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The Penumbra Podcast

Harley Takagi Kaner and Kevin Vibert
ArtsComedy
The Penumbra Podcast
Latest episode

220 episodes

  • The Penumbra Podcast

    THIRST S1E23: The Reunion Episode

    08/06/2026 | 35 mins.
    You can find early and ad-free episodes, production scripts, commentary tracks, blooper reels, livestreams with the creators, and much more, at The Penumbra Podcast: SPECIAL EDITION.

    Can't Tear My Eyes From You, Chapter 23: The Reunion Episode.

    You're playing the game but I might still get eliminated?

    Cast:

    Marge Dunn as Raine Randolph
    Amanda Egbu as "Georgia Whittaker"
    Josephine Moshiri Elwood as "Valentina Ride"
    Eleanore Cho Fellerhoff as "Holliday Murdock"
    Joshua Ilon as "Dennis Cruz"
    Tooky Kavanagh as The Algorithm
    Quinn McKenzie as Capote Whittaker
    Melody Perera as Anouk Kalhara
    Stefano Perti as Dennis Lang
    Marc Pierre as "Sergeant Murdock"
    Stewart Evan Smith as Taylor Kelley
    Alexander Stravinski as The Host

    This week's commercial, "FreeCut Knives," was co-written and performed by Jamie Petronis as Nate and Athan as Mark. You can find their horror comedy audio drama, [REDACTED], at https://www.theredactedunit.com or wherever you find your podcasts.

    (Trigger warnings can be found at the bottom of this episode description and at the end of the transcript.)

    -------

    You can find all of our transcripts here. Transcripts will come out along with the public release of the episode and include all required SFX attributions.

    On staff at the Penumbra:
    Ginny D'Angelo -- Head of Operations
    Melissa DeJesus -- Script editing team
    Harley Takagi Kaner -- Co-creator, Head of Episode Development, Director, Sound designer
    Grahame Turner -- Script editing team
    Kevin Vibert -- Co-creator, Head of Operations, Lead writer
    Ryan Vibert -- Composer and performer of original music
    Jeff Wright -- Graphic designer

    --------

    TRIGGER WARNINGS:

    Pursuit/hunting
    Capture and being trapped
    Vehicular accidents and violence
    Fire
    Insects and insect killing
    Physical harm and violence
    Death and dead bodies
    Threats of harm
    Language that may be triggering regarding body image and restrictive, normative beauty standards
    Gore and “body horror”
    Sudden loud noises
    Severe illness
    Deception and manipulation
    Relationship infighting
    Threats of domestic abuse
    Unwanted sexual advances
    Abuse of power/authority

    Please consider supporting our ability to continue making this show! We're independent and rely on your funding to buy the time and talent to write, direct, compose, product, act, and so much more for this show. You can find us at:

    thepenumbrapodcast.supercast.com
    or patreon.com/thepenumbrapodcast
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Penumbra Podcast

    THIRST S1E22: We'll Be Right Back

    07/23/2026 | 26 mins.
    You can find early and ad-free episodes, production scripts, commentary tracks, blooper reels, livestreams with the creators, and much more, at The Penumbra Podcast: SPECIAL EDITION.

    Can't Tear My Eyes From You, Chapter 22: We'll Be Right Back

    The contestants make a run for it.

    Cast:

    Marge Dunn as Raine Randolph
    Josephine Moshiri Elwood as "Valentina Ride"
    Eleanore Cho Fellerhoff as "Holliday Murdock"
    Sarah Gazdowicz as the BetterYou Announcer
    Joshua Ilon as "Dennis Cruz"
    Quinn McKenzie as Capote Whittaker
    Melody Perera as Anouk Kalhara
    Stefano Perti as Dennis Lang
    Marc Pierre as "Sergeant Murdock"
    Stewart Evan Smith as Taylor Kelley

    (Trigger warnings can be found at the bottom of this episode description and at the end of the transcript.)

    -------

    You can find all of our transcripts here. Transcripts will come out along with the public release of the episode and include all required SFX attributions.

