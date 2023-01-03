At the Penumbra, you might follow Juno Steel, a brooding, sharp-witted private eye on Mars, as he tangles with an elusive homme fatale, tracks dangerous artifac... More
Available Episodes
5 of 145
Hiatus updates! Live show, post-show Q&A, and new merch dropping TODAY!
Harley and Kevin deliver some updates about what's coming up for Hyperion City Productions and aggressively move their heads towards and away from the mic.Remaining live show tickets: https://www.crystalballroomboston.com/events/the-penumbra-podcast-live/Tickets for the post-show Q&A with Harley and Kevin: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-penumbra-podcast-live-post-show-talkback-tickets-598721842147New merch: https://store.dftba.com/collections/the-penumbra-podcastAd-free episodes and all kinds of bonus rewards at our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepenumbrapodcastAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
4/28/2023
1:44
"Holiday" Special: Juno Steel and the April Fool
You can find tickets for our May 27th live show, "Juno Steel and the Things We Buried," at https://www.crystalballroomboston.com/events/the-penumbra-podcast-live/(Trigger warnings can be found at the bottom of this episode description and at the end of the transcript.)-------You can find all of our transcripts here:https://drive.google.com/drive/u/2/folders/1bnWLw5dTW4l9A0bmOMzEiy6XqqsXHHi_Transcripts will come out along with the public release of the episode.On staff at the Penumbra:Ginny D'Angelo -- Head of OperationsMelissa DeJesus -- Script editing teamHarley Takagi Kaner -- Co-creator, Head of Episode Development, Director, Sound designerNoah Simes -- Production managerGrahame Turner -- Script editing teamKevin Vibert -- Co-creator, Head of Operations, Lead writerRyan Vibert -- Composer and performer of original musicHome recording guidance from Mertz of The Bridge Sound & Stage--------Attributions:South Texas Cowboy Blues by texasradiofish (c) copyright 2015 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Noncommercial (3.0) license. https://dig.ccmixter.org/files/texasradiofish/52030 Ft: unreal_dm, ElRon XChilePorque by Calling Sister Midnight (c) copyright 2010 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license. https://dig.ccmixter.org/files/romancito/29028 Ft: C. Dala, Nego Elias--------Trigger warnings:-War and battlefield-Military-Guns-Sudden loud noises-Violence and threats of violence-Deception-Unreality/hallucination
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
4/1/2023
23:33
ANNOUNCEMENT: Tickets for our 5/27/23 performance of "Juno Steel and the Things We Buried" now on sale!
You can find tickets for "Juno Steel and the Things We Buried" at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/01005E5C11687C47
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
3/1/2023
0:54
Season 4 Q&A
This is the audio of our Season 4 Q&A, streamed live on YouTube for Patreon supporters in February of 2023. Jason Mellin (Sir Talfryn and producer of the Lord Arum Fancast) hosts, and questions come directly from the live audience. Thank you, as always, for your generous support!
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
2/28/2023
58:08
4.29: Juno Steel and the Next Page (Part 2)
Nureyev reveals the final pages of his past; Juno is forced to ask hard questions about his future.Welcome to the Penumbra, dear Traveler. We hope you enjoy your stay.(Trigger warnings can be found at the bottom of this episode description and at the end of the transcript.)-------You can find all of our transcripts here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1OLddnnYamZuglgZc8pM2gqToPOwEBccM?usp=sharingTranscripts will come out along with the public release of the episode.On staff at the Penumbra:Ginny D'Angelo -- Head of Merchandise and OutreachMelissa DeJesus -- Script editing teamEllison Estephan -- Promotional artistHarley Takagi Kaner -- Co-creator, Head of Episode Development, Director, Sound designerJoelle Kross -- TranscriptionistNoah Simes -- Production managerGrahame Turner -- Script editing teamKevin Vibert -- Co-creator, Head of Operations, Lead writerRyan Vibert -- Composer and performer of original music--------Attribution: Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license.http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/legalcode "Kind of Girl" by Jeris, featuring spinningmerkabaEnter a World of Suspense with “Darkest Thursday”, A Cinematic Electronic Track by kjartan_abel https://freesound.org/people/kjartan_abel/sounds/558271/“Droooone.wav” by digifishmusic https://freesound.org/people/digifishmusic/sounds/66960/“Horror Scary Swirling Wind Digital Demonic #01” by N0IZ https://freesound.org/people/N0IZ/sounds/642205/Bluenotation by Ezra Skull (c) copyright 2022 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/Haskel/64588 Ft: airtonebluenotes by airtone (c) copyright 2021 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/airtone/64427---------Trigger warnings:- Depictions of death and physical harm- Depictions of drug use, abuse, and overdose- Gaslighting and manipulation- Hallucination/fear of unreality- Sudden loud noises- Alcohol use- Coercion and misuse of authority- Violence and threats of violence- Body horror
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
At the Penumbra, you might follow Juno Steel, a brooding, sharp-witted private eye on Mars, as he tangles with an elusive homme fatale, tracks dangerous artifacts of an ancient alien civilization, and faces his three greatest fears: heights, blood, and relationships. Or you might enter the world of the Second Citadel, where the merciless Sir Caroline must corral a team of emotionally distraught all-male knights to defend their city against mind-manipulating monsters...even the ones they’ve fallen in love with. These audio dramas and more await you in the Penumbra, dear traveler. We hope you enjoy your stay. (Start with "1.01: Juno Steel and the Case of the Murderous Mask" or "1.09: Second Citadel - The Head of the Janus Beast.") The Penumbra is created and produced by Harley Takagi Kaner and Kevin Vibert. Follow us on Twitter (@thepenumbrapod), Tumblr (@thepenumbrapodcast), or Facebook (The Penumbra Podcast). You can find all of our transcripts here. If you would like to view trigger warnings or SFX attributions, you can scroll to the end of the appropriate episode transcript: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/2/folders/1bnWLw5dTW4l9A0bmOMzEiy6XqqsXHHi_