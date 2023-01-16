Chapter Ten: Ultimate Power
Doctor Doom and Valeria harness the ultimate power of the Cosmic Cube to take them back to the day it all began. With Judy Stark clad in Iron Man armor, Star-Lord, Hawkeye and Black Widow infiltrate the Baxter Building for a final standoff with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.Marvel's Wastelanders is the sixth and final installment in the “Marvel's Wastelanders” audio epic. Starring Dylan Baker as Doctor Doom, Timothy Busfield as Star-Lord, Stephen Lang as Hawkeye, Robert Patrick as Wolverine, and Susan Sarandon as Black Widow. Featuring performances by Eva Amurri as Yelena Belova, Craig Bierko as Captain America, Cherise Boothe as Jean Grey, Amber Gray as Judy Stark, Daniel Jenkins as Super-Adaptoid, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Valeria Richards, Nadine Malouf as Cora, Danny McCarthy as Iron Man, James Meredith as Reed Richards, Jaden Michael as Franklin Richards, Jeff Perry as Narrator, Clarke Peters as Professor X, James Saito as Baron Zemo, Tracie Thoms as Kate Bishop, and Larry Yando as Mad Thinker. Additional performances in this episode by Gina Daniels as Invisible Woman, Ramiz Monsef as Groot, Gabe Ruiz as Human Torch, and Thom Sesma as The Thing. Directed by Kimberly Senior. Original sound design by One Thousand Birds. Original music by Lindsay Jones. Story by Mark Waid. Written by Mark Waid. Learn more at marvel.com/wastelanders.