Introducing: Magnificent Jerk with Maya Sugarman

Maya Sugarman joins James Kim to talk about their new podcast, Magnificent Jerk, from Apple TV+ and Pineapple Street Studios. The documentary series follows Maya on a journey to discover who her uncle really was. Starting with a box of his forgotten screenplays, the series sees her discovering that he was a member of a Chinese gang who went to jail before turning his life story into the Crazy Six screenplay (albeit with a few twists). Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.