh Jennings, Leber8tr, Conrad Chaffee, Anonymous Listener$15 Someone, Carolyn Guthleben, Patrick McLendon, Curious Jon, Buz C., Fressie, Anonymous Listener$10 Anonymous Listener$5 Timothy Buckley, Andre'a, Martin Brown, Ron McFarlan, Tif Love, Chrystene, Richard Hoffman, Anonymous Listener Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
27:53
Shipping Clerk by William Morrison - Short Sci Fi Story From the 1950s
If Ollie knew the work he was doing, he would have resigned—if resigning were possible! Shipping Clerk by William Morrison, that’s next on The Lost Sci-Fi Podcast.William Morrison, whose real name was Joseph Samachson, has been on the podcast several times. You’ve heard his stories Unwelcomed Visitor, Spoken For, Task of Kayin, Monster and The Addicts, but we haven’t heard from him in a year an half. From Galaxy Science Fiction Magazine in June 1952, let’s turn to page 108, Shipping Clerk by William Morrison…Next on The Lost Sci-Fi Podcast, Kendall Stone had twelve hours to save a thousand lives. It wasn't much time, especially since someone was making sure he didn't use it! The Alien Dies at Dawn by Robert Silverberg.☕ Buy Me a Coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/scottsVYouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@VintageSciFiAudiobooksFacebook - https://www.facebook.com/TheLostSciFiPodcastTwitter - https://twitter.com/lost_sci_fi=========================== ❤️ ❤️ Thanks to All Our Listeners Who Bought Us a Coffee$200 Someone$75 James Van Maanenberg$50 Anonymous Listener$25 Craig Hamilton, Dave Wiseman, Bromite Thrip, Marwin de Haan, Future Space Engineer, Fressie, Kevin Eckert, Stephen Kagan, James Van Maanenberg, Irma Stolfo, Josh Jennings, Leber8tr, Conrad Chaffee, Anonymous Listener$15 Someone, Carolyn Guthleben, Patrick McLendon, Curious Jon, Buz C., Fressie, Anonymous Listener$10 Anonymous Listener$5 Andre'a, Martin Brown, Ron McFarlan, Tif Love, Chrystene, Richard Hoffman, Anonymous Listener Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
40:10
Finis by Frank Lillie Pollock - Apocalyptic Science Fiction
A story of the last dawn that human eyes would ever see… Finis by Frank Lillie Pollock, that’s next on The Lost Sci-Fi Podcast.Thanks to Andre’a for buying us a coffee. She says, “Thank you once again. This story is one of my favourites. Respectfully, Andre'a from Melbourne Australia.” Thank you Andre’a. If you’d like to buy us a coffee there is a link in the description.Ever heard of Frank Lillie Pollock? I hadn’t until I came across this story. The first pronunciation of the title to our story in Merriam Webster pronounces it Finis, another pronunciation is Finis. However you choose to pronounce it, it is an interesting story. Frank Lillie Pollock was born in Canada or in Tennessee, there are conflicting reports, in 1876. He may have written more than 40 short stories but we’re not sure about that either. The story you are about to hear is his most famous which was also known as The Last Dawn.Originally published in Argosy magazine in June 1906, Finis by Frank Lillie Pollock…Next on The Lost Sci-Fi Podcast, If Ollie knew the work he was doing, he would have resigned—if resigning were possible! Shipping Clerk by William Morrison.☕ Buy Me a Coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/scottsVYouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@VintageSciFiAudiobooksFacebook - https://www.facebook.com/TheLostSciFiPodcastTwitter - https://twitter.com/lost_sci_fi=========================== ❤️ ❤️ Thanks to All Our Listeners Who Bought Us a Coffee$200 Someone$75 James Van Maanenberg$50 Anonymous Listener$25 Craig Hamilton, Dave Wiseman, Bromite Thrip, Marwin de Haan, Future Space Engineer, Fressie, Kevin Eckert, Stephen Kagan, James Van Maanenberg, Irma Stolfo, Josh Jennings, Leber8tr, Conrad Chaffee, Anonymous Listener$15 Someone, Carolyn Guthleben, Patrick McLendon, Curious Jon, Buz C., Fressie, Anonymous Listener$10 Anonymous Listener$5 Andre'a, Martin Brown, Ron McFarlan, Tif Love, Chrystene, Richard Hoffman, Anonymous Listener Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
30:30
The Space Beasts by Clifford D. Simak - Science Fiction Short Story From the 1940s
There is no life in space–can’t be, because there’s no air. But that undeniable fact loses point when your own existence is threatened by that life which can’t exist. The Space Beasts by Clifford D. Simak, that’s next on The Lost Sci-Fi Podcast.Clifford D. Simak is one of my favorite vintage sci-fi authors and we get a lot of requests for his stories. Today's story was written early in his career before any of his novels and comes from Astonishing Stories in April 1940, turn to page 6, The Space Beasts by Clifford D. Simak…Next on The Lost Sci-Fi Podcast, A story of the last dawn that human eyes would ever see… Finis by Frank Lillie Pollock.☕ Buy Me a Coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/scottsVYouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@VintageSciFiAudiobooksFacebook - https://www.facebook.com/TheLostSciFiPodcastTwitter - https://twitter.com/lost_sci_fi=========================== ❤️ ❤️ Thanks to All Our Listeners Who Bought Us a Coffee$200 Someone$75 James Van Maanenberg$50 Anonymous Listener$25 Craig Hamilton, Dave Wiseman, Bromite Thrip, Marwin de Haan, Future Space Engineer, Fressie, Kevin Eckert, Stephen Kagan, James Van Maanenberg, Irma Stolfo, Josh Jennings, Leber8tr, Conrad Chaffee, Anonymous Listener$15 Someone, Carolyn Guthleben, Patrick McLendon, Curious Jon, Buz C., Fressie, Anonymous Listener$10 Anonymous Listener$5 Martin Brown, Ron McFarlan, Tif Love, Chrystene, Richard Hoffman, Anonymous Listener Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
About The Lost Sci-Fi Podcast - Vintage Sci-Fi Short Stories
Step aboard our cosmic vessel and embark on a thrilling journey through the annals of science fiction history. Delve into the realms of imagination with us as we traverse the vast expanses of the solar system, encountering aliens, robots, and spacefaring brigands amidst the twinkling stars. Our spacefaring odyssey takes us beyond the confines of light-years, venturing into the unknown to unveil the secrets of distant planets and the enigmatic beings that inhabit them.Join us three times a week as we unearth timeless tales penned by the luminaries of vintage sci-fi literature. From the visionary minds of Philip K. Dick to the poetic prose of Ray Bradbury, from the boundless imagination of Isaac Asimov to the pioneering works of H. G. Wells, Arthur C. Clarke, Harlan Ellison, Fritz Leiber, Alan E. Nourse, Frederik Pohl, and countless others, we bring you short stories that have shaped the genre for generations.Prepare to journey back in time, sixty, a hundred years, or more, to an era when these awe-inspiring narratives first graced the pages of pulp magazines and sci-fi anthologies. Yet, paradoxically, our destination often lies in the distant future, where the echoes of these literary marvels continue to resonate.Guiding us through this celestial voyage is our narrator, Scott Miller, who serves as your companion and guide as we traverse the cosmos, exploring the wonders of yesteryear and the possibilities of tomorrow. Join us as we navigate the depths of space and time, embarking on an adventure that transcends the boundaries of imagination. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.