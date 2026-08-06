Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
220 episodes
- You can find early and ad-free episodes, production scripts, commentary tracks, blooper reels, livestreams with the creators, and much more, at The Penumbra Podcast: SPECIAL EDITION.
Can't Tear My Eyes From You, Chapter 23: The Reunion Episode.
You're playing the game but I might still get eliminated?
Cast:
Marge Dunn as Raine Randolph
Amanda Egbu as "Georgia Whittaker"
Josephine Moshiri Elwood as "Valentina Ride"
Eleanore Cho Fellerhoff as "Holliday Murdock"
Joshua Ilon as "Dennis Cruz"
Tooky Kavanagh as The Algorithm
Quinn McKenzie as Capote Whittaker
Melody Perera as Anouk Kalhara
Stefano Perti as Dennis Lang
Marc Pierre as "Sergeant Murdock"
Stewart Evan Smith as Taylor Kelley
Alexander Stravinski as The Host
This week's commercial, "FreeCut Knives," was co-written and performed by Jamie Petronis as Nate and Athan as Mark. You can find their horror comedy audio drama, [REDACTED], at https://www.theredactedunit.com or wherever you find your podcasts.
(Trigger warnings can be found at the bottom of this episode description and at the end of the transcript.)
-------
You can find all of our transcripts here. Transcripts will come out along with the public release of the episode and include all required SFX attributions.
On staff at the Penumbra:
Ginny D'Angelo -- Head of Operations
Melissa DeJesus -- Script editing team
Harley Takagi Kaner -- Co-creator, Head of Episode Development, Director, Sound designer
Grahame Turner -- Script editing team
Kevin Vibert -- Co-creator, Head of Operations, Lead writer
Ryan Vibert -- Composer and performer of original music
Jeff Wright -- Graphic designer
--------
TRIGGER WARNINGS:
Pursuit/hunting
Capture and being trapped
Vehicular accidents and violence
Fire
Insects and insect killing
Physical harm and violence
Death and dead bodies
Threats of harm
Language that may be triggering regarding body image and restrictive, normative beauty standards
Gore and “body horror”
Sudden loud noises
Severe illness
Deception and manipulation
Relationship infighting
Threats of domestic abuse
Unwanted sexual advances
Abuse of power/authority
Please consider supporting our ability to continue making this show! We're independent and rely on your funding to buy the time and talent to write, direct, compose, product, act, and so much more for this show. You can find us at:
thepenumbrapodcast.supercast.com
or patreon.com/thepenumbrapodcast
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- You can find early and ad-free episodes, production scripts, commentary tracks, blooper reels, livestreams with the creators, and much more, at The Penumbra Podcast: SPECIAL EDITION.
Can't Tear My Eyes From You, Chapter 22: We'll Be Right Back
The contestants make a run for it.
Cast:
Marge Dunn as Raine Randolph
Josephine Moshiri Elwood as "Valentina Ride"
Eleanore Cho Fellerhoff as "Holliday Murdock"
Sarah Gazdowicz as the BetterYou Announcer
Joshua Ilon as "Dennis Cruz"
Quinn McKenzie as Capote Whittaker
Melody Perera as Anouk Kalhara
Stefano Perti as Dennis Lang
Marc Pierre as "Sergeant Murdock"
Stewart Evan Smith as Taylor Kelley
(Trigger warnings can be found at the bottom of this episode description and at the end of the transcript.)
-------
You can find all of our transcripts here. Transcripts will come out along with the public release of the episode and include all required SFX attributions.
On staff at the Penumbra:
Ginny D'Angelo -- Head of Operations
Melissa DeJesus -- Script editing team
Harley Takagi Kaner -- Co-creator, Head of Episode Development, Director, Sound designer
Grahame Turner -- Script editing team
Kevin Vibert -- Co-creator, Head of Operations, Lead writer
Ryan Vibert -- Composer and performer of original music
Jeff Wright -- Graphic designer
--------
TRIGGER WARNINGS:
Transphobia
Racism and xenophobia
Political persecution
Sex and "sex work"
Bodily harm
Torture
Surveillance
Cheating/adultery
Death and violence
Severe illness
Gaslighting and manipulation
Sudden loud noises
Abuse of power
Social ostracization
Please consider supporting our ability to continue making this show! We're independent and rely on your funding to buy the time and talent to write, direct, compose, product, act, and so much more for this show. You can find us at:
thepenumbrapodcast.supercast.com
or patreon.com/thepenumbrapodcast
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- You can find early and ad-free episodes, production scripts, commentary tracks, blooper reels, livestreams with the creators, and much more, at The Penumbra Podcast: SPECIAL EDITION.
