You can find early and ad-free episodes, production scripts, commentary tracks, blooper reels, livestreams with the creators, and much more, at The Penumbra Podcast: SPECIAL EDITION.



Can't Tear My Eyes From You, Chapter 23: The Reunion Episode.



You're playing the game but I might still get eliminated?



Cast:



Marge Dunn as Raine Randolph

Amanda Egbu as "Georgia Whittaker"

Josephine Moshiri Elwood as "Valentina Ride"

Eleanore Cho Fellerhoff as "Holliday Murdock"

Joshua Ilon as "Dennis Cruz"

Tooky Kavanagh as The Algorithm

Quinn McKenzie as Capote Whittaker

Melody Perera as Anouk Kalhara

Stefano Perti as Dennis Lang

Marc Pierre as "Sergeant Murdock"

Stewart Evan Smith as Taylor Kelley

Alexander Stravinski as The Host



This week's commercial, "FreeCut Knives," was co-written and performed by Jamie Petronis as Nate and Athan as Mark. You can find their horror comedy audio drama, [REDACTED], at https://www.theredactedunit.com or wherever you find your podcasts.



(Trigger warnings can be found at the bottom of this episode description and at the end of the transcript.)



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You can find all of our transcripts here. Transcripts will come out along with the public release of the episode and include all required SFX attributions.



On staff at the Penumbra:

Ginny D'Angelo -- Head of Operations

Melissa DeJesus -- Script editing team

Harley Takagi Kaner -- Co-creator, Head of Episode Development, Director, Sound designer

Grahame Turner -- Script editing team

Kevin Vibert -- Co-creator, Head of Operations, Lead writer

Ryan Vibert -- Composer and performer of original music

Jeff Wright -- Graphic designer



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TRIGGER WARNINGS:



Pursuit/hunting

Capture and being trapped

Vehicular accidents and violence

Fire

Insects and insect killing

Physical harm and violence

Death and dead bodies

Threats of harm

Language that may be triggering regarding body image and restrictive, normative beauty standards

Gore and “body horror”

Sudden loud noises

Severe illness

Deception and manipulation

Relationship infighting

Threats of domestic abuse

Unwanted sexual advances

Abuse of power/authority



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thepenumbrapodcast.supercast.com

or patreon.com/thepenumbrapodcast

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