Doom, Valeria, and their crew prepare to head to the Negative Zone to procure the Cosmic Cube, but upon arriving at the portal, they encounter an old foe standing in their way.

Doom discovers he is not the only one to enter the Negative Zone in search of the Cosmic Cube. Valeria makes a difficult sacrifice, and heads west.

Valeria shares her past trauma with Johnny. Meanwhile, Doom is held prisoner at Kingpin's Headquarters and learns of some strange power dynamics in Hulkland.

Valeria, Johnny and Recorder follow Doom to Hulkland where Valeria makes a painful choice.Recorder realigns her allegiances.

About Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom

After thirty years of imprisonment, Doctor Doom has freed himself and seeks revenge on the former allies who betrayed him on The Day The Villains Won. To achieve this, he teams up with Valeria Richards, the daughter of his most hated enemy, Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four – but whose side is she really on? Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom is the fifth installment in the “Marvel's Wastelanders” audio epic. Starring Dylan Baker as Doctor Doom and featuring performances by Danny Burstein (Hulk), Keith David (Kingpin), John Hawkes (Klaw), Kristen Johnston (She-Hulk), Elijah Jones (Johnny), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Valeria Richards), Hamish Linklater (Sandman), and Nadine Malouf (Cora). Directed by Jade King Carroll. Original sound design and music by Mark Henry Phillips. Story by Mark Waid. Written by Mark Waid and James Tae Kim. Learn more at marvel.com/wastelanders.