The Key Party Massacre

Step into a kaleidoscope of terror and decadence with The Key Party Massacre, the mind-bending first episode of Season 2 of the hit podcast Baron Sordor's Theatre of the Doomed !Set in an isolated mansion during the swinging 1960s, the rock band The Velvet Experience is invited to perform at the most exclusive celebrity party in the world. The biggest stars gather for a night of experimentation, debauchery, and unbridled excess fueled by LSD. But when the walls between reality and terror begin to dissolve, an evening of psychedelic fun descends into a blood-soaked nightmare.This twisted tale of hedonism and horror stars the iconic John LaZar (Beyond the Valley of the Dolls, Deathstalker 2) as The Benefactor, an enigmatic and sinister figure dripping with Z-Man energy. Joining him is the legendary Jeff Martin, frontman of The Tea Party, reprising his spellbinding role as the ominous Baron Sordor.Light the incense, dim the lights, and prepare to lose yourself in the Technicolor nightmare that is Theatre of the Doomed . Let the trip begin!Starring - Felicity Jurd - Kristian Schmid - Septimus Caton - Bretany Amber - Ash Burton - Special Guest Stars John LaZar as The Benefactor & Jeff Martin as Baron Sordor - Produced - Aaron Harvie - Natalie Harvie - Recorded at King Sound Studio – Engineer - Nick Bird - Casting - Citizen Jane Casting – Script Editor- Karen Lateo – Music - Il Terrori Notturni - Written & Directed - Aaron Harvie for more head to www.bloodbrainsandaliens.com