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Sherlock Holmes -Rathbone & Bruce

Entertainment Radio
DramaFiction
Sherlock Holmes -Rathbone & Bruce
Latest episode

122 episodes

  • Sherlock Holmes -Rathbone & Bruce

    Sherlock Holmes 1946-01-07 The Murderer In Wax

    12/24/2019 | 29 mins.
    The New Adventures of Sherlock Holmes was an exceedingly popular Old-time Radio (OTR) show that aired in the United States, and starred Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce from October 1939 to July 1947. Edith Meiser, Dennis Green and Anthony Boucher wrote the episodes. Together, Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce appeared in 220 episodes as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson.

    Listen to our radio station Old Time Radio https://link.radioking.com/otradio
    Listen to other Shows at My Classic Radio https://www.myclassicradio.net/
    Podcast Service I Recommend https://redcircleinc.grsm.io/entertainmentradio7148

    Remember that times have changed, and some shows might not reflect the standards of today’s politically correct society. The shows do not necessarily reflect the views, standards, or beliefs of Entertainment Radio

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Sherlock Holmes -Rathbone & Bruce

    Sherlock Holmes 1946-01-15 Murder Beyond The Mountains

    12/24/2019 | 29 mins.
    The New Adventures of Sherlock Holmes was an exceedingly popular Old-time Radio (OTR) show that aired in the United States, and starred Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce from October 1939 to July 1947. Edith Meiser, Dennis Green and Anthony Boucher wrote the episodes. Together, Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce appeared in 220 episodes as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson.

    Listen to our radio station Old Time Radio https://link.radioking.com/otradio
    Listen to other Shows at My Classic Radio https://www.myclassicradio.net/
    Podcast Service I Recommend https://redcircleinc.grsm.io/entertainmentradio7148

    Remember that times have changed, and some shows might not reflect the standards of today’s politically correct society. The shows do not necessarily reflect the views, standards, or beliefs of Entertainment Radio

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Sherlock Holmes -Rathbone & Bruce

    Sherlock Holmes 1945-12-17 The Second Generation

    12/24/2019 | 29 mins.
    A new episode

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Sherlock Holmes -Rathbone & Bruce

    Sherlock Holmes 1945-11-12 The Speckled Band

    12/24/2019 | 29 mins.
    A new episode

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Sherlock Holmes -Rathbone & Bruce

    Sherlock Holmes 1946-01-21 The Tell Tale Pigeon Feathers

    12/24/2019 | 28 mins.
    A new episode

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Sherlock Holmes -Rathbone & Bruce
The New Adventures of Sherlock Holmes was a very popular Old-time Radio (OTR) show that aired in the United States, and starred Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce from October 1939 to July 1947. The episodes were written by Edith Meiser, Dennis Green and Anthony Boucher. Together, Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce appeared in 220 episodes as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson.Listen to our radio station Old Time Radiohttps://link.radioking.com/otradioListen to other Shows at My Classic Radio https://www.myclassicradio.net/Podcast Service I Recommend https://redcircleinc.grsm.io/entertainmentradio7148Remember that times have changed, and some shows might not reflect the standards of today’s politically correct society. The shows do not necessarily reflect the views, standards, or beliefs of Entertainment Radio
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