Can't Tear My Eyes From You, Chapter 21: Mister Crowley
Things get very personal.
Cast:
Marge Dunn as Raine Randolph
Josephine Moshiri Elwood as Wife
Tooky Kavanagh as The Algorithm
Quinn McKenzie as Capote Whittaker
Melody Perera as Anouk Kalhara
Stefano Perti as Dennis Lang
Marc Pierre as the LittleEye Spy
Stewart Evan Smith as Taylor Kelley and the LittleEye Announcer
Alexander Stravinski as Husband
(Trigger warnings can be found at the bottom of this episode description and at the end of the transcript.)
-------
You can find all of our transcripts here. Transcripts will come out along with the public release of the episode and include all required SFX attributions.
On staff at the Penumbra:
Ginny D'Angelo -- Head of Operations
Melissa DeJesus -- Script editing team
Harley Takagi Kaner -- Co-creator, Head of Episode Development, Director, Sound designer
Grahame Turner -- Script editing team
Kevin Vibert -- Co-creator, Head of Operations, Lead writer
Ryan Vibert -- Composer and performer of original music
Jeff Wright -- Graphic designer
--------
TRIGGER WARNINGS:
Transphobia
Racism and xenophobia
Political persecution
Sex and "sex work"
Bodily harm
Torture
Surveillance
Cheating/adultery
Death and violence
Severe illness
Gaslighting and manipulation
Sudden loud noises
Abuse of power
Social ostracization
Please consider supporting our ability to continue making this show! We're independent and rely on your funding to buy the time and talent to write, direct, compose, product, act, and so much more for this show. You can find us at:
thepenumbrapodcast.supercast.com
or patreon.com/thepenumbrapodcast
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- You can find early and ad-free episodes, production scripts, commentary tracks, blooper reels, livestreams with the creators, and much more, at The Penumbra Podcast: SPECIAL EDITION.
Can't Tear My Eyes From You, Chapter 20: Blindfold
The ultimate loser loses.
Cast:
Marge Dunn as Raine Randolph and the Make Money Now Announcer
Josephine Moshiri Elwood as Valentina Ride
Tooky Kavanagh as The Algorithm
Quinn McKenzie as Capote Whittaker
Melody Perera as Anouk Kalhara
Stefano Perti as Dennis Lang
Stewart Evan Smith as Taylor Kelley
Alexander Stravinski as The Host
(Trigger warnings can be found at the bottom of this episode description and at the end of the transcript.)
-------
You can find all of our transcripts here. Transcripts will come out along with the public release of the episode and include all required SFX attributions.
On staff at the Penumbra:
Ginny D'Angelo -- Head of Operations
Melissa DeJesus -- Script editing team
Harley Takagi Kaner -- Co-creator, Head of Episode Development, Director, Sound designer
Grahame Turner -- Script editing team
Kevin Vibert -- Co-creator, Head of Operations, Lead writer
Ryan Vibert -- Composer and performer of original music
Jeff Wright -- Graphic designer
--------
TRIGGER WARNINGS:
Transphobia and coded transphobic language
Bodily harm
Torture
Self-inflicted pain
Electrocution
Death and violence
Gaslighting and manipulation
Sudden loud noises
References to child trafficking
Abuse of power
Loss of consciousness
Fire and burning
Social ostracization
Please consider supporting our ability to continue making this show! We're independent and rely on your funding to buy the time and talent to write, direct, compose, product, act, and so much more for this show. You can find us at:
thepenumbrapodcast.supercast.com
or patreon.com/thepenumbrapodcast
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- You can find early and ad-free episodes, production scripts, commentary tracks, blooper reels, livestreams with the creators, and much more, at The Penumbra Podcast: SPECIAL EDITION.
Can't Tear My Eyes From You, Chapter 19: The Edit
A glimpse at what the audience sees. The contestants discover that their popularity affects the game.
Cast:
Marge Dunn as Raine Randolph
Josephine Moshiri Elwood as Valentina Ride
Tooky Kavanagh as The Algorithm
Quinn McKenzie as Capote Whittaker
Melody Perera as Anouk Kalhara
Stefano Perti as Dennis Lang
Stewart Evan Smith as Taylor Kelley
Alexander Stravinski as The Host
M Sutherland as Boots Goliath
Harley Takagi Kaner as Capote's Dysphoria
(Trigger warnings can be found at the bottom of this episode description and at the end of the transcript.)
-------
You can find all of our transcripts here. Transcripts will come out along with the public release of the episode and include all required SFX attributions.
