About Sherlock Holmes -Rathbone & Bruce

The New Adventures of Sherlock Holmes was a very popular Old-time Radio (OTR) show that aired in the United States, and starred Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce from October 1939 to July 1947. The episodes were written by Edith Meiser, Dennis Green and Anthony Boucher. Together, Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce appeared in 220 episodes as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson.





