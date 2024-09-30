The Trauma You Inflict

DWM presents Uncanny Valley, episode 9 "The Trauma You Inflict" Written by Chris Burnside Directed by Chris and Megan Burnside Sound Design and Score by Katharine Seaton Distributed by Realm In the season one finale of Uncanny Valley, Audrey, Izzy, and Dahlia struggle to survive against the massive winter storm and against both of the foes who have been hunting Audrey. They uncover secrets that may upend everything Audrey knows to be true. Check out https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/uncannyvalley for more info on the show, cast, transcripts, and merch. Uncanny Valley Trigger List: https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/triggers Connect with us: Twitter: @dwmpresents Instagram: dwmpresents Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dwmpresents/ Uncanny Valley is a work of fiction. Any resemblance to real persons, places, and/or events is purely coincidental. Copyright 2024 Dayton Writers Movement ltd. All rights reserved. #UncannyValley #AudioDrama #FictionPodcast #Horror #HorrorPodcast #Cryptid Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices