Uncanny Valley

DWM | Realm
When anyone asks Audrey why she moved to Alaska, she tells them for a fresh start. But a lot of the people in Alaska are hiding from something. And Audrey is no...
FictionDrama

Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • Commentary for Season 1, Episode 1
    Join cast and crew of Uncanny Valley as they discuss the making of the first episode. Get behind-the-scenes info and learn how Dayton Writers Movement creates audio fiction. For commentaries on all episodes of season one as they release, join us on Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/hiddenpeoplepodcast This commentary features: Chris Burnside - lead writer, director, executive producer Megan Burnside - writer, director, executive producer Emily Kallenberg - performer (Izzy) Luna Madison - performer (Audrey) Katharine Seaton - composer, sound designer Lucy Waskiewicz - writer, producer
    57:09
  • The Trauma You Inflict
    DWM presents Uncanny Valley, episode 9 "The Trauma You Inflict" Written by Chris Burnside Directed by Chris and Megan Burnside Sound Design and Score by Katharine Seaton Distributed by Realm In the season one finale of Uncanny Valley, Audrey, Izzy, and Dahlia struggle to survive against the massive winter storm and against both of the foes who have been hunting Audrey. They uncover secrets that may upend everything Audrey knows to be true.
    36:07
  • One Room
    DWM presents Uncanny Valley, episode 8 "One Room" Written by Chris Burnside Directed by Chris and Megan Burnside Sound Design and Score by Katharine Seaton Distributed by Realm Audrey is trapped, a prisoner in her own home, both by the storm and by Cody. Izzy is trapped in the locket, unaware of what happened since Audrey locked her in. As Cody becomes more unstable, Audrey struggles to find a way out.
    34:52
  • Escalation
    DWM presents Uncanny Valley, episode 7 "Escalation" Written by Cari Zahn Directed by Chris and Megan Burnside Sound Design and Score by Katharine Seaton Distributed by Realm While Audrey tries to console Dahlia and prepare for the storm that will cut her off from even the tiny town of Haven, a series of flashbacks show Cody's increasingly dangerous behavior that caused Audrey to flee the city.
    30:25
  • Caught in the Web
    DWM presents Uncanny Valley, episode 6 "Caught in the Web" Written by Lucy Waskiewicz Directed by Chris and Megan Burnside Sound Design and Score by Katharine Seaton Distributed by Realm An unexpected revelation brings answers to a question that Audrey and Dahlia thought was finished. Izzy apologizes for going quiet. Audrey uses her unique insight to help Sage.
    46:30

About Uncanny Valley

When anyone asks Audrey why she moved to Alaska, she tells them for a fresh start. But a lot of the people in Alaska are hiding from something. And Audrey is no different. When she journeyed to Alaska, she found something even more dangerous. Maybe we feel the uncanny valley because long ago, we had to fear something that pretended to be human.
