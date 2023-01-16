Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Marvel's Wastelanders

Marvel's Wastelanders

Podcast Marvel's Wastelanders
Podcast Marvel's Wastelanders

Marvel's Wastelanders

Marvel & SiriusXM
Wolverine, Black Widow, Star-Lord, Hawkeye, and Doctor Doom will team up to stop Valeria Richards. She is the smartest woman on Earth, immortal and lonely beyond reason.
Wolverine, Black Widow, Star-Lord, Hawkeye, and Doctor Doom will team up to stop Valeria Richards. She is the smartest woman on Earth, immortal and lonely beyon... More

  • Chapter Ten: Ultimate Power
    Doctor Doom and Valeria harness the ultimate power of the Cosmic Cube to take them back to the day it all began. With Judy Stark clad in Iron Man armor, Star-Lord, Hawkeye and Black Widow infiltrate the Baxter Building for a final standoff with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.Marvel's Wastelanders is the sixth and final installment in the “Marvel's Wastelanders” audio epic. Starring Dylan Baker as Doctor Doom, Timothy Busfield as Star-Lord, Stephen Lang as Hawkeye, Robert Patrick as Wolverine, and Susan Sarandon as Black Widow. Featuring performances by Eva Amurri as Yelena Belova, Craig Bierko as Captain America, Cherise Boothe as Jean Grey, Amber Gray as Judy Stark, Daniel Jenkins as Super-Adaptoid, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Valeria Richards, Nadine Malouf as Cora, Danny McCarthy as Iron Man, James Meredith as Reed Richards, Jaden Michael as Franklin Richards, Jeff Perry as Narrator, Clarke Peters as Professor X, James Saito as Baron Zemo, Tracie Thoms as Kate Bishop, and Larry Yando as Mad Thinker. Additional performances in this episode by Gina Daniels as Invisible Woman, Ramiz Monsef as Groot, Gabe Ruiz as Human Torch, and Thom Sesma as The Thing. Directed by Kimberly Senior. Original sound design by One Thousand Birds. Original music by Lindsay Jones. Story by Mark Waid. Written by Mark Waid. Learn more at marvel.com/wastelanders. 
    2/6/2023
    43:25
  • Chapter Nine: Crossfire
    Star-Lord, Hawkeye, Black Widow and Judy Stark lean into the reality warping abilities of the Cosmic Cube to battle it out in a distorted reality. Doctor Doom exacts a long-awaited revenge, only to face a cosmically-enhanced Valeria Richards.Marvel's Wastelanders is the sixth and final installment in the “Marvel's Wastelanders” audio epic. Starring Dylan Baker as Doctor Doom, Timothy Busfield as Star-Lord, Stephen Lang as Hawkeye, Robert Patrick as Wolverine, and Susan Sarandon as Black Widow. Featuring performances by Eva Amurri as Yelena Belova, Craig Bierko as Captain America, Cherise Boothe as Jean Grey, Amber Gray as Judy Stark, Daniel Jenkins as Super-Adaptoid, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Valeria Richards, Nadine Malouf as Cora, Danny McCarthy as Iron Man, James Meredith as Reed Richards, Jaden Michael as Franklin Richards, Jeff Perry as Narrator, Clarke Peters as Professor X, James Saito as Baron Zemo, Tracie Thoms as Kate Bishop, and Larry Yando as Mad Thinker. Additional performances in this episode by Gina Daniels as Invisible Woman, Melissa Gilbert as Elevator Voice, Gabe Ruiz as Human Torch, and Thom Sesma as The Thing. Directed by Kimberly Senior. Original sound design by One Thousand Birds. Original music by Lindsay Jones. Story by Mark Waid. Written by Mark Waid. Learn more at marvel.com/wastelanders. 
    1/30/2023
    38:06
  • Chapter Eight: Shattered
    With Star-Lord and Black Widow getting pulled deeper and deeper into the Cosmic Cube’s reality, Wolverine decides to take things into his own hands in order to free his friends.Marvel's Wastelanders is the sixth and final installment in the “Marvel's Wastelanders” audio epic. Starring Dylan Baker as Doctor Doom, Timothy Busfield as Star-Lord, Stephen Lang as Hawkeye, Robert Patrick as Wolverine, and Susan Sarandon as Black Widow. Featuring performances by Eva Amurri as Yelena Belova, Craig Bierko as Captain America, Cherise Boothe as Jean Grey, Amber Gray as Judy Stark, Daniel Jenkins as Super-Adaptoid, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Valeria Richards, Nadine Malouf as Cora, Danny McCarthy as Iron Man, James Meredith as Reed Richards, Jaden Michael as Franklin Richards, Jeff Perry as Narrator, Clarke Peters as Professor X, James Saito as Baron Zemo, Tracie Thoms as Kate Bishop, and Larry Yando as Mad Thinker. Directed by Kimberly Senior. Original sound design by One Thousand Birds. Original music by Lindsay Jones. Story by Mark Waid. Written by Nick Bernardone. Learn more at marvel.com/wastelanders.
