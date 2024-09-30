"My strange friend. About you is the infamous prison camp of Wada Yoshimori, one of the most powerful military commanders ever known."
In this special guest episode of The Amelia Project, written by Julia Morizawa and Tristram Lowe, we take you to ancient Japan to meet the iconic female Samurai Tomoe Gozen.
This episode featured Nina Fog as Tomoe Gozen, Alan Burgon as The Interviewer, Julia C. Thorne as Alvina and Masaya Okubo as Tsu and the guard.
It was written by Julia Morizawa and Tristram Lowe, with story editing and direction by Philip Thorne and Oystein Brager, sound design by Alexander Danner, music by Fredrik Baden, translations by Masaya Okubo and Nina Fog, dialogue editing by Philip Thorne, production assistance by Maty Parzival and graphic design by Anders Pedersen.
The episode was recorded at Red P studio in Vienna with studio engineering by Arpad Hadnagy and Oliver Illes.
Behind the Scenes video for this episode on Patreon!
--------
50:01
Itthobaal's Inventions - Archimedian Moment
"Dear manual of mechanics and magic..."
Itthobaal's Inventions is a bonus series that focusses on Kozlowski, and the wierd and wonderful inventions he has dreamed up over the centuries... You can listen to the full series, as well as The Alvina Archives, 12 Deaths and more by becoming a patron HERE or becoming a paid subscriber on Apple Podcast Subscriptions.
Archimedian Moment was written by Oystein Ulsberg Brager, performed by Hemi Yeroham, with music and design by Adam Raymonda and story and audio editing by Philip Thorne.
--------
8:50
Episode 82 - Dudo (1199)
"Le rat taupe immortel"... The Immortal Mole Rat...
Richard Lionheart has just been killed, and two knights are on their way to a secret location with an urgent mission. Enjoy the episode!
The Amelia Project is a production of Imploding Fictions. No horses were harmed in the making of this episode.
This episode featured Josh Callahan as Mathieu, Alan Burgon as The Interviewer, Hemi Yeroham as Kozlowski, Benjamin Noble as the town crier and Torgny G. Aandraa as the hangman.
The episode was written by Oystein Ulsberg Brager with story and dialogue editing by Philip Thorne, music by Fredrik Baden, sound design by Alexander Danner, assistance by Maty Parzival, graphic design by Anders Pedersen, and direction by Oystein Brager and Philip Thorne.
--------
53:45
Episode 81 - Gruffudd ap Llywelyn ap Iorwerth (1244)
"Most of the time I feel that people are trying to erase my story as fast as I can live it."
The forgotten history of a Welsh prince, a political prisoner of King John of England and a client of The Brotherhood of the Phoenix...
The Amelia Project is a production of Imploding Fictions.
This episode is dedicated to Robert Acker.
It features Alan Burgon as The Interviewer, Rhys Lawton as Gruffud, Hemi Yeroham as Kozlowski, Jordan Cobb as Jackie Williams, Erin King as Mia Fox and Benjamin Noble as the Goaler.
The episode was written by Alan Burgon, with story editing by Oystein Brager and Philip Thorne, audio editing and direction by Philip Thorne, sound design by Paul Kraner, music by Fredrik Baden, graphic design by Anders Pedersen and production assistance by Maty Parzival.
--------
47:30
Episode 80 - The Children of Hamelin (1284)
In this episode we take you to Christmas 1284 in the small German town of Hamelin, which suffers from a rat infestation. Luckily a Pied Piper and his accomplice have recently moved to town. But the rat catching is merely the front for another, more nefarious business... that of death faking!
The Amelia Project is a fiction podcast by Imploding Fictions.
This episode featured Hemi Yeroham as Kozlowski, Maty Parzival as Evi, Jordan Cobb as Jackie Willams, Erin King as Mia Fox and Alan Burgon as The Interviewer.
It was written by Oystein Brager with story and audio editing by Philip Thorne and additional research by Maty Parzival. It was directed by Philip Thorne and Oystein Brager, sound designed by Alexander Danner, with music by Fredrik Baden and graphic design by Anders Pedersen.
The Amelia Project is a secret agency that fakes its clients' deaths, then lets them reappear with a brand new identity! A black comedy full of secrets, twists... and cocoa. The series starts as a succession of interviews with clients who want to fake their deaths, then slowly a larger narrative begins to emerge... Each episode tells its own story, but we recommend starting with Season 1.