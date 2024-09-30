Morgan pays Alex a visit and discovers they have something in common. Dylan shares a drink with the skipper of Lost Horizon, and Olivia announces a rendezvous with another ship and someone named "The Envoy"...
Created by Jon Rolfe
Featuring Elliott Brotherhood, Samantha Cooper, Devon Chandler, Whitney Holland, Gerald Hill, Elgin Eltrain Foster, Chelsea Krause, Barron B Bass, Chloe Mei-Li Bundt, Melissa Medina, Griffin Puatu, Kristin Holland & Sarah Ruth Thomas.
Sound Design & Audio Engineering by Kathryn Stanley
Show Artwork by O2bri
Voyage Media Presents: Elias the Caretaker
Just in time for Halloween Voyage presents Elias The Caretaker, a new horror fiction podcast that's The Conjuring & Paranormal Activity for your ears.
A failing podcaster inherits his estranged parents' mansion, and their strange, creepy caretaker. He quickly discovers the mansion is haunted... and there's something very wrong with Elias. Listen in the dark, if you dare.
Look for the entire season on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
Elias The Caretaker is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by Robert Mitchley. Based on Robert Mitchley's original story.
The Island | S2E3
Morgan discovers someone is spying on her. Sedona makes a breakthrough with her new facilitator. Dylan begins to have doubts about Rob's motives and Olivia reveals what Ignota means when they talk about "traveling"...
Featuring Elliott Brotherhood, Samantha Cooper, Jamie-Lyn Markos, Devon Chandler, Rich Summers, Chelsea Krause, Whitney Holland, Elizabeth von Isser, Barron B Bass, Melissa Medina, Ryan Smith, Gerald Hill & Sarah Ruth Thomas.
Do You See The Door? | S2E2
Rob is anxious to get a message to the FBI, Olivia presses Dylan to continue their sessions, and Morgan reaches out to an old frenemy in an attempt to contact Alex...
Featuring Elliott Brotherhood, Samantha Cooper, Jamie-Lyn Markos, Devon Chandler, Rich Summers, Chelsea Krause, Whitney Holland, Melissa Medina, Elgin Eltrain Foster & Sarah Ruth Thomas.
Cargo | S2E1 (Season Premiere)
The actress, Alex Romero, wakes from her coma, and the FBI presses Morgan for more information about Dylan, who has fled The Resort along with other members of Ignota...
Featuring Elliott Brotherhood, Samantha Cooper, Whitney Holland, Barron B. Bass, Elizabeth von Isser, Rich Summers, Chelsea Krause, Alex Eller, & Sarah Ruth Thomas.