On staff at the Penumbra:
Ginny D'Angelo -- Head of Operations
Melissa DeJesus -- Script editing team
Harley Takagi Kaner -- Co-creator, Head of Episode Development, Director, Sound designer
Grahame Turner -- Script editing team
Kevin Vibert -- Co-creator, Head of Operations, Lead writer
Ryan Vibert -- Composer and performer of original music
Jeff Wright -- Graphic designer
--------
TRIGGER WARNINGS:
Emetophobia/vomiting
Propaganda and organized manipulation
Racism, sexism, transphobia, xenophobia
Body dysmorphia and misgendering
Discussions of sex and romance
Violence with weaponry
Drug use
Actions and sounds resembling firearm use and suicide with a firearm
Deep bodies of water and drowning
Fascist control
Hallucination
Mob violence
Please consider supporting our ability to continue making this show! We're independent and rely on your funding to buy the time and talent to write, direct, compose, product, act, and so much more for this show. You can find us at:
thepenumbrapodcast.supercast.com
or patreon.com/thepenumbrapodcast
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More Arts podcasts
- 99% InvisibleArts, Design
- The Best 5 Minute Wine PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- Walk-In Talk PodcastArts, Food, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Places & Travel, Society & Culture, Visual Arts
- The Magnus ArchivesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
- Fresh AirArts, Books, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- The MothArts, Performing Arts
- THEMOVEArts, Sports
- The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and BuildArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- The MOOD PodcastArts, Education, Self-Improvement, Visual Arts
Trending Arts podcasts
- The Chris Hedges ReportArts, Books
- Reading GlassesArts, Books, Education, Hobbies, Leisure, Tutorials
- Dear Alice | Interior DesignArts, Design
- All on the Table with Katie Lee BiegelArts, Food, Society & Culture
- Robservations with Rob LiefeldArts, Visual Arts
- DTFaeArts, Books, Comedy
- Bourbon PursuitArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- " The Power of Vocal Dynamics For Executives"Arts, Business, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Performing Arts
- Business of Home PodcastArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship
- Storytime for GrownupsArts, Books
- Friends & FictionArts, Books, Fiction, Leisure
- Sherlock Holmes Bedtime StoriesArts, Books
- The Shit No One Tells You About WritingArts, Books, Education, Fiction, Tutorials
- Books, Beach, & BeyondArts, Books
- Fratello.comArts, Education, Society & Culture
- Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi CastroArts, Comedy, Fashion & Beauty, Society & Culture
- MuggleCast: The Harry Potter Re-Read PodcastArts, Books, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film
- LPN Deep Dives: Crescent CityArts, Books
About The Penumbra Podcast
At the Penumbra, you might follow Juno Steel, a brooding, sharp-witted private eye on Mars, as he tangles with an elusive homme fatale, tracks dangerous artifacts of an ancient alien civilization, and faces his three greatest fears: heights, blood, and relationships. Or you might enter the world of the Second Citadel, where the merciless Sir Caroline must corral a team of emotionally distraught all-male knights to defend their city against mind-manipulating monsters...even the ones they’ve fallen in love with. Or you might tune into the not-too-distant future of Thirst, a future America somehow even worse than the present, where four couples must survive a dangerous reality TV competition designed by a sadistic host and a cheerfully violent Algorithm. These audio dramas and more await you in the Penumbra, dear traveler. We hope you enjoy your stay. (Start with "1.01: Juno Steel and the Case of the Murderous Mask" to follow the Juno Steel series, "1.09: Second Citadel - The Head of the Janus Beast" to follow the Second Citadel series, or "THIRST S1E1: Icebreaker" to listen to the Thirst series. Or, listen from oldest to newest to hear everything as we released it.)The Penumbra is created and produced by Harley Takagi Kaner and Kevin Vibert. Follow us on Bluesky (@thepenumbrapod.bsky.social), Tumblr (@thepenumbrapodcast), TikTok (@thepenumbrapodcast), Instagram (@thepenumbrapodcast), or Facebook (The Penumbra Podcast). For early and ad-free episodes, production scripts, commentary tracks, blooper reels, livestreams with the creators, and much more, you can find The Penumbra Podcast: SPECIAL EDITION at: https://thepenumbrapodcast.supercast.comYou can find all of our transcripts here. If you would like to view trigger warnings or SFX attributions, you can scroll to the end of the appropriate episode transcript: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/2/folders/1bnWLw5dTW4l9A0bmOMzEiy6XqqsXHHi_ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
Listen to The Penumbra Podcast, 99% Invisible and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Penumbra Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.