    On staff at the Penumbra:
    Ginny D'Angelo -- Head of Operations
    Melissa DeJesus -- Script editing team
    Harley Takagi Kaner -- Co-creator, Head of Episode Development, Director, Sound designer
    Grahame Turner -- Script editing team
    Kevin Vibert -- Co-creator, Head of Operations, Lead writer
    Ryan Vibert -- Composer and performer of original music
    Jeff Wright -- Graphic designer

    --------

    TRIGGER WARNINGS:

    Transphobia
    Racism and xenophobia
    Political persecution
    Sex and "sex work"
    Bodily harm
    Torture
    Surveillance
    Cheating/adultery
    Death and violence
    Severe illness
    Gaslighting and manipulation
    Sudden loud noises
    Abuse of power
    Social ostracization

    Please consider supporting our ability to continue making this show! We're independent and rely on your funding to buy the time and talent to write, direct, compose, product, act, and so much more for this show. You can find us at:

    thepenumbrapodcast.supercast.com
    or patreon.com/thepenumbrapodcast
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Penumbra Podcast

    THIRST S1E21: Mister Crowley

    07/09/2026 | 38 mins.
    You can find early and ad-free episodes, production scripts, commentary tracks, blooper reels, livestreams with the creators, and much more, at The Penumbra Podcast: SPECIAL EDITION.

    Can't Tear My Eyes From You, Chapter 21: Mister Crowley

    Things get very personal.

    Cast:

    Marge Dunn as Raine Randolph
    Josephine Moshiri Elwood as Wife
    Tooky Kavanagh as The Algorithm
    Quinn McKenzie as Capote Whittaker
    Melody Perera as Anouk Kalhara
    Stefano Perti as Dennis Lang
    Marc Pierre as the LittleEye Spy
    Stewart Evan Smith as Taylor Kelley and the LittleEye Announcer
    Alexander Stravinski as Husband

    (Trigger warnings can be found at the bottom of this episode description and at the end of the transcript.)

    -------

    You can find all of our transcripts here. Transcripts will come out along with the public release of the episode and include all required SFX attributions.

    On staff at the Penumbra:
    Ginny D'Angelo -- Head of Operations
    Melissa DeJesus -- Script editing team
    Harley Takagi Kaner -- Co-creator, Head of Episode Development, Director, Sound designer
    Grahame Turner -- Script editing team
    Kevin Vibert -- Co-creator, Head of Operations, Lead writer
    Ryan Vibert -- Composer and performer of original music
    Jeff Wright -- Graphic designer

    --------

    TRIGGER WARNINGS:
    Transphobia
    Racism and xenophobia
    Political persecution
    Sex and "sex work"
    Bodily harm
    Torture
    Surveillance
    Cheating/adultery
    Death and violence
    Severe illness
    Gaslighting and manipulation
    Sudden loud noises
    Abuse of power
    Social ostracization

    Please consider supporting our ability to continue making this show! We're independent and rely on your funding to buy the time and talent to write, direct, compose, product, act, and so much more for this show. You can find us at:

    thepenumbrapodcast.supercast.com
    or patreon.com/thepenumbrapodcast
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Penumbra Podcast

    THIRST S1E20: Blindfold

    06/25/2026 | 44 mins.
    You can find early and ad-free episodes, production scripts, commentary tracks, blooper reels, livestreams with the creators, and much more, at The Penumbra Podcast: SPECIAL EDITION.

    Can't Tear My Eyes From You, Chapter 20: Blindfold

    The ultimate loser loses.

    Cast:

    Marge Dunn as Raine Randolph and the Make Money Now Announcer
    Josephine Moshiri Elwood as Valentina Ride
    Tooky Kavanagh as The Algorithm
    Quinn McKenzie as Capote Whittaker
    Melody Perera as Anouk Kalhara
    Stefano Perti as Dennis Lang
    Stewart Evan Smith as Taylor Kelley
    Alexander Stravinski as The Host

    (Trigger warnings can be found at the bottom of this episode description and at the end of the transcript.)

    -------

    You can find all of our transcripts here. Transcripts will come out along with the public release of the episode and include all required SFX attributions.

    On staff at the Penumbra:
    Ginny D'Angelo -- Head of Operations
    Melissa DeJesus -- Script editing team
    Harley Takagi Kaner -- Co-creator, Head of Episode Development, Director, Sound designer
    Grahame Turner -- Script editing team
    Kevin Vibert -- Co-creator, Head of Operations, Lead writer
    Ryan Vibert -- Composer and performer of original music
    Jeff Wright -- Graphic designer

    --------

    TRIGGER WARNINGS:

    Transphobia and coded transphobic language
    Bodily harm
    Torture
    Self-inflicted pain
    Electrocution
    Death and violence
    Gaslighting and manipulation
    Sudden loud noises
    References to child trafficking
    Abuse of power
    Loss of consciousness
    Fire and burning
    Social ostracization

    Please consider supporting our ability to continue making this show! We're independent and rely on your funding to buy the time and talent to write, direct, compose, product, act, and so much more for this show. You can find us at:

    thepenumbrapodcast.supercast.com
    or patreon.com/thepenumbrapodcast
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Penumbra Podcast

    THIRST S1E19: The Edit

    06/11/2026 | 32 mins.
    You can find early and ad-free episodes, production scripts, commentary tracks, blooper reels, livestreams with the creators, and much more, at The Penumbra Podcast: SPECIAL EDITION.

