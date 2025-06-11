Powered by RND
HEMOPHOBIA
C. S. W.
Fiction Drama
  House Of Actors – 1. It Hurts to Breathe
    Whether in his waking hours or in the nightmares that always followed, Stephen could not explain what had happened in that house. Content warnings for drug abuse, extremely grotesque characters, misogynistic dialogue, sexual implication, grief, suicidal ideation, and general horror. If you enjoy HEMOPHOBIA and want an extra episode every month, access to an exclusive Discord server, or even a mini-episode made based off of you / your nightmares, consider supporting the show on ⁠⁠PATREON⁠⁠, with subscriptions ranging from $1 to $15 a month. Linked here: ⁠⁠http://patreon.com/cswhorror⁠. All merch, including T-shirts, OSTs, and the official Camp Havenside novel can be found here: ⁠https://www.cswhorror.com/category/all-products⁠ Episode transcripts can be found here: ⁠https://www.cswhorror.com/episode-transcripts⁠ CAST: Stephen Mallory: Giancarlo Herrera Myles Dorrance: Soren Narnia Wylie Cerber, and the Blood: C. S. W. Geoffrey: Mason Amadeus Percy: Dustin Parsons Sullivan: Josiah Knight Marcus: Atticus Jackson Bianca: Kayla Temshiv Amethyst: Brooke Jennett Serah Mallory: Caroline Mincks Thomas Mallory: Jordan Reed Lorelei: Onnika Hanson Ensemble: Marion Toro, Haberlin Roberts, Graham Rowat Additional vocals provided by Onnika Hanson. Additional music provided by Caleb Ritchie. All writing and sound design by C. S. W.
  Trailer: House Of Actors
    In this house, it hurts to breathe . . . and you wish more than anything that you would stop breathing at all. Premiere date: June 11th Featuring the voices of Soren Narnia, Atticus Jackson, and Dustin Parsons.
  Camp Havenside Novel – OFFICIALLY AVAILABLE
    CAMP HAVENSIDE NOVEL: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DZD72YJT
  PATRON MINISODE – Jake Jones
    This month's lucky winner to have a minisode crafted based off his worst fears / nightmares, is our dear patron JAKE JONES. Listen and be afraid – and, for a chance at having your very own minisode, consider joining the PATREON⁠, with subscriptions ranging from $1 to $15 a month. Page is linked here: ⁠http://patreon.com/cswhorror _________ NEW SEASON: House of Actors, coming 2025. HEMOPHOBIA is an anthology horror podcast, telling a new multi-chapter story in each season. Stories of blood, our blood, and all the pain, truth, and horror that blood embodies. Each season is unrelated to one another, and can be listened to in any order.
  HEMOPHOBIA New Merch & Season Updates
    This Halloween, I invite you all to enjoy a variety of merchandise from HEMOPHOBIA, available at the above links! And stay tuned, more news on the Camp Havenside novel––and the upcoming season of Hemophobia, House Of Actors––will be here before you know it . . . Happy Halloween. ~C. S. W.
About HEMOPHOBIA

I tell you these stories not with my voice, not with my words. But with my blood. SEASON 2: House of Actors, coming June 11th 2025. _________ HEMOPHOBIA is an anthology horror podcast, telling a new multi-chapter story in each season. Stories of blood, our blood, and all the pain, truth, and horror that blood embodies. Each season is unrelated to one another, and can be listened to in any order. If you enjoy HEMOPHOBIA and want an extra episode every month, access to an exclusive Discord server, or even a mini-episode made based off of you / your nightmares, consider supporting the show on ⁠PATREON⁠, with subscriptions ranging from $5 to $15 a month. Linked here: ⁠http://patreon.com/cswhorror.
