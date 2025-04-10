Maya Sugarman joins James Kim to talk about their new podcast, Magnificent Jerk, from Apple TV+ and Pineapple Street Studios. The documentary series follows Maya on a journey to discover who her uncle really was. Starting with a box of his forgotten screenplays, the series sees her discovering that he was a member of a Chinese gang who went to jail before turning his life story into the Crazy Six screenplay (albeit with a few twists). Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
25:17
EP. 6: Ending
This is where the story ends. MOONFACE is created, directed, and written by James Kim. The writers includes Mary Knauf, Daniel Lamphear, Julian Park, Shay Martin, and Tricia Tongco. Marketing by Meggan Ellingboe. Podcast Artwork by Chava Sanchez. Sound Design by Artin Aroutounians. Engineering and Original Score by Andrew Eapen with music from his band Oyster Kids. The end credits song is “Nililiya” by Joyce Kwon.CAST:Joel Kim Booster......PAULEsther Moon......GINAMildred Marie Langford......SHAYLARemy Ortiz......DANNYTodd Masterson......RYANTaylor Coffman......STEPHANIENaomi Ko......ZOCasey O'Brien......WARRENVivian Yoon......CLAIREJames Bak......PAUL'S DADChris Yejin......GINA'S MOMOther actors in this episode include Joe Kim, Tricia Tongco, and Oscar Cha. Special Thanks to ViJay Singh, Andrew Ahn, Andy Chavez, Brooke Iskra, Elyssa Dudley, Alyssa Jeong Perry, and Joe Kim. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
22:37
EP. 5: Breathing
Paul takes a deep breath. MOONFACE is created, directed, and written by James Kim. The writers include Mary Knauf, Daniel Lamphear, Julian Park, Shay Martin, and Tricia Tongco. Marketing by Meggan Ellingboe. Podcast Artwork by Chava Sanchez. Sound Design by Artin Aroutounians. Engineering and Original Score by Andrew Eapen. The end credits song is “Paul” by Big Thief.CAST:Joel Kim Booster......PAULEsther Moon......GINATodd Masterson......RYANTaylor Coffman......STEPHANIENaomi Ko......ZOCasey O'Brien......WARRENKristina Gerber......SERVERVivian Yoon......CLAIRESpecial Thanks to ViJay Singh, Andrew Ahn, Andy Chavez, Brooke Iskra, Elyssa Dudley, Alyssa Jeong Perry, and Joe Kim. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
21:39
EP. 4: Dancing
Paul goes dancing. MOONFACE is created, directed, and written by James Kim. The writers include Mary Knauf, Daniel Lamphear, Julian Park, Shay Martin, and Tricia Tongco. Marketing by Meggan Ellingboe. Podcast Artwork by Chava Sanchez. Sound Design by Artin Aroutounians. Engineering and Original Score by Andrew Eapen with music from his band Oyster Kids. The song "Gou Talk" by Peggy Gou is featured in the club scene. The end credits song is “BAGS” by Clairo.CAST:Joel Kim Booster......PAULEsther Moon......GINAMildred Marie Langford......SHAYLARemy Ortiz......DANNYTodd Masterson......RYANTaylor Coffman......STEPHANIENaomi Ko......ZOCasey O'Brien......WARRENTaeho K......YOUNG PAULJeanne Heo......MS KIMBrian Lee......KEVINVivian Yoon......CLAIRESpecial Thanks to ViJay Singh, Andrew Ahn, Andy Chavez, Brooke Iskra, Elyssa Dudley, Alyssa Jeong Perry, and Joe Kim. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
24:35
EP. 3: Eating
Paul goes to a dinner. MOONFACE is created, directed, and written by James Kim. The writers include Mary Knauf, Daniel Lamphear, Julian Park, Shay Martin, and Tricia Tongco. Marketing by Meggan Ellingboe. Podcast Artwork by Chava Sanchez. Sound Design by Artin Aroutounians. Engineering and Original Score by Andrew Eapen with music from his band Oyster Kids. The end credits song is “HEART IN YOUR HEARTBREAK” by The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart.CAST:Joel Kim Booster......PAULEsther Moon......GINAMildred Marie Langford......SHAYLARemy Ortiz......DANNYTodd Masterson......RYANTaylor Coffman......STEPHANIENaomi Ko......ZOCasey O'Brien......WARRENTaeho K......YOUNG PAULJames Bak......PAUL'S DADBrooke Iskra......STUDENTJacquelin Lorraine Schofield......JACKIESpecial Thanks to ViJay Singh, Andrew Ahn, Andy Chavez, Brooke Iskra, Elyssa Dudley, Alyssa Jeong Perry, and Joe Kim. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
A fiction show about a Korean American son (Joel Kim Booster) who wants to come out to his mom (Esther Moon), but can't because they don't speak the same language. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.