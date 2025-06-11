House Of Actors – 1. It Hurts to Breathe

Whether in his waking hours or in the nightmares that always followed, Stephen could not explain what had happened in that house. Content warnings for drug abuse, extremely grotesque characters, misogynistic dialogue, sexual implication, grief, suicidal ideation, and general horror. If you enjoy HEMOPHOBIA and want an extra episode every month, access to an exclusive Discord server, or even a mini-episode made based off of you / your nightmares, consider supporting the show on ⁠⁠PATREON⁠⁠, with subscriptions ranging from $1 to $15 a month. Linked here: ⁠⁠http://patreon.com/cswhorror⁠. All merch, including T-shirts, OSTs, and the official Camp Havenside novel can be found here: ⁠https://www.cswhorror.com/category/all-products⁠ Episode transcripts can be found here: ⁠https://www.cswhorror.com/episode-transcripts⁠ CAST: Stephen Mallory: Giancarlo Herrera Myles Dorrance: Soren Narnia Wylie Cerber, and the Blood: C. S. W. Geoffrey: Mason Amadeus Percy: Dustin Parsons Sullivan: Josiah Knight Marcus: Atticus Jackson Bianca: Kayla Temshiv Amethyst: Brooke Jennett Serah Mallory: Caroline Mincks Thomas Mallory: Jordan Reed Lorelei: Onnika Hanson Ensemble: Marion Toro, Haberlin Roberts, Graham Rowat Additional vocals provided by Onnika Hanson. Additional music provided by Caleb Ritchie. All writing and sound design by C. S. W. Follow the show on Bluesky ⁠@cswhorror.bsky.social⁠, join ⁠the Facebook page,⁠ or visit ⁠www.cswhorror.com⁠ for all updates. Part of the Fable & Folly network. Find and support my sponsors here: ⁠https://fableandfolly.com/partners/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices