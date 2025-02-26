Star Lores - A Star Wars Legends Podcast

Stalwart sentries of the emperor, the Royal Guards were known for their skill and absolute loyalty to their liege. Despite their reputation, it was one of their greatest warriors who would ultimately end Emperor Palpatine. From the ashes of the Dark Empire, a new Empire, a Crimson Empire…
Twi'leks | EP 108
The Twi’leks—graceful, and resilient—were a humanoid species hailing from the sun-scorched, twilight-shadowed world of Ryloth. Known for their striking appearance, they were often the subject of fascination and exploitation in equal measure across the galaxy.
The Rebel Military | EP 107
The Alliance Military served as the valiant sword and shield of the Alliance to Restore the Republic, later known as the Alliance of Free Planets.
The Dark Empire | EP 106
Deep in the Galactic Core, on the planet Byss, hidden from the happenings of the wider galaxy, Palpatine was able to resurrect, and begin to build, in secret, a new, Dark Empire…
Imperial Royal Guard | EP 105
The Imperial Royal Guard, dressed head to toe in crimson, with black slit visors - they hold a position of utmost importance, guarding the life of the Emperor Himself.
Dive deep into the expanded universe of Star Wars with Star Lores! This podcast is dedicated to exploring the rich and intricate stories, characters, and lore from the Star Wars Legends timeline—everything outside the official canon. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to the galaxy far, far away, join us as we journey through forgotten tales, uncover hidden gems, and celebrate the legacy of Star Wars Legends.