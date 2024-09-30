Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsFictionClose Your Eyes
Listen to Close Your Eyes in the App
Listen to Close Your Eyes in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Close Your Eyes

Podcast Close Your Eyes
Cryptic Radio
A man’s search for his missing brother leads him to a mysterious cult. A mind-bending mystery/thriller from Cryptic Radio. Fiction Written, Directed & Produced...
More
FictionDrama

Available Episodes

5 of 16
  • Shadows | S2E4
    Morgan pays Alex a visit and discovers they have something in common. Dylan shares a drink with the skipper of Lost Horizon, and Olivia announces a rendezvous with another ship and someone named "The Envoy"... ________________ Created by Jon Rolfe Featuring Elliott Brotherhood, Samantha Cooper, Devon Chandler, Whitney Holland, Gerald Hill, Elgin Eltrain Foster, Chelsea Krause, Barron B Bass, Chloe Mei-Li Bundt, Melissa Medina, Griffin Puatu, Kristin Holland & Sarah Ruth Thomas. Sound Design & Audio Engineering by Kathryn Stanley _______________ Show Artwork by O2bri Support us on Patreon or follow us on X(Twitter), Instagram, or TikTok @crypticradiopod
    --------  
    29:37
  • Voyage Media Presents: Elias the Caretaker
    Just in time for Halloween Voyage presents Elias The Caretaker, a new horror fiction podcast that's The Conjuring & Paranormal Activity for your ears. A failing podcaster inherits his estranged parents' mansion, and their strange, creepy caretaker. He quickly discovers the mansion is haunted... and there's something very wrong with Elias. Listen in the dark, if you dare. Look for the entire season on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to podcasts. ------------ Elias The Caretaker is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by Robert Mitchley. Based on Robert Mitchley's original story. 
    --------  
    28:00
  • The Island | S2E3
    Morgan discovers someone is spying on her. Sedona makes a breakthrough with her new facilitator. Dylan begins to have doubts about Rob's motives and Olivia reveals what Ignota means when they talk about "traveling"... ________________ Created by Jon Rolfe Featuring Elliott Brotherhood, Samantha Cooper, Jamie-Lyn Markos, Devon Chandler, Rich Summers, Chelsea Krause, Whitney Holland, Elizabeth von Isser, Barron B Bass, Melissa Medina, Ryan Smith, Gerald Hill & Sarah Ruth Thomas. Sound Design & Audio Engineering by Kathryn Stanley _______________ Show Artwork by O2bri Support us on Patreon or follow us on X(Twitter), Instagram, or TikTok @crypticradiopod
    --------  
    27:49
  • Do You See The Door? | S2E2
    Rob is anxious to get a message to the FBI, Olivia presses Dylan to continue their sessions, and Morgan reaches out to an old frenemy in an attempt to contact Alex... ________________ Created by Jon Rolfe Featuring Elliott Brotherhood, Samantha Cooper, Jamie-Lyn Markos, Devon Chandler, Rich Summers, Chelsea Krause, Whitney Holland, Melissa Medina, Elgin Eltrain Foster & Sarah Ruth Thomas. Sound Design & Audio Engineering by Kathryn Stanley _______________ Show Artwork by O2bri Support us on Patreon or follow us on X(Twitter), Instagram, or TikTok @crypticradiopod
    --------  
    29:33
  • Cargo | S2E1 (Season Premiere)
    The actress, Alex Romero, wakes from her coma, and the FBI presses Morgan for more information about Dylan, who has fled The Resort along with other members of Ignota... ________________ Created by Jon Rolfe Featuring Elliott Brotherhood, Samantha Cooper, Whitney Holland, Barron B. Bass, Elizabeth von Isser, Rich Summers, Chelsea Krause, Alex Eller, & Sarah Ruth Thomas. Sound Design & Audio Engineering by Kathryn Stanley _______________ Show Artwork by O2bri Support us on Patreon or follow us on X(Twitter), Instagram, or TikTok @crypticradiopod
    --------  
    32:10

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Close Your Eyes

A man’s search for his missing brother leads him to a mysterious cult. A mind-bending mystery/thriller from Cryptic Radio. Fiction Written, Directed & Produced by Jon Rolfe Sound Design & Audio Engineering by Randy Greer & Kathryn Stanley Show Artwork by O2bri Support us on Patreon or follow us on X(Twitter), Instagram, or TikTok @crypticradiopod
Podcast website

Listen to Close Your Eyes, Welcome to Night Vale and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Close Your Eyes: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:57:39 AM