    Can't Tear My Eyes From You, Chapter 19: The Edit

    A glimpse at what the audience sees. The contestants discover that their popularity affects the game.

    Cast:

    Marge Dunn as Raine Randolph
    Josephine Moshiri Elwood as Valentina Ride
    Tooky Kavanagh as The Algorithm
    Quinn McKenzie as Capote Whittaker
    Melody Perera as Anouk Kalhara
    Stefano Perti as Dennis Lang
    Stewart Evan Smith as Taylor Kelley
    Alexander Stravinski as The Host
    M Sutherland as Boots Goliath
    Harley Takagi Kaner as Capote's Dysphoria

    (Trigger warnings can be found at the bottom of this episode description and at the end of the transcript.)

    -------

    You can find all of our transcripts here. Transcripts will come out along with the public release of the episode and include all required SFX attributions.

    On staff at the Penumbra:
    Ginny D'Angelo -- Head of Operations
    Melissa DeJesus -- Script editing team
    Harley Takagi Kaner -- Co-creator, Head of Episode Development, Director, Sound designer
    Grahame Turner -- Script editing team
    Kevin Vibert -- Co-creator, Head of Operations, Lead writer
    Ryan Vibert -- Composer and performer of original music
    Jeff Wright -- Graphic designer

    --------

    TRIGGER WARNINGS:

    Emetophobia/vomiting
    Propaganda and organized manipulation
    Racism, sexism, transphobia, xenophobia
    Body dysmorphia and misgendering
    Discussions of sex and romance
    Violence with weaponry
    Drug use
    Actions and sounds resembling firearm use and suicide with a firearm
    Deep bodies of water and drowning
    Fascist control
    Hallucination
    Mob violence

    Please consider supporting our ability to continue making this show! We're independent and rely on your funding to buy the time and talent to write, direct, compose, product, act, and so much more for this show. You can find us at:

    thepenumbrapodcast.supercast.com
    or patreon.com/thepenumbrapodcast
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Penumbra Podcast
At the Penumbra, you might follow Juno Steel, a brooding, sharp-witted private eye on Mars, as he tangles with an elusive homme fatale, tracks dangerous artifacts of an ancient alien civilization, and faces his three greatest fears: heights, blood, and relationships. Or you might enter the world of the Second Citadel, where the merciless Sir Caroline must corral a team of emotionally distraught all-male knights to defend their city against mind-manipulating monsters...even the ones they’ve fallen in love with. Or you might tune into the not-too-distant future of Thirst, a future America somehow even worse than the present, where four couples must survive a dangerous reality TV competition designed by a sadistic host and a cheerfully violent Algorithm. These audio dramas and more await you in the Penumbra, dear traveler. We hope you enjoy your stay. (Start with "1.01: Juno Steel and the Case of the Murderous Mask" to follow the Juno Steel series, "1.09: Second Citadel - The Head of the Janus Beast" to follow the Second Citadel series, or "THIRST S1E1: Icebreaker" to listen to the Thirst series. Or, listen from oldest to newest to hear everything as we released it.)The Penumbra is created and produced by Harley Takagi Kaner and Kevin Vibert. Follow us on Bluesky (@thepenumbrapod.bsky.social‬), Tumblr (@thepenumbrapodcast), TikTok (@thepenumbrapodcast), Instagram (@thepenumbrapodcast), or Facebook (The Penumbra Podcast). For early and ad-free episodes, production scripts, commentary tracks, blooper reels, livestreams with the creators, and much more, you can find The Penumbra Podcast: SPECIAL EDITION at: https://thepenumbrapodcast.supercast.comYou can find all of our transcripts here. If you would like to view trigger warnings or SFX attributions, you can scroll to the end of the appropriate episode transcript: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/2/folders/1bnWLw5dTW4l9A0bmOMzEiy6XqqsXHHi_ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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