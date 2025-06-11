Whether in his waking hours or in the nightmares that always followed, Stephen could not explain what had happened in that house.
Content warnings for drug abuse, extremely grotesque characters, misogynistic dialogue, sexual implication, grief, suicidal ideation, and general horror.
CAST:
Stephen Mallory: Giancarlo Herrera
Myles Dorrance: Soren Narnia
Wylie Cerber, and the Blood: C. S. W.
Geoffrey: Mason Amadeus
Percy: Dustin Parsons
Sullivan: Josiah Knight
Marcus: Atticus Jackson
Bianca: Kayla Temshiv
Amethyst: Brooke Jennett
Serah Mallory: Caroline Mincks
Thomas Mallory: Jordan Reed
Lorelei: Onnika Hanson
Ensemble: Marion Toro, Haberlin Roberts, Graham Rowat
Additional vocals provided by Onnika Hanson. Additional music provided by Caleb Ritchie. All writing and sound design by C. S. W.
--------
1:34:27
Trailer: House Of Actors
In this house, it hurts to breathe . . . and you wish more than anything that you would stop breathing at all.
Premiere date: June 11th
Featuring the voices of Soren Narnia, Atticus Jackson, and Dustin Parsons.
--------
3:00
Camp Havenside Novel – OFFICIALLY AVAILABLE
~C. S. W.
--------
2:56
PATRON MINISODE – Jake Jones
This month's lucky winner to have a minisode crafted based off his worst fears / nightmares, is our dear patron JAKE JONES.
_________
NEW SEASON: House of Actors, coming 2025.
HEMOPHOBIA is an anthology horror podcast, telling a new multi-chapter story in each season. Stories of blood, our blood, and all the pain, truth, and horror that blood embodies. Each season is unrelated to one another, and can be listened to in any order.
--------
8:04
HEMOPHOBIA New Merch & Season Updates
This Halloween, I invite you all to enjoy a variety of merchandise from HEMOPHOBIA, available at the above links!
And stay tuned, more news on the Camp Havenside novel––and the upcoming season of Hemophobia, House Of Actors––will be here before you know it . . .
Happy Halloween.
~C. S. W.
I tell you these stories not with my voice, not with my words. But with my blood.
SEASON 2: House of Actors, coming June 11th 2025.
_________
HEMOPHOBIA is an anthology horror podcast, telling a new multi-chapter story in each season. Stories of blood, our blood, and all the pain, truth, and horror that blood embodies. Each season is unrelated to one another, and can be listened to in any order.
