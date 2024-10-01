Desert Skies FM - The Things We're Afraid to Lose

In this week's broadcast, learn why you should obey the "NO SWIMMING" sign, how to accept the fear of losing things, and what in the heck is the Overview Effect? Time to take a trip down the Celestial Highway with the staff of Desert Skies Desert Skies - Dead But Still LIVE in NYC - Buy Tickets Send JC to NYC - Help close the gap to fully fund the NYC trip The Million Download Extravaganza - Join the Discord to attend Join Club 86 Musical Guest: Gabrielle Pietrangelo If you're a traveler in need of help, call 947-MAC-HELP (That's 947-622-4357) and leave your message. There's a chance you'll get to hear your questions answered on the show! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices