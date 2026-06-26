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- The New Adventures of Sherlock Holmes was an exceedingly popular Old-time Radio (OTR) show that aired in the United States, and starred Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce from October 1939 to July 1947. Edith Meiser, Dennis Green and Anthony Boucher wrote the episodes. Together, Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce appeared in 220 episodes as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson.
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- The New Adventures of Sherlock Holmes was an exceedingly popular Old-time Radio (OTR) show that aired in the United States, and starred Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce from October 1939 to July 1947. Edith Meiser, Dennis Green and Anthony Boucher wrote the episodes. Together, Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce appeared in 220 episodes as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson.
Listen to our radio station Old Time Radio https://link.radioking.com/otradio
Listen to other Shows at My Classic Radio https://www.myclassicradio.net/
Podcast Service I Recommend https://redcircleinc.grsm.io/entertainmentradio7148
Remember that times have changed, and some shows might not reflect the standards of today’s politically correct society. The shows do not necessarily reflect the views, standards, or beliefs of Entertainment Radio
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Sherlock Holmes -Rathbone & Bruce
The New Adventures of Sherlock Holmes was a very popular Old-time Radio (OTR) show that aired in the United States, and starred Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce from October 1939 to July 1947. The episodes were written by Edith Meiser, Dennis Green and Anthony Boucher. Together, Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce appeared in 220 episodes as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson.Listen to our radio station Old Time Radiohttps://link.radioking.com/otradioListen to other Shows at My Classic Radio https://www.myclassicradio.net/Podcast Service I Recommend https://redcircleinc.grsm.io/entertainmentradio7148Remember that times have changed, and some shows might not reflect the standards of today’s politically correct society. The shows do not necessarily reflect the views, standards, or beliefs of Entertainment RadioPodcast website
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