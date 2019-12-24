Sherlock Holmes -Rathbone & Bruce

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The New Adventures of Sherlock Holmes was a very popular Old-time Radio (OTR) show that aired in the United States, and starred Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce f... More
The New Adventures of Sherlock Holmes was a very popular Old-time Radio (OTR) show that aired in the United States, and starred Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce f... More

  • Sherlock Holmes 1946-01-07 The Murderer In Wax
    12/24/2019
    29:08
  • Sherlock Holmes 1946-01-15 Murder Beyond The Mountains
    12/24/2019
    29:16
  • Sherlock Holmes 1945-12-17 The Second Generation
    12/24/2019
    29:00
  • Sherlock Holmes 1945-11-12 The Speckled Band
    12/24/2019
    29:20
  • Sherlock Holmes 1946-01-21 The Tell Tale Pigeon Feathers
    12/24/2019
The New Adventures of Sherlock Holmes was a very popular Old-time Radio (OTR) show that aired in the United States, and starred Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce from October 1939 to July 1947. The episodes were written by Edith Meiser, Dennis Green and Anthony Boucher. Together, Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce appeared in 220 episodes as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson.


Listen to our radio station Old Time Radiohttps://link.radioking.com/otradio

Listen to other Shows at My Classic Radio https://www.myclassicradio.net/

Podcast Service I Recommend https://redcircleinc.grsm.io/entertainmentradio7148

Remember that times have changed, and some shows might not reflect the standards of today’s politically correct society. The shows do not necessarily reflect the views, standards, or beliefs of Entertainment Radio

