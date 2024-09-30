Episode 83 - Tomoe Gozen (1185)

"My strange friend. About you is the infamous prison camp of Wada Yoshimori, one of the most powerful military commanders ever known." In this special guest episode of The Amelia Project, written by Julia Morizawa and Tristram Lowe, we take you to ancient Japan to meet the iconic female Samurai Tomoe Gozen. This episode featured Nina Fog as Tomoe Gozen, Alan Burgon as The Interviewer, Julia C. Thorne as Alvina and Masaya Okubo as Tsu and the guard. It was written by Julia Morizawa and Tristram Lowe, with story editing and direction by Philip Thorne and Oystein Brager, sound design by Alexander Danner, music by Fredrik Baden, translations by Masaya Okubo and Nina Fog, dialogue editing by Philip Thorne, production assistance by Maty Parzival and graphic design by Anders Pedersen. The episode was recorded at Red P studio in Vienna with studio engineering by Arpad Hadnagy and Oliver Illes.