Step into a kaleidoscope of terror and decadence with The Key Party Massacre, the mind-bending first episode of Season 2 of the hit podcast Baron Sordor's Theatre of the Doomed !Set in an isolated mansion during the swinging 1960s, the rock band The Velvet Experience is invited to perform at the most exclusive celebrity party in the world. The biggest stars gather for a night of experimentation, debauchery, and unbridled excess fueled by LSD. But when the walls between reality and terror begin to dissolve, an evening of psychedelic fun descends into a blood-soaked nightmare.This twisted tale of hedonism and horror stars the iconic John LaZar (Beyond the Valley of the Dolls, Deathstalker 2) as The Benefactor, an enigmatic and sinister figure dripping with Z-Man energy. Joining him is the legendary Jeff Martin, frontman of The Tea Party, reprising his spellbinding role as the ominous Baron Sordor.Light the incense, dim the lights, and prepare to lose yourself in the Technicolor nightmare that is Theatre of the Doomed . Let the trip begin!Starring - Felicity Jurd - Kristian Schmid - Septimus Caton - Bretany Amber - Ash Burton - Special Guest Stars John LaZar as The Benefactor & Jeff Martin as Baron Sordor - Produced - Aaron Harvie - Natalie Harvie - Recorded at King Sound Studio – Engineer - Nick Bird - Casting - Citizen Jane Casting – Script Editor- Karen Lateo – Music - Il Terrori Notturni - Written & Directed - Aaron Harvie for more head to www.bloodbrainsandaliens.com
The Satanic Rites of Ashley St Ives
Ashley St. Ives is a mysterious girl who has spent most of her life in an asylum. Mute and communicating only through toy letter tiles, she is transferred to the LaVey Reformatory for Wayward Girls on her eighteenth birthday. There, she faces torment and bullying from the students and is terrorized by the headmistress, Sister Edith Kelly. However, Ashley harbors a secret gift: the ability to see the future, an extraordinary power that will lead to a fiery showdown between good and evil.Starring - Kristian Schmid - Felicity Jurd - Virginie Laverdure - Bretany Amber - Septimus Caton & Special Guest Star Jeff Martin as Baron Sordor.Produced - Aaron Harvie & Natalie Harvie - Recorded at King Sound Studio - Engineer - Nick Bird - Edited by - Aaron Harvie - Casting - Citizen Jane Casting - Special Dialogue Consultant - David Gunn- Music - Il Terrori Notturni - Written & Directed - Aaron Harvie
The Infernal Circle of Eternal Return Part 3
A breakthrough in the case brings Brady Hitchcock one step closer to rescuing Abby Robbins and uncovering the identity of the elusive serial killer known as the Monster. But as he races to save the girl, time begins to run short, and his tenuous grip on reality finally slips away. Brady's relentless pursuit leads him to the very heart of evil in a horrifying final confrontation, as the epic conclusion to one of the most terrifying podcasts of all time comes to an end.
The Infernal Circle of Eternal Return Part 2
Brady Hitchcock struggles to maintain his sanity as he is drawn deeper and deeper down into the never-ending whirlpool of eternal return. His mind reels as he relives the same horrific day again and again, and no matter how hard he tries to try and change it, he simply cannot escape his hellish reality. But as hope fades and all seems lost, he realises that to save himself, he must first save young Abby Robbins from the terrifying grip of The Monster.
The Infernal Circle of Eternal Return Part 1
What if what we see every day isn't real... what if reality is just a delusion, a cruel trick played by our cosmic creator and we are doomed to live the same life, make the same mistakes over and over again?1976. Divorced, alcoholic and struggling with addiction, police detective Brady Hitchcock is a man clinging to the last strands of his sanity. When a young girl is snatched from the street by a brutal child murder known only as The Monster, Brady Hitchcock has less than twenty-four hours to save her from a torturous fate. But as he delves deeper into the case and the killer's twisted pathology, he finds himself descending into an inescapable maze of the mind where he is confronted with a truth too terrifying to comprehend. The Infernal Circle of Eternal Return... one person's reality is everyone else's nightmare. Starring - Septimus Caton- Kristian Schmid- Jacinta Stapleton - Kieton Beilby- Felicity Jurd -Lilly Bader - Aaron Harvie & Special Guest Star Jeff Martin as Baron Sordor – Produced - Aaron Harvie - Natalie Harvie & Lilly Bader – Recorded at King Sound Studio – Engineer - Nick Bird – Casting - Citizen Jane Casting – Music - Il Terrori Notturni – Written & Directed - Aaron Harvie