    1/23/2023
    37:37
  • Chapter Seven: Fractured
    At Avenger’s Mansion, the heroes are pulled into the Cosmic Cube’s reality, each of them sent to a different version of the past to face their demons.Marvel's Wastelanders is the sixth and final installment in the “Marvel's Wastelanders” audio epic. Starring Dylan Baker as Doctor Doom, Timothy Busfield as Star-Lord, Stephen Lang as Hawkeye, Robert Patrick as Wolverine, and Susan Sarandon as Black Widow. Featuring performances by Eva Amurri as Yelena Belova, Craig Bierko as Captain America, Cherise Boothe as Jean Grey, Amber Gray as Judy Stark, Daniel Jenkins as Super-Adaptoid, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Valeria Richards, Nadine Malouf as Cora, Danny McCarthy as Iron Man, James Meredith as Reed Richards, Jaden Michael as Franklin Richards, Jeff Perry as Narrator, Clarke Peters as Professor X, James Saito as Baron Zemo, Tracie Thoms as Kate Bishop, and Larry Yando as Mad Thinker. Additional performances in this episode by Shane Kenyon as Thug, Liz Sharpe as Civilian, Joe Morton as Ringmaster, and Chris Elliott as Rocket. Directed by Kimberly Senior. Original sound design by One Thousand Birds. Original music by Lindsay Jones. Story by Mark Waid. Written by Nick Bernardone. Learn more at marvel.com/wastelanders.
    1/16/2023
    33:28
  • Chapter Six: Assembled
    Valeria holds her ground, while Hawkeye and Black Widow make amends. Judy Stark doubles down on her play for the presidency against the Super-Adaptoid. The heroes assemble in Avengers Mansion to make a plan.Marvel's Wastelanders is the sixth and final installment in the “Marvel's Wastelanders” audio epic. Starring Dylan Baker as Doctor Doom, Timothy Busfield as Star-Lord, Stephen Lang as Hawkeye, Robert Patrick as Wolverine, and Susan Sarandon as Black Widow. Featuring performances by Eva Amurri as Yelena Belova, Craig Bierko as Captain America, Cherise Boothe as Jean Grey, Amber Gray as Judy Stark, Daniel Jenkins as Super-Adaptoid, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Valeria Richards, Nadine Malouf as Cora, Danny McCarthy as Iron Man, James Meredith as Reed Richards, Jaden Michael as Franklin Richards, Jeff Perry as Narrator, Clarke Peters as Professor X, James Saito as Baron Zemo, Tracie Thoms as Kate Bishop, and Larry Yando as Mad Thinker. Additional performances in this episode by Deanna Meyers as AI Interface and Gabe Ruiz as Human Torch. Directed by Kimberly Senior. Original sound design by One Thousand Birds. Original music by Lindsay Jones. Story by Mark Waid. Written by Nick Bernardone. Learn more at marvel.com/wastelanders.
    1/9/2023
    30:42

About Marvel's Wastelanders

Wolverine, Black Widow, Star-Lord, Hawkeye, and Doctor Doom will team up to stop Valeria Richards. She is the smartest woman on Earth, immortal and lonely beyond reason. After surviving a rain of nuclear missiles in Southern California and gaining possession of the reality warping Cosmic Cube, she was driven to the brink of madness. Something mysterious is unfolding in this irradiated “Dead Zone” and it’s up to our heroes to find out what, and to stop Valeria from committing an act of ultimate evil. Marvel's Wastelanders is the sixth and final installment in the “Marvel's Wastelanders” audio epic. Starring Dylan Baker as Doctor Doom, Timothy Busfield as Star-Lord, Stephen Lang as Hawkeye, Robert Patrick as Wolverine, and Susan Sarandon as Black Widow. Directed by Kimberly Senior. Original sound design by One Thousand Birds. Original music by Lindsay Jones. Story by Mark Waid. Written by Nick Bernardone, J Holtham, and Mark Waid. Learn more at marvel.com/wastelanders.
