Logan, Sofia and Fang continue their long trip to Canada. Meanwhile, Rachel Summers and Kitty Pryde see an old friend … and get some unexpected (and unwelcome) house guests. MARVEL’S WASTELANDERS: WOLVERINE starring Robert Patrick as Wolverine, and featuring performances by Ashlie Atkinson (Kitty Pryde), Rachel Crowl (Red Skull), Isabella Ferreira (Sofia), Jennifer Ikeda (Rachel Summers), Justin Min (Justin), Clarke Peters (Professor X), Daniel Sunjata (Cyclops), and Carl Tart (Kevin). Additional performances in this episode by Dave Droxler (Bandit), Stephanie Kurtzuba (Security), Michael Perilstein (Voice in Rachel’s Head). Written and directed by Jenny Turner Hall. Original sound design by Michael Odmark. Original music by Rhett Miller and John Burdick.

Kitty Pryde and Rachel Summers reveal what really happened on V-Day, and Sofia proposes an idea. Crossbones and Red Skull take drastic measures to send a message to Wolverine. MARVEL’S WASTELANDERS: WOLVERINE starring Robert Patrick as Wolverine, and featuring performances by Ashlie Atkinson (Kitty Pryde), Rachel Crowl (Red Skull), Isabella Ferreira (Sofia), Jennifer Ikeda (Rachel Summers), Justin Min (Justin), Clarke Peters (Professor X), Daniel Sunjata (Cyclops), and Carl Tart (Kevin). Additional performances in this episode by Jere Burns (Crossbones) and Joel de la Fuente (Ogun). Written and directed by Jenny Turner Hall. Original sound design by Michael Odmark. Original music by Rhett Miller and John Burdick.

Sofia gets an unexpected visitor while Wolverine, Rachel, and Kitty descend on the White House for a final showdown with Red Skull.MARVEL’S WASTELANDERS: WOLVERINE starring Robert Patrick as Wolverine, and featuring performances by Ashlie Atkinson (Kitty Pryde), Rachel Crowl (Red Skull), Isabella Ferreira (Sofia), Jennifer Ikeda (Rachel Summers), Justin Min (Justin), Clarke Peters (Professor X), Daniel Sunjata (Cyclops), and Carl Tart (Kevin). Additional performances in this episode by Cherise Boothe (Jean Grey), Jere Burns (Crossbones), and Joel de la Fuenta (Ogun). Written and directed by Jenny Turner Hall. Original sound design by Michael Odmark. Original music by Rhett Miller and John Burdick.

About Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine

Thirty years ago, Super Villains won. After killing the Avengers, the X-Men, and nearly every other Super Hero, the Red Skull assumed the office of President of the United States. Since that day, a traumatized Wolverine (Robert Patrick) has wandered in a daze of survivor’s guilt and self-loathing over his failure to protect his fellow X-Men and their mutant students. Wolverine encounters Sofia, a young mutant in-hiding and vows to transport her into the safe hands of estranged former X-Men Kitty Pryde and Rachel Summers. When the Red Skull and his top lieutenant Crossbones frame Wolverine and escalate anti-mutant sentiment to dangerous new levels, our hero realizes that his only option may be to face Red Skull and his savage allies head on. But a shocking, terrible truth may destroy Wolverine first... Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine is the fourth installment in the “Marvel's Wastelanders” audio epic. Starring Robert Patrick as Wolverine. Written and Directed by Jenny Turner Hall, with sound design by Michael Odmark and Daniel Brunelle, and original music by Rhett Miller and John Burdick. Learn more at marvel.com/wastelanders.