Voyage Media Presents: Elias the Caretaker

Just in time for Halloween Voyage presents Elias The Caretaker, a new horror fiction podcast that's The Conjuring & Paranormal Activity for your ears. A failing podcaster inherits his estranged parents' mansion, and their strange, creepy caretaker. He quickly discovers the mansion is haunted... and there's something very wrong with Elias. Listen in the dark, if you dare. Look for the entire season on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to podcasts. ------------ Elias The Caretaker is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by Robert Mitchley. Based on Robert Mitchley's original story.