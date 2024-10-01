This Desert Skies FM broadcast is not intended for travelers. This is for C.A.S.H.'s (ears?) only.
3:52
Chapter 20 - If I Have to Wait a Million Years
Deep beneath the Desert Sphere, Nonny and the Attendants wait patiently for a whisper. Something said in it may hold the secret to Nonny's mysterious past. Will they find the memory they're looking for, or will they come up empty handed? Oh, and Basketball Butt. It's a very serious condition. Not sure why you're laughing.
37:55
Desert Skies FM - Climb That Rock!
Incoming Broadcast from Desert Skies. Tendy will tell you how to safely navigate hitchhiking, Nonny is going to reflect on listening to our inner child, and we finish off with a couple voicemails (one of which is rudely interrupted!)
13:03
Chapter 19 - Friends Make Sacrifices
Let's all go to the movies! Old friends are reunited on the Sphere of Doug and decisions of great consequence will be made. Back on the Desert Sphere, Tendy, Mac, and Nonny are preparing to embark on a journey of personal past discovery. Oh, and someone is about to embark on a journey of a completely different kind.
38:37
Desert Skies FM - The Things We're Afraid to Lose
In this week's broadcast, learn why you should obey the "NO SWIMMING" sign, how to accept the fear of losing things, and what in the heck is the Overview Effect? Time to take a trip down the Celestial Highway with the staff of Desert Skies
On a lonely highway between life and the next life there's one last stop that we all have to make. Desert Skies Astral Plane Fuel and Service Station serves travelers as they embark on their journey through the celestial spheres. Meet the Attendant, the Mechanic, and C.A.S.H. Register. Together, they'll make sure you're prepared for the ride. All episodes written and produced, and all characters performed, by Jared Carter. Club 86: https://patreon.com/desertskies Merch: https://desertskies.myshopify.com Discord: https://discord.gg/7fuUU78mUh Website: https://desertskiespodcast.com/