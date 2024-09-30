Join cast and crew of Uncanny Valley as they discuss the making of the first episode. Get behind-the-scenes info and learn how Dayton Writers Movement creates audio fiction.
This commentary features:
Chris Burnside - lead writer, director, executive producer
Megan Burnside - writer, director, executive producer
Emily Kallenberg - performer (Izzy)
Luna Madison - performer (Audrey)
Katharine Seaton - composer, sound designer
Lucy Waskiewicz - writer, producer
Uncanny Valley Trigger List: https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/triggers
Uncanny Valley is a work of fiction.
The Trauma You Inflict
DWM presents Uncanny Valley, episode 9
"The Trauma You Inflict"
Written by Chris Burnside
Directed by Chris and Megan Burnside
Sound Design and Score by Katharine Seaton
Distributed by Realm
In the season one finale of Uncanny Valley, Audrey, Izzy, and Dahlia struggle to survive against the massive winter storm and against both of the foes who have been hunting Audrey. They uncover secrets that may upend everything Audrey knows to be true.
Uncanny Valley Trigger List: https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/triggers
Uncanny Valley is a work of fiction.
One Room
DWM presents Uncanny Valley, episode 8
"One Room"
Written by Chris Burnside
Directed by Chris and Megan Burnside
Sound Design and Score by Katharine Seaton
Distributed by Realm
Audrey is trapped, a prisoner in her own home, both by the storm and by Cody. Izzy is trapped in the locket, unaware of what happened since Audrey locked her in. As Cody becomes more unstable, Audrey struggles to find a way out.
Uncanny Valley Trigger List: https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/triggers
Uncanny Valley is a work of fiction.
Escalation
DWM presents Uncanny Valley, episode 7
"Escalation"
Written by Cari Zahn
Directed by Chris and Megan Burnside
Sound Design and Score by Katharine Seaton
Distributed by Realm
While Audrey tries to console Dahlia and prepare for the storm that will cut her off from even the tiny town of Haven, a series of flashbacks show Cody's increasingly dangerous behavior that caused Audrey to flee the city.
Uncanny Valley Trigger List: https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/triggers
Uncanny Valley is a work of fiction.
Caught in the Web
DWM presents Uncanny Valley, episode 6
"Caught in the Web"
Written by Lucy Waskiewicz
Directed by Chris and Megan Burnside
Sound Design and Score by Katharine Seaton
Distributed by Realm
An unexpected revelation brings answers to a question that Audrey and Dahlia thought was finished. Izzy apologizes for going quiet. Audrey uses her unique insight to help Sage.
Uncanny Valley Trigger List: https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/triggers
Uncanny Valley is a work of fiction.
When anyone asks Audrey why she moved to Alaska, she tells them for a fresh start. But a lot of the people in Alaska are hiding from something. And Audrey is no different. When she journeyed to Alaska, she found something even more dangerous. Maybe we feel the uncanny valley because long ago, we had to fear something that pretended to be human.